The 10 Best Deals of January 8, 2021

It’s January 8, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Take care of your fur baby with an orthopedic dog bed. Are you looking to buy a canteen without shelling out the big bucks? Cash in on up to 47% off Takeya bottles at Amazon. Upgrade your Zoom workflow with a 10" LED ring kit.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Best buy game sale



All Video Games On Sale Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Well, Best Buy is currently holding 2021's first huge gaming sale. The retailer is running a sale on “all video games” and that actually seems to be true. There’s 10 pages of deals to scroll through, with some newer releases up to $30 off. We’ve combed through it all and found some notable highlights. First off, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is $50, which is noteworthy. Nintendo avoided offering any discount on the game through the holidays, so this is one of its first major price cuts. Cyberpunk 2077 is down to $50 as well, making it the newest release discounted on the site. Some of the bigger discounts include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $40 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $35.

Basically, if you’ve missed a sale in the past 3 months, this is kind of your second chance for ... everything.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Xbox wireless controller



New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Best Buy is currently running a sale on the Xbox Wireless Controller, with the black and white models at $50 (the blue one is slightly more at $55). That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: LED Ring light

BlitzWolf 10" LED Ring Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even just to help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $3 on this 10" LED ring kit right now by clipping the coupon.

In this kit, you get the 10" LED ring light, a 4" tripod stand, a phone clip, a wireless remote, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes, and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Tp-Link Mesh Wi-fi Routers

Is your Wi-Fi lagging behind? Well throw your current router in the garbage because a trio of TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi routers are here to save the day. From now until whenever Amazon decides to ramp ‘em back up to full price, the TP-Link Deco M3, S4, and M5 are discounted by up to $20. While that’s not the most exciting discount, the S4 in particular—marked down to $135—made the cut in our rundown of the best Wi-Fi routers curated by Andrew Hayward, who’s tested a bunch! Here’s what he had to say:

TP-Link’s Deco S4 delivers the same kind of specs as the above Linksys router, with up to 867Mbps via 5GHz and 300Mbps through 2.4GHz, but does so with a multi-unit mesh design that spreads a signal across a much larger footprint. The two-pack can cover up to 3,800 square feet, while the three-pack is rated for up to 5,500 square feet.

As for the other two, the cheaper Deco M3 shouldn’t be overlooked as a budget-friendly alternative. In fact, because it uses a pair of powerful TP-Link Wi-Fi extenders, thanks to a pair of TP-Link extenders included in the box, the M3 boasts coverage of up to 4,800 square feet, about 700 less than the theoretical range of the S4. And when your talking spaces that large, that difference is inconsequential for most people. Emphasis on most. If you’re well off and/or not living in New York City, the size of your home might necessitate the extra reach. But if neither the M3 nor the S4 is fast enough, that’s a separate issue altogether. Though none of these Deco mesh routers support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, the M5 bumps up the speeds from AC1200 (1.2Gbps) to AC1300 (1.3Gbps) because sometimes 1,300Mb makes all the difference.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: plant-based protein powder

Up To 45% off Vega Plant Protein Powders and Shakes Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re vegan, keto, lactose intolerant, or have a gluten allergy, it’s your constitutional right as an American to get fucking jacked. If your New Year’s resolution is to start working out regularly, don’t let dietary restrictions hold you back. Today only, Vega protein powders and shakes are on sale as one of Amazon’s deals of the day. These plant-based mixes contain no animal products, no dairy, no gluten, and absolutely no bullshit. All you have to do is mix one scoop with a cup to a cup and a half of water or non-dairy milk for a 20-gram splash of protein designed to energize.

