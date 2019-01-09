Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 ipad

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $280 for 32GB and $355 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

#2 CAP Weight Bench

You’ll have a tougher time ignoring your New Year’s fitness goals if you have a freakin’ weight bench in your house. And somehow, this CAP Strength combo bench is only $79 at Walmart right now, with free shipping, and an included 100 pound weight set. I fail to see how Walmart makes money on this after shipping, and as always, my deepest sympathies go out to the delivery drivers of the world, but this is a pretty stellar deal if you have the space for it.



#3 anker usb-c hubs

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.



#4 nintendo switch joy-con

Let’s face it, it’s just more fun to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if you play with your friends. And it’s even better when you’re playing next to each other with a giant pizza. Make this couch party a reality by picking up another set of Joy-con for $67 (matched at Walmart).

I’ll level with you, that’s still a lot for a game controller. But the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.

#5 lodge combo cooker

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? The three quart “combo cooker” only $27 on Amazon today, or about $9 less than usual. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.



Just note that this is a fairly small piece of cookware, and it best suited for cooking for two. For a sense of size, the skillet is roughly 10" in diameter, which is usable, but a little small if you’re cooking for a whole family.

#6 lucky brand

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 40% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover.



In the market for Lucky Brand’s signature denim? You’ve lucked out there, too. All marked down denim for men and women is just $30. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale ends.

#7 anker headphones

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

#8 gerber pocket knife

If you like to keep a pocket knife on you (to open up all of those Kinja Deals purchases, obviously), Gerber’s Pocket Square is housed inside a contoured aluminum handle that doesn’t necessarily look like a knife when it’s folded up. It’s probably not the most ergonomic blade Gerber makes, but if you ask me, it’s one of the best looking. Get it for $24 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



#9 tabletop fireplaces

No built-in fireplace? No problem! Heat up your home this winter with one of these discounted, decorative tabletop fireplaces from Sunnydaze.

These faux fireplaces don’t require any gas or electricity; just pour bio ethanol fuel into the canister and light it up for a warm, aesthetically pleasing display that lasts up to 2 hours. The fireplaces come in different sizes, shapes, and price points, and a snuffer and feet to protect your surface from damage are included with each. This fiery hot deal won’t last forever, though. Get a personal fireplace for yourself before this sale flames out.



#10 New balance

A good deal on sneakers hangs in the balance: Right now at HauteLook, men’s and women’s New Balance kicks are significantly marked down. Whether you’re in the market for something sporty or a shoe for everyday wear, you’ll find it on sale now. This deal will only last for two days, though, so take the next step and pick out your favorite style.

