#1 Klymit gear

Photo: Amazon

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, pillows, hammocks, and more.



The Static V is the most popular model, and this price is within a few cents of an all-time low.

Need a pillow? You need a pillow.

One of the few non-inflatable products here is a camping hammock, to keep you safely above all the bugs and woodland creatures, and a blanket and comforter set.

#2 breville espresso machine

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spending $480 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $480 price tag is within $20 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

#3 Super Smash Bros Fighter pass

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hell just froze over, because right now you can get the rarely discounted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for just $22, the bestprice we’ve seen on this add-on.



Smash Bros. remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and this add-on will give you access to 5 new challengers, which include the Dragon Quest heroes, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie, and two that have yet to be revealed, plus a few more maps and cosmetic items.

Just remember, you’ll need the full version of the game to use (that’s also down to a solid $50 right now.)

#4 Kitchen Faucet

Photo: Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $141 is the second best price Amazon’s ever listed, and the best deal in over a year.

#5 dyson v7 Cordless vacuum

Photo: Home Depot

Have you wanted to try a Dyson for years now, but never could get over the pricetag? We understand hesitating when something is costly. Thankfully, Home Depot has knocked down the price of the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner to $249 today only. That’s $150 off Home Depot’s usual cost and a steal when it comes to Dyson products. This Dyson comes with four tools, so you can transform it into a hand-held vacuum to clean hard to reach places. Plus, you can finally clean up all of the Cheerios your kids left in the back seat of your car.



This Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is only available today, as part of Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day, so don’t wait until the weekend to grab it. Now, you can’t go overboard and buy 20 of these as early Christmas gifts. There is a limit of five per order.

#6 Eufy Security Camera

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the single camera starter kit for $165, 2-camera starter kit for $224, the 3-camera kit for $350, or the new entry sensor for doors and windows for $20.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Note: Apple announced that Eufy would support its new HomeKit-enabled cloud DVR service, but we’ve been told that this will require new hardware.

#7 yeti coolers

Keep your drinks cold, and your hot drinks... cold with these discounted Yeti coolers. Woot’s got Yeti Roadie, Tundra and Hopper coolers on sale, with prices starting at just $140. Much like their tumblers, Yeti’s coolers are well-made and insulate your drinks, food and whatever else cool until you need them.



These discounts will only stick around for a day, so grab ‘em while you can.

#8 huckberry print gallery

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that bare spot of wall in your house? It’s time to finally hang something there, and I can almost guarantee you’ll find something you like in Huckberry’s Print Gallery sale.



The deals include stunning 3D topographic reliefs of America’s geography and national parks, colorful surfing-themed prints from Alimo, and astrological maps of the moon and stars. I’m very close to buying the 3D Grand Canyon map myself.

#9 whole foods

Photo: Amazon

Planning to shop at Whole Foods? Sweet, you’ve got money coming your way. All you need to do is spend $10, so basically, buy an avocado and you’re good. For Prime Day, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering something special for Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market. If you shop in stores or through Prime Now, you will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get this offer now through the end of Prime Day on July 16.



#10 air pods

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging | $179 | Amazon

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s are a match for the best deals Amazon’s offered so far on the versions both with and without the wireless charging case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $179 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $145, a $14 discount.