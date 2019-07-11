Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 cuisinart knives

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, the best price we’ve seen in months.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

#2 posture corrector

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a posture corrector from Amazon, on sale for $18 with promo code BEFO5KGQ. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of comfortable, breathable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



#3 boostiq robovac

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model just as long as you clip code on page and use promo code ROBOVAC11S.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

#4 david archy

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear on Amazon, and a number of them, plus a few Separatec and Genuwin units, are on sale today. You can cave 30% underwear packs, undershirts and socks, and while I can’t speak to the quality of the shirts and socks, I own a few of those “contour pouch” boxer briefs and I really like ‘em. I’m betting you would too.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So check out the main page to see all of the deals, since this is the right time to save on stuff you actually need.

#5 cards against humanity

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cards Against Humanity offers several major expansions to keep the game fresh, but they’ve also offered a number of smaller themed packs through the years that can give your deck a unique character. Today on Amazon, several of them are on sale for just $3-$3.50 (after applying the 50% off coupon, available for Prime members only).



The only catch is that you can only apply the coupon to a single pack, so choose wisely. Or at least wiser than Jessica, who chose Ryan’s “survivor’s guilt” card for the “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s ____” black card instead of my clearly superior “a bleached asshole” card. Come on, Jessica, that was an obvious choice and you blew it!

#6 anker sound bar

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $60 right now, when you clip the $20 coupon on the page.

#7 apple watch bands

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Low key the best part aspect of the Apple Watch is how easy it is to swap out bands at will. It takes about five seconds, so you can pop a new one on to match your outfit or your activity of choice.



Today at Walmart, Apple’s first party, authentic Sport Band (the rubbery one) and Sport Loop (the Velcro-y one) are on sale for $25, or half off, in a variety of colors. Just note that the deal is only available on the 44mm version, which works on any of the larger Apple Watches, be they 44mm Series 4s or 42mm earlier models.

#8 garage storage & organization

Photo: Home Depot

Have you been saying “I’ll take care of that next weekend” every time you see the messy corner of your garage? Or has your garage become so overrun, you can’t even park in it anymore? Thankfully, you can declutter with up to 30% Select Garage Storage and Organization at Home Depot today. You can choose from mounted units, storage cabinets, steel shelving, and more.



#9 sneaker gold box

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re in need of a solid pair of sneakers, this Gold Box is for you—and your feet. Amazon is marking down classic pairs from big brands like Reebok, PUMA, and K-Swiss for men and women. Just be sure to race over to this deal ASAP; you can only get tied up in these savings for one day.



#10 butcher box

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ((Unsplash)

Two Pounds of Ground In Every Box Through 10/15 | Butcher Box

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box through 10/15. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

