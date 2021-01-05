The 10 Best Deals of January 5, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s January 5, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Grab the Always Pan for the perfect addition to your kitchen. Protect your eyesight with 50% off blue light blocking lenses at Glasses USA. And simplify your life with the RAVPower MagSafe charger.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: TaoTronics MagSafe charger



RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJEH28AR Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $26 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code KJEH28AR at checkout. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Glasses USA



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: PlayStation plus



2 Years of PS Plus 2021FINALLY Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good 8 years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, Eneba currently has a strong deal on the online service.

You can grab 2 full years of PS Plus for $59. To get it, add a 1-year membership to your cart. Then head to checkout, up the quantity to two, and enter the code 2021FINALLY. It shakes out to just under $30 a year, so this is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2022.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: hompow mini projector

Hompow Mini Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Hompow Mini Projector is just $68 right now which is an absolute steal on it.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, Fire sicks, and more directly with an MHL cable or HDMI adaptor. You’ll need to grab one of those depending on which device you’re streaming with. Get a screen up to 176'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option. This also comes with a two-year warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: mpow wireless earbuds

Mpow M9 Wireless Earbuds MPOWM901 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M9 Wireless Earbuds. They’re just $22 when you clip the coupon and use the code MPOWM901. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on January 10 and it only works for the black color.

The noise-canceling on all the Mpow products is incredible and of course, the M9s are like this too. The 2 mic/CVC 8.0 tech helps reduce environmental noise but also aids in voice clarity for all types of calls. If you’re on a lot of zooms and skypes these might be your new best friend. You’ll get a full scope of balanced sound if you just want to groove too. They have about 40 hours of playtime in total. It’s 6 hours off of a single charge with an extra 34 with the charging case. To get that full charge with the case it will take about an hour. These pair easy via Bluetooth with your chosen device and look really sleek in the all black. The M9s are sweatproof so go ahead and take these on your next jog.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: jachs ny stretch pants

Any 3 Stretch Pants 3PT Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you thought JACHS was done with the deals because the holidays have passed you were wrong. Welcome the new year with some new pants. Grab any three pairs of their very popular stretch line for just $75. Use the code 3PT at checkout and you will see the discount appear. This includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, and Tech & Twill pants. There are fifty-one options currently available in various colors and fits so you’re sure to find three that vibe with your style. You deserve to enter 2021 as cool and chic as possible.

Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Space nk sale



Advertisement

Over a year ago I was lucky enough to attend an exclusive in-store event at a Space NK here in NYC. It was an exciting night of sampling all their holiday selections that year. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and were very talented makeup artists. Space NK has been a leading curator of the most coveted, original, and bold brands in beauty. It was true that night and it’s still true now. Get up to 50% in this post holiday sale and grab some amazing products for a lot less. No codes needed.

At that aforementioned event, I finally got to try a few Kevyn Aucoin items and I fell in love. That line lives up to the legend he was in every way. This Kaleidochrome All Over Highlight Palette has four highly pigmented and stunning metallic shades. These are versatile and can be used on not just your nose and cupid’s bow but on the eyes, cheeks, and even the lips. It’s also 69% off.

The To-Go Mask Duo by Fresh is 40% off and a great way to sample this best-selling brand’s top performers. This duo contains the Rose Face Mask and the Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator. These products work in tandem to give your skin a nourishment boost with natural ingredients to make it as smooth, soft, and glowing as possible.

Let’s get that hair in order for 2021. Ouai’s Repair Conditioner is here to help sad limp damaged hair. Ouai is one of the best brands for replenishing your tresses with the moisture it needs to get its bounce back. Get softer healthier hair now with this repairing conditioner especially if it’s dyed or colored. Ouai is known for some fancy hair tech that leaves your mane stronger and smelling beautifully. You’ll save 27% on this bottle.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: hades

Hades (Digital Download) Screenshot : Supergiant Games

I know Game of the Year season is over and we’re all looking ahead to games like Hitman 3 now, but this needs to be said once more: Hades is the one true Game of the Year from 2020. The stylish indie roguelike continues to be a huge hit among critics and fans alike thanks to its fast-paced combat and memorable characters. The Game Awards may not have selected it for its Best Game pick, but many other publications have, making it one of last year’s unanimous favorites. If you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon yet, there’s still time. Best Buy currently has the Nintendo Switch version down to $20. You’ll get a digital download, so you can start it up right away and immediately see why everyone’s so hooked. Just be careful: it might ruin every other game for you.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Ferrari racing kit

Thrustmaster Scuderia Ferrari Race Kit Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve probably played a racing game, but have you really ever played one? For hardcore racing enthusiasts, driving with a controller isn’t quite the same as hitting the open road with a real wheel. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, Amazon has the Thrustmaster Scuderia Ferrari Race Kit discounted to $225. The package includes a Ferrari emblazoned headset as well as an elaborate racing wheel peripheral that’s compatible with old and new consoles, as well as PC. As a glance, it’s intimidating. There are more buttons and knobs on the wheel than I’d ever know what to do with. Then again, I don’t know how to drive a car at all, so this isn’t for me; it’s for the experts out there who have a need for speed. If nothing else, it just looks cool as hell.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#10: always pan

Always Pan BYE2020 Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you spend a lot of time perusing social media, then there’s a good chance that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s a beautifully-designed non-stick pan that you wouldn’t mind leaving on your stovetop, and thankfully, the function matches the form.

The Always Pan is billed as an 8-in-1 replacement for your cavalcade of lesser, worn-out pans, as it can be a saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, and more, and you can boil, braise, strain, and quite a bit more with this versatile kitchen tool. We’ve seen rave reviews from critics and everyday customers alike, who praise the Always Pan for its even cooking and clever design elements.

Gizmodo staff writer Victoria Song shared her take on bringing this wonder pan into a tiny Manhattan studio apartment:

“This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, five pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”

Right now, you can save $29 on the Always Pan direct from the manufacturer when you use promo code BYE2020 at checkout. These have been in short supply due to holiday demand, and most color options are currently set to ship in February. Still, this deal is sure to push that wait time back even further, so jump on this bargain while you can!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.