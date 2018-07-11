Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: tcl 4k tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s inexplicably excellent 4K TVs got even better this year, and Walmart’s running one of the first real deals on the brand new 2018 6-series sets.



The 55" is down to $585 from its usual $650, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. With Dolby Vision support, local dimming, and amazing industrial design for the price, it looks as good as a lot of TVs that cost twice as much.

#2: Philips hue starter kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t joined the Philips Hue club, today’s starter kit deal is arguably the best we’ve ever seen, and certainly the cheapest.



Woot is offering a second generation refurbished starter kit with three bulbs and an Apple HomeKit-compatible bridge for just $88 right now, with free shipping for Prime members. The second generation bulbs aren’t as vivid as the newest ones when displaying blues and greens, but it’s tough to complain at this price, which is less than you’d pay for two individual bulbs by themselves.

#3: Prime day credit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a Whole Foods near you, go spend $10 there between now and Prime Day—a couple jars of asparagus water ought to do it—and you’ll get a $10 credit on your Amazon account that will apply to any Amazon.com purchases on Prime Day next week. Just download the Whole Foods app, sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and scan your QR code at checkout.

#4: calvin klein

Amazon’s Gold Box is full (two pages full) of up to 50% off men’s Calvin Klein shirts, ties, khakis, and more. Prime Members can stock up on button downs for work or weddings you have to attend, or grab a handful of ties because you really need to stop wearing the same one to every slightly fancy event or dinner you go to.

#5: audio equipment

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This one-day Amazon sale is nominally meant for musicians, but there are great deals in here for just about everyone.



The highlight of the sale is probably this highly rated pair of PreSonus reference monitors, on sale for $75 from the usual $100.

There are also a number of USB microphones on sale for all-time low prices, which would be great for music, yes, but also podcasting, Twitch streaming, or just Skype calls.

And yes, there are musical instruments in the sale, including several keyboards, guitars, and more. For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

#6: smart plugs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Um, why are these the first smart plugs we’ve seen with built-in night lights? It’s such an obvious and useful idea, I’m surprised they don’t all have them. And yes, you can use your phone or Alexa to control the light in addition to the plug, including its brightness level.



Get two of the plugs today for just $23 with promo code SMARTLIGHT.

#7: travel pillow

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Amazon’s got it marked down to $21 today as part of its Prime Day lead-up deals, a rare discount from its usual $30, so if you have any travel on the horizon, I wouldn’t sleep on this discount.

#8: harmony remote

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With backlit buttons and a capacitive screen, the ability to control up to 15 devices, a handy charging cradle, and more compatibility than any other brand, the Logitech Harmony Advanced 950 is a worthy addition to your home and home theater, and today’s $180 deal is the best we’ve ever seen.

#9: STARDEW VALLEY

Screenshot: Walmart

Stardew Valley is the perfect gaming anecdote to a stressful day at work, or a long night out, and you can grab it on PS4 or Xbox One for just $13 today. Will you be a winemaker, a vegetable farmer, a commercial fisherman, or, like me, a mayonaise magnate? It’s all up to you.

#10: captian toad treasure tracker

Screenshot: Amazon

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch, out this Friday. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40, but you can still save 20% if you preorder it with Amazon Prime.