Vega protein products come in a variety of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, berry, and coconut almond and some even contain greens, for an extra boost of fiber that’ll keep you running (to the bathroom) throughout the day. While the Sport-branded items are obviously intended for exercise doers, it’s widely known that the vegan diet can be detrimental to your health without the right balance of protein, so many of these can also supplement meals that may not include the necessary proteins to prevent chronic fatigue. Despite what the Amazon listing says, I noticed a few of these items—such as the 13.2-ounce Vega Sport Premium—are on sale at much deeper discounts than 25%. Then again, as we all know, list prices don’t always align with the going rates.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#6: Takeya insulated bottles

Up To 47% off Takeya Bottles and Pitchers Graphic : Gabe Carey

If the new year has you embarking on your fitness journey, trust me when I say one of the most important steps to getting in shape is to Drink. More. Water. Seriously. If your lips are dryer than the Sahara, no wonder you don’t have the energy to get out of bed. H2O won’t cure your depression or chronic fatigue, but it can certainly help keep your symptoms at bay. Take it from me—Swole Gabe. Lord knows I didn’t get this jacked overnight. Achieving this Dad Bod took years of pumping iron, non-stop, without a moment’s rest.

If you’ve never drunk water before, the first thing you’ll need is a reusable bottle. Sure, you could use a plastic cup, but keep in mind the contribution you’d be making to our planet’s ecological demise. Besides, Amazon’s deal of the day today sees Takeya insulated bottles, children’s sippy cups, adult sippy cups, and airtight pitchers on sale for up to 47% off. On the low end of that spectrum, you can get a 32-ounce stainless steel bottle, a 2-quart pitcher, or a 14-ounce kids’ bottle (with a straw!!!) for $16. Shell out a few bucks more and you can up the size of your bottle to 40 ounces, or just over a liter.

Whether you’re drinking water to quell the threat of dehydration or simply looking for a discreet way to drink in public, you might as well save a few coins by taking advantage of this thirst-quenching deal while it’s live.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: comfiLife seat cushion



Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 37,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable with a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 39% off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Orthopedic dog bed

Orthopedic Dog Bed Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Is your pooch a grizzled companion? A veteran in the man’s best friend category? If so Fido’s might not be the pup he used to be in body but definitely still in spirit. They might need a comfy bed to literally lay their old bones down on while they chew on new ones. This comfy orthopedic dog bed is currently $8 off for the rest of the day.

But it’s not just senior doggos who can enjoy this, cats have been known to climb in and get cozy too. The extra small, small, and medium sizes are all on sale. This lightweight donut pillow is easy to move and clean. You can machine wash it and tumble dry it on low. I’ve got an older terrier and he loves this donut pillow that fits snuggly in the corner of my bedroom. Why the circular shape? Well, it gives support to the head and neck and eases the limbs of an older pupper. It also creates a bit of a faux hug around them making them feel safe and secure. I actually bought this again as my dog’s Christmas gift this year, it’s still a hit.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Mpow Mbit earbuds

Mpow MBits S Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Comfortable earbuds that block a decent amount of noise and won’t break the bank might seem like they are hard to come by. Mpow is an excellent brand that checks off each of those requirements. Today save 30% on their MBits S Bluetooth wireless earbuds.

As someone who has tested the majority of Mpow’s line, these ones are just as quality. The noise-canceling is some of the best and even with the sound off I still need to remove an earbud to be able to hear someone speaking with me. Calls sound just as good as the tunes which means my mom doesn’t need to turn her phone all the way up to hear me. The Mpow has started making their earbuds so they work independently of each other. This means you can control one at a time if you prefer to be a little more aware of your surroundings. Expect about thirty-five hours of playtime with the case. The earbuds will run around six hours off of one charge. And if you don’t have a lot of time fast charging will get you two hours in fifteen minutes. Waterproof and sweatproof means they’re good for working out. They’re lightweight and comfy for travel or hours of wear.

These will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Mandalorian art book

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars art books are a real treat for fans, as the hefty hardcover tomes pack in hundreds of pieces of concept art complete with behind-the-scenes creative tidbits. And now we can do the same for The Mandalorian.



Released last month, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian serves up 256 pages of gorgeous insight on the creation of the show’s first season. While it probably won’t give you canon story details about The Child, at least you can see how this whole wonderful thing came together. And right now, it’s 20% off the list price at Amazon.

If you’re looking for even more Mando reading material for the months ahead, you can pre-order February’s The Mandalorian: The Art & Imagery Collector’s Edition Vol. 2 and July’s The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide, each 10% off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.