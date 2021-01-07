The 10 Best Deals of January 7, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s January 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. The end times are nowhere near over, so grab yourself a few N95 f oldable f ace m asks. Do you dream of a fanless laptop? Well, you’re in luck because the new MacBook Pro w ith Apple’s high-performance M1 Chip is on sale. And show off some new styles from designer brands at GlassesUSA. C’mon, it’s been a while since you’ve tried on new specs!

#1: MacBook pro m1



For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, the M1-equipped MacBook Pro is discounted $60 at both Amazon and B&H Photo at least if you’re cool with the entry-level Space Gray build with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

#2: N95 masks



Buy N95 Foldable Face Masks, Get Six Cloth Masks Free Graphic : Andrew Hayward

While the vaccine is rolling out now, it’s clear that our masked days won’t be ending anytime soon. If you’re looking for some fresher or perhaps better masks than what you’ve been using the past several months, here’s a nice bonus offer from N95maskco.



Right now, when you buy a pack of their CDC-certified N95 foldable face masks—which block up to 95% of airborne particles—you’ll get a free six-pack of cloth masks alongside. The prompt to add the free masks shows up after you add the N95 pack to your cart, so just keep an eye out at the top of the screen.

Whether you want to double up on N95 and cloth masks or just have options, one purchase can get it done. N95maskco sells N95 mask bundles starting from 20 masks for $80 and 30 masks for $100, with higher-capacity packs pushing the per-mask price even lower.

#3: Ring fit adventure

Ring Fit Adventure Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Amazon has it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

#4: vipex therapy lamp

Vipex Light Therapy Lamp Image : Vipex

Winter blues are difficult to contend with, especially now so with many of us stuck working from home, contending both with isolation and soaking in even less healing daylight over the course of each day. Whether you’ve been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or just know the lows that come with the season, a light therapy lamp can provide some daily relief.



Right now, Amazon has this Vipex light therapy lamp for just $20, which is $5 off and about half the price compared to comparable models on the site. The LED panel provides 10,000 lux intensity while filtering out 99.9% of UV rays, giving you the blast of healthy light on command as needed. It also has a 90-degree rotatable base for easy positioning.

Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.7-star rating from 700+ reviews.

#5: Women’s tie-dyed pajama set

Women’s Tie-Dyed Pajama Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This tie-dyed pajama set is striking, to say the least. The color choice of burgundy is an interesting one. This polyester/rayon/spandex mess is 25% off for the rest of the day and unlike Lady Gaga’s dress, it can be washed and reworn. These jammies give new meaning to the term “meat sweats.” But they would be perfect for lounging after a hefty meal.

If you aren’t feeling this set there are four other options that are a bit more appealing color-wise. If cozy tie-dye is something you want to add to your slumber wear these PJs aren’t a bad choice.

This will ship free and the sale ends tonight.

#6: Glassesusa

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

#7: trx fitness gear



20% off TRX Products Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Despite having the same body type as Jason Segel in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, my nickname in college was Swole Gabe. Ok, sure, only one person called me that, and I’m pretty sure it was sarcasm, but I still think about it to this day. Because even though I didn’t have the physique of a bodybuilder, I did work my ass off to try and get there. Now that the gyms are closed (or at least many of us don’t feel safe going), anyone who’s trying to become a Swole John or Jane or Jordan has to do so from home which, without the right gear, is undoubtedly a challenge.

Fortunately, Huckberry has discounted a fine selection of TRX fitness products on its site by 20%. That means, for $80 you can pick up the Minimal Fit System, simply mount it to your wall, and start working on your beach bod through the increasingly chilly winter. If you’ve already got your own gear, you can attach it to the TRX Mount for $32—or, if you’re trying to be a little more discreet, you can also start your fitness journey with an Invizi-Mount for $24 and tuck it behind a wall frame. For anyone really serious about getting into shape, the TRX Tactical is designed for a 12-week conditional program. While it’d normally set you back $250, you can install one in your home for $50 less.

Note that the sale only lasts until midnight on January 8, so you don’t have much time before everything I mentioned returns back to full price.

#8: Philips fidelio headphones

Philips Audio Fidelio Headphones Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

There’s a lot of noise happening right now. We’re living through a genuinely overwhelming time that makes it hard to focus on much of anything. I spent hours trying to write a piece about Final Fantasy yesterday. I’ve personally found that a good pair of headphones helps me keep my head on my shoulders when I’m distracted. I have a big pair of studio-style cans that just block out the outside world entirely. If you’re looking for something similar, Amazon currently has Philips’ Audio Fidelio headphones down to $116. These are open-back headphones, so they’re not exactly noise cancelling, but they do offer extremely clear sound and comfortable memory foam ear-pads. Obviously, a pair of headphones isn’t going to solve any problems, but we can only hope for a few good hours of calm during the day.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Adidas sports phone case

Adidas Sports iPhone Case with Grip Stand Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is one of my favorite cases currently. It’s only for the iPhone 11 and is sold out on Adidas’ website. But it is 20% off right now on Amazon. Adidas is known for making quality workout gear but I can now say they should also be known for making durable tech accessories. Their cases are absolutely built for hearty runs, intense training sessions, or long hauls at the gym. The polycarbonate backplate was perfect on my jogs and didn’t give me a sweaty hand. It also withstood a drop or two over the holidays. The solar red hue is a nice pop of color against my white phone so it definitely catches the eye. But where it really shines is with the stand that can be either horizontal or vertical. It really comes in handy when my mom FaceTimes and I need to be hands-free, like when she’s walking me through one of her recipes. The stand easily pops out and snaps back in and is surprisingly flush after multiple times doing this. This is a versatile and quality case if you need a new one for the new year.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

#10: Razer Blade Laptops

Up to $500 Off Razer Blade Laptops Photo : Razer

Advertisement

Need a new laptop? And not just a regular old one, but a total powerhouse that’ll scare everyone who sees it? You’re in luck! Razer is running a massive save on its Razer Blade laptops, with some models marked down up to $500 off the list price. Considering that these very high-end machines can cost thousands of dollars, that’s a huge bit of savings. There are a ton of different models to choose from, but just about everything runs an Intel Core i7 processor, so they pack a serious punch. Whether you need something for gaming, your home studio, or intensive work like video, many of these will suit whatever you need one for.

