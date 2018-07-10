Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: 40% off men’s shirts

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now, and they’re all pretty decent. Right now, Prime Members can take up to 40% off men’s shirts from their brands Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, 28 Palms, and Quality Durables Co. This Gold Box is Prime exclusive, but it’s filled to the brim collar with over 30 shirts to choose from.

#2: 10% off tech at Ebay

It’s certainly not the best sitewide eBay sale we’ve ever seen, but if you have any rarely-discounted tech items you’ve been wanting to buy, chances are, you can save 10% on it from eBay today with promo code PRIMOTECH.



The code takes 10% off any tech item priced $50 or more, with a maximum $100 discount. That includes products that rarely go on sale like Nintendo Switches, TCL 4K TVs, Apple’s HomePod, and a lot more. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comments below.

#3: nebula capsule



Nebula Capsule | $280 | Amazon | Promo code NEBULAPD

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code NEBULAPD, which is about as cheap as it’s ever gotten outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.

#4: mechanical keyboard

The Corsair K66 is one of the most stripped-down models of Corsair’s reader-favorite K-series mechanical keyboards, but it has the one feature that really matters: Genuine Cherry MX Red switches. It’s not backlit, but with its clean design and quiet keys, it’d be ideal for use in an office environment. So buy it for an all-time low $55, then tell your boss you’re expensing it.

#5: 20% off gopro hero

If you can live without 4K recording, and you have an Amazon Prime credit card, today’s a really good day to buy a new GoPro.



The GoPro Hero can shoot 1080p or 1440p footage at 60FPS, includes a 2" touchscreen, and it waterproof without an additional case - a feature set that should please all but the most discerning adventurers. It’s actually on sale for $180 right now from its usual $200, but if you buy it with an Amazon Prime Visa or Prime Store Card, you’ll get 20% cash back as well, effectively bringing it down to $144.

#6: $1 dash buttons

Amazon Dash Buttons are usually basically free, in that they cost $5, but get you a $5 discount the first time you use them to order a product from Amazon. But when they only cost $1, it’s like Amazon’s paying you to use them. Nearly 250 buttons are on sale today for Prime members, and there’s no limit on how many you can purchase (you can only get the credit once per button type, but you can get multiple credits from different buttons), so get clicking.



#7: soundbuds slim

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

#8: racing wheel

It’s hard to get immersed in a racing game when you’re steering your car with a thumb stick. This Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel is designed for PS4 and PS3, includes pedals and paddle shifters, and uses force feedback to simulate the resistance and rumble of a real steering wheel. It normally costs $200, but it’s down to $149 on Amazon right now.

#9: 93 loads of laundry

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for under $14. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the 20% coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

#10: eufy bulbs

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, and today you can score some of the best prices ever on both the color and white models.



The color one will act basically like you’d expect a Philips Hue bulb to act - you can change its color with an app or a voice assistant, schedule it, and create scenes, and all without a hub. $25 (with promo code EUFYBLB1) is the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you don’t need colors, the white version is also just $13 with promo code EUFYBLB2. It’s dimmable, but you can’t change its color temperature at all.