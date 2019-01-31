Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 sonos

Screenshot: Sonos

There were a lot of Sonos deals around the holidays, but if you missed out on those, their Super Bowl sale could be your last chance to save for quite some time.



The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers in a surround sound setup.

#2 h&r block tax software

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tax season is upon us, and if H&R Block’s Deluxe + State software is right for you (you can use this tool to find out), Amazon’s currently discounting it to just $22, or about half its usual $45 price tag.



Deluxe is great for homeowners and anyone with any sort of standard investment income, but you’ll want to step up to Premium if you rent out property or are self-employed. It’s also on sale for $32, an all-time low.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll be able to import your previous years’ taxes from TurboTax if you’re switching over, and you can elect to receive all or some of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, with a 5% bonus.

#3 instant pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for a whopping $50 less than usual, today only.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. It’s not the right cooking tool for every job, but it’s remarkably versatile, and cooks foods faster than you can even imagine. I’ve thrown rock solid frozen chicken breasts in there, and had pull-apart tender chicken 20 minutes later.

Today’s deal is the best price we’ve ever seen, and if you have Prime and order soon, you should have it in time for cooking snacks on Super Bowl Sunday.

#4 logitech

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers, a webcam and work and gaming mice, including the Logitech G703, one of the most used mice in the Overwatch League.

One of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here, too. A 7.1 surround gaming headset for $30? Yes please. A complete surround sound speaker system? Why not?

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

#5 sorel

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Even though there are record low temps across the country right now, Sorel is saying it’s the end of the season — whatever you say, Sorel. Still, you can take advantage of the boot brand’s rush to declare that winter’s over; right now, select items are marked down by up to 40% for their End of Season Sale, meaning it’s the best time to buy boots that will certainly keep your toes feeling toasty in these tundra-like conditions.

#6 ue boom 2

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Woot’s marked down the Limited Edition version to $60 today, the best price we’ve ever seen (though it was briefly down to $64 new around Black Friday last year).



#7 first aid kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. The only thing it’s missing is kisses from mom to make the boo boo feel better.

#8 packing cubes

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They aren’t double sided, sadly, but these TravelWise packing cubes are actually Amazon’s top sellers, boasting a 4.6 star average from over 2,000 customers, and you can save 20% on the color of your choice today by clipping the coupon.



I know what you’re thinking...luggage for your luggage? But trust me when I say that they make packing easier by compressing and organizing your clothes, and they make it a lot easier to unpack when you arrive at your destination.

#9 bite beauty

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bite Beauty’s Amuse Bouche line is a bonafide cult favorite, and right now, the brand’s Liquified Lipstick, normally $24, is on sale for just $12. Available in 28 shades, this liquid lipstick delivers in terms of pigment and moisture — unlike other liquid formulas that start off smooth before drying like shrink wrap on your lips. The Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick instead leaves behind a satiny finish, thanks to an ultra hydrating combo of monoi butter and coconut oil. Snag your must-have shades before this sale kisses us all goodbye.

#10 heated blanket

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I do not live in the midwest or the mid-Atlantic, but if I did, I would be spending my entire day under one of these heated blankets, conveniently on sale today at Amazon.



My advice: get the more expensive one. It’s only a few bucks more, but it’s a lot larger than the sherpa blanket, and has 10 different heat settings instead of three. That’s not a big deal today, when the only setting that matters is “maximum,” but you’ll be glad to have more options later.