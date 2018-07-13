Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: $150 DYSON

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $150 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This is easily one of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen, even if it is refurbished, so don’t be surprised if it sells out early.

#2: SOUNDBUDS SLIM+

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $20 today, for Prime members only.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

#3: spikeball

Spikeball Starter Kit | $70 | Amazon

Spikeball Two-Pack Extra Balls | $8 | Amazon

Update: After we posted this deal, Amazon posted another discount on the casual Spikeball set, now just $48. The $70 tournament kit includes a $40 registration to an official competitive tournament, better balls, and stronger legs, but the $48 model is probably fine for most players.

Spikeball went from a Shark Tank oddity to a game that’s seemingly played at every park and beach, and for good reason! If you’ve been curious to play yourself, you can get your own set for an all-time low $70 today (down from $100), if you’re a Prime member. Two-packs of spare balls are also on sale for $8, including glow in the dark ones.

#4: GARBAGE DISPOSALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.4 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it a little cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since in a few months, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

#5: CUISINART BURR COFFEE GRINDER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $38 price tag is the best price in months, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.

#6: USB POWER RECEPTABLE

Photo: Amazon

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $10 model from iClever (with promo code 2A2UCODE) is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

#7: electric travel mug

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t have to settle for coffee that slowly gets colder as the morning wears on. This mug has a battery and heating element built right in, and can maintain the temperature of your choice.



The Cauldryn travel mug is basically an uglier (but significantly cheaper) alternative to the more popular Ember travel mug, but with a few added features. Notably, one setting can actually boil water on the go, which makes it great for camping, and its battery includes a couple of USB ports for charging your phone as well.

It normally sells for between $120-$130, but Prime members can get one for just $90, today only.

#8: garage storage

Image: Woot

Store all all the things you don’t need that often in one of these handy overhead racks. A 4' x 4' rack , a 4' x 8' rack, and a smaller shelving system are all discounted on Woot today, so your holiday decor, suitcases, coolers, and more will be out of the way without the hassle of renting a storage unit or schlepping them to the hot attic or basement. This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait too long.

#9: thermapen

Image: ThermoWorks

Treat yourself to our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $63 (20% less than usual) during their blue and yellow Thermapen sale. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 1,500 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.

Here are just a few people raving about it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Supplies are limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool off.

#10: fallout 76

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fallout 76 is coming in November, and if you’re salivating over that Power Armor edition, it’s currently in stock for preorder at Walmart for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



This edition has been sold out for weeks, and if the Power Armor helmet is even half as popular as Fallout 4's Pip-Boy edition, then it’s safe to assume this won’t be in stock for long.

