The 10 Best Deals of January 6, 2021

It’s January 6, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Escape this apocalyptic reality with the PlayStation Plus - 12 Months membership. Upgrade your working-from-home set up with the Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley mesh chair. And cash in on perhaps the only stimulus package you’ll be receiving this week with this one from Ella Paradis.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Playstation plus



PlayStation Plus - 12 Months JANDEALS Graphic : Juliana Clark

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 after service fees from Eneba by using the code JANDEALS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: RAVpower magsafe charger



RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJEH28AR Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $26 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code KJEH28AR at checkout. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Always pan



Always Pan BYE2020 Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you spend a lot of time perusing social media, then there’s a good chance that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s a beautifully-designed non-stick pan that you wouldn’t mind leaving on your stovetop, and thankfully, the function matches the form.

The Always Pan is billed as an 8-in-1 replacement for your cavalcade of lesser, worn-out pans, as it can be a saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, and more, and you can boil, braise, strain, and quite a bit more with this versatile kitchen tool. We’ve seen rave reviews from critics and everyday customers alike, who praise the Always Pan for its even cooking and clever design elements.

Gizmodo staff writer Victoria Song shared her take on bringing this wonder pan into a tiny Manhattan studio apartment:

“This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, five pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”

Right now, you can save $29 on the Always Pan direct from the manufacturer when you use promo code BYE2020 at checkout. These have been in short supply due to holiday demand, and most color options are currently set to ship in February. Still, this deal is sure to push that wait time back even further, so jump on this bargain while you can!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Mesh office chair

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Okay, maybe that’s a biiiiiit of an exaggeration. The Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley mesh chair is no Herman Miller, but it’ll get the job done alright. For just $150—40% off the list price—you can sit your ass down in a chair that’s certainly a step up from the dining chair you’ve been using since March. Finally, you can say goodbye to the pain that’s been permeating in your back since lockdown first began. And since no one’s employer is supplying them with the tools needed to be as productive at home as they were in the office, you might as well snatch up a chair similar to what you’d find in most workplaces anyway since it’s clear we’re going to be here a while.

As the name suggests, it’s got a mesh back and seat to keep your back cool, freeing you somewhat from the dangers of backne. Although it’s pretty generic overall, it does have all the bells and whistles when it comes to adjustments. That includes seat height, an adjustable headsrest, and lumbar support, as well as tilt tension and tilt lock. You can even shell out an extra $45 and have Staples assemble the chair for you, in case you’re like me and hate buying new furniture because of the extra step of putting it together. The FlexFit Dexley can support up to 275 pounds of weight and comes with a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty in case you notice any defects later on.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: Ella Paradis stimulus package

Stimulus Package 2021 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

All jokes aside if you’re in need of a good stress reliever while waiting to see if actual help is on the way Ella Paradis is here for you. Their aptly named bundle (Stimulus Package) is only $60 with the code 2021. This code works sitewide currently and you can get up to 70% on several products.

In this bundle, you will find the dynamic duo of the Butterfly and Pixie Wand. Both are good starter vibes if you’ve been thinking of dipping your bits into the sexy toy waters. Both are intended for your own stimulating bundle with literal good vibes and soft silicone. They’re waterproof and charge via USB. The Butterfly has ten settings, suction vibration, and runs about ninety minutes off of a single charge. The Pixie wand also has ten settings, is great for travel, and is very user friendly.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: aukey wireless earbuds

Aukey True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Andrew Hayward

We’ve come a long way from the days in which you had to spend $100+ for quality true wireless earbuds. While you still can spend that much, there are a lot of budget-friendly options these days that are well-reviewed by customers and praised for their value, and the prices just keep getting lower and lower.



Right now, you can snag a pair of Aukey True Wireless Earbuds for just over $14 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. For that shocking price, you’ll get Bluetooth 5.0 buds that provide up to five hours of listening per charge with another 20 hours of charge available within the included charging case. They’re IPX5 water-resistant and offer touch controls, plus they come with three sets of silicone tips for comfort.

Advertisement

The 3.6-star rating average from 19,000+ reviews is a little lower than we usually see from budget earbuds, but there are plenty of glowing 5-star appraisals in the mix. Seems well worth a shot if you’re looking for wallet-friendly ‘buds right now.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Clinique gift sets



40% off Select Clinique Sets Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We’ve covered a few of these sets like the Kisses Gift Set as they’ve been discounted here and there but today twelve of them are up for grabs. They are all around 40% off and there’s quite a variety. These deals are expected to run until January 11.

The Daily Defense Set is a great addition to your de-aging routine. This system has a superpowered moisturizer definitely needed in the cold months and vibes with combo and oily complexions. You get the Superdefense Cream, Fresh Pressed Daily Booster, 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula, and a cute bag to carry them in. In the post-holiday haze help your fatigued skin get its luster back with this kit.

Advertisement

The Build Your Color Palette Set is a limited edition one and has lots of options to create some very cool looks. Each of the three palettes has a myriad of colors for every occasion. The pink palette is for more subtle ensembles, the green palette is for more bold motifs, and the purple palette has hues of chic lilac. Mix, blend, and layer any shade and indulge your inner beauty babe.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25. Most of these gift sets will also game with a bonus gift from Clinique.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Dyson v7

Dyson V7 Fluffy Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: c4 pre-workout mix

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 15% off the already marked down $17 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $13 apiece. Fruit Punch and Watermelon are also on sale, for $19 and $16, respectively. As someone who’s tried all three, I recommend Blue Raspberry since it has the least bad aftertaste of the bunch.

No matter which flavor you choose, expect copious amounts of caffeine to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

By clipping the coupon, note that you do have to “Subscribe & Save” in order to take advantage of this deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name. That being said, you can cancel your subscription at any time, so it’s pretty non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#10: Versace cologne

As Kanye once rapped on The College Dropout, “I can’t even pronounce nothing, pass that Ver-say-see.” And now that he’s back in the news for his alleged divorce from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, whether you’re mourning or celebrating the demise of their relationship, maybe it’s time to use it as an excuse to buy some Ver-say-see of your own. Though it was discounted earlier today at Walmart, an even weirder place to buy Versace cologne, you can still fetch a 6.7-ounce bottle of the upscale fashion brand’s Eros Eau De Toilette fragrance for $68 over on Amazon, marked down from it’s usual $75 tag.



If you don’t wear cologne all that often, the 3.4-ounce bottle is down to $53, from $86 MSRP, according to the Amazon list price. However, as my price history tracker revealed, the highest price I could find was $60 since last March, indicating it’s somewhat of an artificial price drop. Still, Versace doesn’t go on sale too often, and a $7 discount certainly isn’t’ nothing. I haven’t worn cologne in so long I’m tempted to pick up a bottle myself. After all, it feels good to smell good, and every now and then you have to treat yourself to something nice.

To anyone concerned about authenticity, user reviews are no doubt mixed, but the listing has been verified for quality by FakeSpot and it ships directly from the Versace Store via Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.