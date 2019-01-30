Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 4k tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a big, important football game this Sunday, and if your piddly old TV just won’t cut it, there’s still time to upgrade to a 65" behemoth. Three different sets are on sale at Walmart right now from three solid manufacturers.



They’re all 4K, but the $598 Vizio is probably the best deal of the bunch thanks to its full array LED backlighting and built-in Chromecast. The Samsung is also tempthing if you’re drawn to curved TVs. Curved screens are kind of pointless at the distance you’d view a TV from, but there’s no doubt that they look cool.

#2 apple smart battery case

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s surprisingly terrific smart iPhone battery cases just made an unexpected comeback for the latest generation of iPhones, and the XS, XR, and XS Max cases are already $10-$11 off on Amazon.



While expensive, these cases should extend your battery life by about 75% without adding too much bulk, and they support all the latest features like wireless charging and USB-C PD fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable. And since it’s made by Apple and thus gets special treatment in software, you’ll be able to see both your device’s battery level and the case’s on your screen.

#3 weighted blanket

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $80. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#4 Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $100 today on a bundle that includes a copy of NBA 2K19, the best deal we’ve seen since Black Friday.

#5 uniqlo cashmere sweaters

Image: Uniqlo

Cashmere is the height of winter luxury — and often has a price tag to match — but right now, Uniqlo wants to swathe you in the soft, warm material for less. The retailer marking down their range of cashmere sweaters styles for men and women to $50 and $40, respectively — some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Each pullover comes in a range of colors, so true cashmere snobs couldn’t be blamed for taking advantage of this sale to start a full-on cashmere collection. You deserve only the best, after all.

#6 jonathan adler

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s ambitions in home decor are obvious, and now, they’ve even teamed up with renowned designer Jonathan Adler for an exclusive line of art, furniture, picture frames, and more. They’re eclectic, they ship for free with Prime, and right now, a bunch of them are on sale for the best prices ever. Many are already low in stock though, so don’t just sit around.

#7 amazonbasics microwave

Photo: Amazon

Don’t buy the AmazonBasics microwave because it has Alexa support. Buy it because at today’s $42 (down from the original $60), it’s one of the cheapest microwaves you can buy, period.



But once you have it, the Alexa commands (fed to it via any Alexa speaker, not included) are actually pretty cool. Instead of punching in numbers, you can just tell Alexa what you’re cooking or reheating, and Amazon’s AI will program the microwave for you. Want to add 30 seconds to your cook time while your fingers are covered in raw chicken juice? You can do it with your voice. The microwave still has regular buttons, and obviously, Alexa support isn’t a true necessity in a microwave, but it’s undoubtedly pretty cool, especially when you aren’t really paying for the privilege.

#8 levi’s

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s is taking up to 75% off their already-discounted closeout styles for their Warehouse Sale. You have to enter your email in a popup to gain access to the deals, but believe you me, it’s worth it. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.

#9 cookware set

There are pans you bought at Walmart for $10 in college, and there are pans that cost as much as a mortgage payment. Quality-wise, these Chef’s Star pans should be a lot closer to the latter, while costing not much more than the former.



Constructed from 18/8 stainless steel and encapsulating an aluminum base, these pans should heat quickly and evenly on any type of stove (including induction). They aren’t nonstick, but that’s usually a good thing, as the steel cooking surface will result in superior fond (browning). And when you’re done with them, you can just throw them straight in the dishwasher.

$100 is a great price for seven pans, plus a bunch of lids, and even some steel utensils. Just use promo code XFHBKRR5, and don’t let this deal overcook.

#10 battery organizer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s...it’s beautiful. I’ve always kept my batteries loose and scattered across like three different drawers, but this organizer is surely better. It even has a built in battery tester to make it easier to know which batteries need to be recharged or recycled. At $16, it’s also never been cheaper.