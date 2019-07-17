Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

1: Instant Pot

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $50, a carry-over from Prime Day, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.

#2: EDDIE BAUER

Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code JULY60. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.



#3: COLD BREW

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

It’s the circle of life, or something. This OXO cold brew coffee maker (or rather, the coffee it produces) has responsible for keeping me functioning during the long hours of deal blogging during Prime Day, and now, it’s (I think) the last deal I’m going to blog until tomorrow, which is not Prime Day.



It makes very good, very strong coffee, and is really easy to use and clean. It’s $10 off. Good night.

#4: EDIFIER SPEAKERS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier bookshelf speakers that can be used with your computer. Selling for $80 when you clip the 40% off coupon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $5.



In addition to better sound than your computer currently puts out, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including connecting via 3.5mm jack and Bluetooth.

#5: D&D

Graphic: Shep McAllister

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.

#6: SCOOTER

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Why walk when you can roll? Razor’s A Kick Scooters have been a classic in the (non-motorized) scooter game for years, but today, the green version is just $25 over at Amazon, down from its usual price of $40. So scoot on over and snag one as a gift for the kid in your life—or for yourself, no judgement—before this discount speeds out of here.



#7: TOO FACED

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale on Too Faced Cosmetics at HauteLook seems almost too good to be true. Right now, save on a few palettes from the beloved makeup brand, in addition to a slew of eyeliners, concealers, and lipsticks. Just be sure to shop soon; the best products will certainly sell out.



#8: CLARKS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 40% off select sale items with promo code FORTY. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



#9: AMAZON BASICS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prime Day might be over, but the AmazonBasics deals are still coming strong. For a limited time, Amazon’s put together a whole collection of discounted tech essentials, and having checked the price history on a bunch of them, they do seem to be legitimately good discounts.



Of course you’ve got your standard collection of charging cables and peripherals in here, but there’s also this vintage-looking Bluetooth speaker (which our boss bought yesterday for the same price), a mini photo studio for you eBay power sellers (within $5 of the best price ever), a light-up mouse pad (within a dollar of an all-time low), and lots of other cool stuff.

#10: KINGDOM HEARTS

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is down to an all-time low $25 on PS4 and Xbox One today.

