The 10 Best Deals of January 4, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 4, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your running gear with the Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds. Take the safe route, and grab Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter. Protect yourself from prying eyes with NordVPN’s holiday sale.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: cyberpunk 2077



Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) | $40 | Eneba | Use code CYBERPUNK2040 Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over $13 million units. Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PC for $40. Head over to Eneba and use the code CYBERPUNK2040 at checkout to get the discount on a PC key. There’s a good chance that this could just be a one-off deal, since Eneba just sort of does it’s own thing, but it’ll be interesting to see if this kicks off a new discount trend. Either way, be warned that the game is still being heavily worked on and might not be an optimal experience if your rig isn’t fully up to date.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: NORDVPN HOLIDAY SALE

Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through January 5.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Mpow wireless earbuds



Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Earbuds come in many styles and forms and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These ones from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 44% off the original price.



Mpow makes really quality products including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These ones are only $28 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for long wear and intense activities. They’re waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

Advertisement

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Charter club sale

Charter Club 4-Pc Full Sheet Set HOME Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As we start 2021 there’s no shame in wanting to enter this year with new things. Since we are likely to still be at home awhile longer we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 50% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This is a flash sale for today only, just use the code HOME at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Supima cotton and that count is 550. The chic stripes on this Damask collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine and fabric softer is not needed as they are already lush and plush. There are sixteen color options at various sizes for your mattress needs. If you’re thinking you want these I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

Advertisement

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: hydrow connected rower

Hydrow Connected Rower Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many of us got a crash course on remote work and remote learning last year due to the pandemic, and the surge in popularity around the Peloton bike shows that there is likewise ample demand for remote fitness devices that recreate that in-person gym experience.



Here’s another option for those who prefer to grab a paddle rather than bike or run. The Hydrow Connected Rower essentially brings the Peloton playbook to a rowing machine, with sleek hardware outfitted with a 22-inch touchscreen that delivers live instructor broadcasts and more than 1,000 saved video sessions.

Advertisement

If that sounds like an ideal way to keep you safely moving, Best Buy is currently taking $250 off of the Hydrow list price. That puts it just under $2,000, plus you’ll have to pay monthly for the Hydrow content service to make full use of it. While that’s no small investment, Hydrow reviews are very positive and it might be just what you need to skip the future gym fees altogether.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: 1500a jump starter

Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter KINJIA001 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Need a jump? With an A rating from Fakespot, Meterk may not be a household name, but its 1500A portable jump starter is backed by a 4.6-star average review score out of over 3,500 ratings. Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, the device boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 liters back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.

Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S20, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

Advertisement

To get the discount, just clip the on-site coupon and enter our exclusive promo code KINJIA001. This deal expires on January 15, so act now before you forget you saw this and inevitably miss out.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#7: PlayStation plus



2 Years of PS Plus 2021FINALLY Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good 8 years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, Eneba currently has a strong deal on the online service.

You can grab 2 full years of PS Plus for $59. To get it, add a 1-year membership to your cart. Then head to checkout, up the quantity to two, and enter the code 2021FINALLY. It shakes out to just under $30 a year, so this is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2022.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 24-Month Membership Buy for $59 from Eneba Use the promo code 2021FINALLY

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: stasher reusable storage bags

Up to 30% off Stasher Reusable Storage Bags Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If in 2021 you’ve decided to take a step forward and make your home and life a bit more kind to Mother Earth congratulations, you’re not alone. One of the easiest ways to do this is by adding reusable bags into your daily routines. Today only get up to 30% off Stasher’s 100% silicone reusable storage bags.

They come in a variety of sizes and colors depending on need and tastes. These bags are made of non-toxic silicone that is self-sealing and the first of their kind. This is an easy solution to becoming plastic-free in your life. The airtight seal does so with a simple pinch to keep a myriad of foods the freshest they can be. They are dishwasher and microwave safe so no need for extra dishes or paper products when cooking. They are good to use in the freezer, oven and even boil in water. Grab one or a bundle and start living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Advertisement

All of these will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: Disney store sale

Extra 20% off Sale Items EXTRA20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you thought the holiday deals have fled as quickly as the ball dropped you’re wrong. There is still a hand full of sites enticing you with sales to spend some of your Christmas cash. Of course, Disney is one of them. For the rest of the day take 20% off all sale items with the code EXTRA20.



It’s still very much sweater weather and this dope X-Men hoodie has major ‘90s vibes reminding me of one of my favorite cartoons as a kid. It’s warm, unisex, and a cotton-polyester blend. Your faves are all featured in this black and white throwback style. See if you can find Wolverine, Rogue, Storm, Beast, and a few others!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission X-Men Pullover Hoodie Buy for $18 from Disney Store Use the promo code EXTRA20

I’m a big fan of random Star Wars droids and I won’t even pretend to be an expert on this one is but I’m living for it. The design of R5-P8 is making my galactic heart sing. This trash bot fits perfectly with my love of cute and a little grotesque. This Black Spire Outpost bot is a limited release from the Star Wars Elite line and like the rest is a die-cast figure. It’s certainly a unique addition to your shelves.

Advertisement

I really wanted to include another Forky but alas the tumbler featuring him is sold out. The next best thing would be the aliens from Toy Story. This adorable water bottle from Pizza Planet will fit perfectly into a Pixar collection. It’s also just $8 now and will certainly be a conversation starter.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: aukey 9-in-2 usb-c hub

Aukey 9-in-2 USB-C Hub 4OANDQGV Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

In need of more power and plugs? Turn your MacBook into the ultimate power station with Aukey’s 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. Right now take 30% off this convenient portable docking device with the code 4OANDQGV.

This little lightweight wonder gives your laptop an extensive expansion with 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. Power up quickly and exchange data faster than ever with the USB-C charging port that supports up to 100W power delivery. The video output produces some of the best and clearest displays with Ultra-HD images. The options here are endless no matter how you need to save, update, or move files. You’ll find this hub is best compatible with the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch and the newest MacBook Air. This is a simple plug and play set up so no software or drivers needed to get the show on the road.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and the code works until January 10.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

