#1: qi chargers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The vast majority of Qi wireless chargers on the market will only charge iPhones at 5W speeds, even if they’re capable of supplying 10W to Android devices. A select few though use a very specific frequency that charges iPhones at a maximum 7.5W, and three of them are on sale right now for the best prices ever.



This standard pad would be the cheapest 7.5W charger we’ve seen to date at $27, but our exclusive promo code KINJA066 brings that down to $23.

This 10,000mAh battery pack has a Qi pad built right in, which is actually a really great idea. $46 would be an all-time low for it, but the clippable $6 coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

And last but not least, there’s also a 7.5W Qi stand on sale for $32, which is an all-time low, though it doesn’t include any other discounts that we know of.

#2: Weighted blanket

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $95 | Amazon | Promo code H6FXDDZM

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $79 | Amazon | Promo code 85YNQOD9

12 Pound Weighted Blanket | $59 | Amazon | Promo code KQOD5QGL

We were hoping to see some great weighted blanket deals for Prime Day, and we aren’t disappointed. Three different blankets are on sale for all-time low prices, and the deals are available starting now. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

In addition to keeping you warm, weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety. Just imagine the heavy bib they put on your chest at the dentist when you get X-rays. Feels nice, right? Now imagine a softer version of that over your entire body.

#3: 8GB Geforce gtx 1080 card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The great crypto-driven GPU shortage continues apace, but Amazon has an 8GB Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 card in stock for a (relatively) reasonable $490 right now. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this card, and it was going for $600 just over a month ago, so grab yours before the Bitcoin people do.

#4: bluetooth speaker

Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at an all-time low $50 (for Prime members only), it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.

#5: eneloop

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some day in the distant future, AAA batteries may mercifully be relegated to the history books, but until then, you should probably buy some rechargeables. Eneloops are our readers’ favorites by a wide margin, and $17 is the best price Amazon’s ever offered on a 12-pack. Just note that this deal is only available today, and only for Prime members.

#6: projectors

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone knows that watching movies or major sporting events outdoors is at least four times more fun than watching the same content indoors, and now you can with great deals on both of Anker’s portable projectors.



The soda can-sized Nebula Capsule isn’t HD, but it runs for up to four hours on a charge, includes smart apps, AirPlay, wireless casting, and an HDMI port to plug in whatever streaming box you’d like. At 100 lumens, you’ll need to be in a pretty dark space to use it, but the picture looks surprisingly good, and you can’t beat the combination of size, built-in speaker, and battery life. Get it for $266 with promo code 7CAPSULE.

If portable projecting is going to be more than an occasional hobby, it may be worth investing in the Nebula Mars instead. It’s three times as bright as the Capsule, and projects a 720p HD image, though it’s obviously not as small. Save $140 (!) with promo code MARS2EDM.

#7: nordstrom rack sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off from now until Sunday. It’s not quite a Clear The Rack sale, but with over 5,000 styles available, it’s not too far off. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



To give you a sense of how good the deals are, all three products in the image above cost $15 or less, and over 1,500 of the styles in the sale are under $25, so go ahead and rebuild your wardrobe.

#8: nectar mattress

Image: Amazon

If you haven’t bought a mattress on the internet yet, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s discounting popular Nectar mattresses to all-time low prices for Prime members only.



Unlike most mattress-in-a-box deals, this one includes two free pillows and a 180 night trial period, compared to the industry standard 100. But like the Caspers and Leesas of the world, it’s still constructed from multiple layers of foam, and arrives at your door in a surprisingly small box.

Prices start at $319 for a twin and stretch up to $619 for a king, all of which are all-time low prices. The deal is only available today though, so don’t sleep on it.

#9: my pillows

Graphic: Erica Offutt

My Pillow makes our readers’ favorite pillows, and Woot’s is offering a deal today that should help your wallet rest easy.



For $55 (queen) or $57 (king), you’ll get two My Pillows with either medium fill, firm fill, or one of each. That’s not much more than you’d normally expect to pay for one of these pillows. Plus, deals on these pillows are pretty rare, especially for the classic, non-gusseted shape, so if you need some new pillows, grab them now.

#10: free gogle home mini

Screenshot: eBay

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $119 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PMINI4FREE. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $119 spending threshold, except for gift cards, warranties, protection plans, currency, and real estate.