#1 instant pot

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $50, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.

#2 travelpro luggage

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Travelpro remains a favorite luggage brand among flight crews and our readers, and today only Amazon’s discounting two spinner sets. Choose from a softside and hardside, each costing just $130. Each set includes a 20" carry-on unit, but the hardside offers an additional 24" check-in model while the softside has a 25" one.



#3 firefly

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the best show in the history of the ‘verse got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release, and you can get it for the best price since the holidays today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

#4 izod

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s discounting IZOD shirts, chino shorts and pants, and polos to help you freshen up your wardrobe for the summer. Prices start at just $9, for big boys, itty bitty boys, Mississippi boys, and inner city boys. (Unfortunately, no bow ties are included in this sale.)



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So if your work gear has more than a few holes or slightly-noticeable pizza stains, don’t wait. Make a girl go crazy, ow.

#5 lego aragog’s lair

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Why spiders? Why couldn’t it be “follow the butterflies?” If you hate real spiders but don’t mind LEGO versions, you’re in luck. Harry Potter fans can throw it all the way back to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with this LEGO set. Everyone remembers Aragog’s dark and terrifying lair that Hagrid had Ron and Harry travel to. Right now, you can get LEGO Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Aragog’s Lair for about $5 off on Amazon. The 157-piece set includes Aragog, some of his children, Harry, and a terrified-looking Ron. Where’s the Ford Anglia when you need it?



#6 anker exclusives

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prime Day doesn’t start until next week, but Anker put together a collection of early Prime Day discounts that are only available for our readers.



Options range from Anker’s bread-and-butter charging gear (including a USB-C to Lightning cable!), to its newer home security products, to automotive accessories, to a tiny home theater projector. All of the deals are below, but just be sure to note the promo codes, and be sure to clip any on-page coupons you see as well (if applicable) to get the full discount.

Smart Home

Power

Audio

Auto

Projectors

#7 vizio 65" tv

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

No matter which way you look at it, this $450 VIZIO 65” 4K Smart LED TV is a bargain. It’s got all of the features you’d want from a budget, big screen in 2019 like apps, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), and Chromecast built-in with Google Assistant compatibility.



Today’s price is the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy.

#8 sweatblock

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sweat Block is antiperspirant, but in lotion form, so you can use it on your hands and feet, instead of your armpits. Our own Jolie Kerr suggests using it on your feet, but feel free to let your mind wander about the possibilities. Get a tube for $13 on Amazon today, down from the usual $15.



#9 mcu movies

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to get the benefits. Ahead of the 48-hour event, Amazon is gifting Marvel fans with a big MCU binge opportunity. If you didn’t get a chance to catch up before Avengers: Endgame (or even if you did), now is a great time to rewatch all of the MCU films, from OG Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok and more. If you’re seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home this weekend, you’ll certainly want to rewatch a few MCU movies before heading to the theater. You can rent each of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies for $2 each (down from $4) on Amazon Prime Video.



FYI: It looks like all of the MCU films are available for this price, except for Captain Marvel, which is still a $6 rental and Avengers: Endgame isn’t available for rent on Prime Video until July 30.

#10 jachs

Pick Any 2 Short Sleeve Button Downs for Only $39 | Jachs | Promo code SSBLOWOUT

It’s very hot outside, so please, for the love of God, don’t put yourself through the torture of wearing long sleeves—especially when you have the chance to stock up on stylish short sleeve button downs from Jachs for less than usual. Right now, pick up any two of the 40+ styles included in the promo for just $39. Just use code SSBLOWOUT to ensure you snag the savings on shirts adorned with strips, florals, prints, plaid, and more.