The 10 Best Deals of January 29, 2021

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 29, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your home entertainment center with the Hisense 55" 4K TV. Save up some Nectium AAA Batteries. And fight the winte r dryness with the Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Apple MacBooks and Mac Mini



Advertisement

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $9 off at $990, but you’ll see larger savings with $73 off the Silver 512GB MacBook Air at $1,176.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Hisense 4K tv

Hisense 55" 4K TV Image : Hisense

Advertisement

There’s no shortage of TV’s out there for you to snag before your next binge session. You could drop a bunch of cash on a big, fancy screen with all the bells and whistles, but there’s plenty of affordable options out there to choose from, too. Right now, you can snag this Hisense 55" 4K TV for $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $480. In addition to a hi-res display, this TV also features Android TV and can be controlled via an Alexa-enabled device, if you so choose.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $179, which is $20 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#4: Nectium Batteries



Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

While rechargeable batteries are obviously the better environmental pick, big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nectium AA Batteries for just $15 when you clip the 30% off coupon on the page.

Advertisement

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also Nectium alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter promo code KINJA48AAA at checkout.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#5: mOLEKULE aIR mINI+ pURIFIER

Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You might’ve seen Molekule’s sleek and minimal air purifiers on social media before. They look a lot nicer than your average purifier, but are pretty pricey. It’s not all about form, however, as the compact Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier also promises enhanced functionality compared to typical HEPA filters, not just capturing but destroying common bacteria, viruses, allergens, and more as it cleans your air.

Right now, Best Buy is taking $150 off the list price of the Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier, which is designed for small rooms up to 250 sq. feet. It’s $350 right now, which is $80 cheaper than you’ll find at Amazon. Hey, it’s still not cheap, but if you’ve been coveting one of these high-end air purifiers, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Molekule Air Mini+.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Jump Starter Power Bank

Topvision Car Power Bank TOPVISION Image : Topvision

Advertisement

With a cold front hitting certain parts of the country pretty hard right now, you might be worried about the health of your car battery. You see, in the winter, a car’s battery weakens by around 35% in 32-degree weather, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. At 0 degrees, that figure can reach up to 60%, making it far more likely that you break down in the winter than in more temperate months like the spring and early fall. Fortunately, jump starters have gotten much cheaper over the years, and at the same time, they’ve even gained functionality like the ability to charge your portable devices like your phone, tablet, and in some cases, even your laptop.

One such device is the Topvision 2,200A Peak Car Power Bank, which as its name explicitly indicates, features a 2,200A peak current powerful enough to jump-start 12-volt vehicles, including those with 7-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines, or so the company claims. For a limited time, you can snag one for yourself for 25% under the list price by clipping the 10% off coupon on the Amazon page here, then entering the promo code TOPVISION at checkout. This jump starter power bank combo comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and “24 months and lifetime technical support,” the listing suggests. If anyone knows what that means, leave a comment below with an answer to technical support can last only 24 months but also a lifetime.

Advertisement

The Topvision 2,200 Peak Car Power Bank has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon with over 10,000 customer reviews, making it a safe bet for anyone looking to prepare themselves for the presumably brutal forecasts yet to come.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: Huckberry Outerwear Sale

Outerwear Clearance Sale Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Holy shirt is it cold outside! The wind’s blowing at 13 miles per hour here in New York, and while the temperature reads about 20 degrees, it actually feels like 10 degrees, which sucks!! Still, it feels like 3 degrees in Toronto, but I guess that’s the price you pay for free health care.

Speaking of prices, Huckberry’s holding a clearance sale on fall outerwear, which can technically be used as winterwear since fall feels like winter depending on where you live. This Proof Stealth hoodie, for instance, looks cozy enough to survive at least 6 more weeks of winter, no matter what the gopher says next week. It’s resistant against rain and snow and is made from down and feathers in an ethical way that ensures the animals involved are not hurt in the process. For extra warmth and insulation, consider the $130 Grayers quilted jacket. Despite its lightweight design, it can hold its own while combatting harsh temperatures.

Advertisement

Of course, jackets aren’t the only things discounted in this sale. You can also step into a pair of SeaVees Coronado boots, put on your best lumberjack impression in a Taylor Stitch flannel, or even protect your GameStop investment earnings in a durable Andar six-card wallet. Shop the whole sale here, and rest assured you’ll find something in there you were looking to buy anyway. It is finally approaching layer-wearing weather after all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: ERgo standing desk converter

Ergo Standing Desk Converter Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re thinking about organizing your work from home station, a Standing Desk Converter might be a perfect and easy way to upgrade. This set from Ergo gets you up and on your feet to help with productivity and back pain. It’s 34% off and ideal for all your zoom calls and skype sessions.

This set is made of wood and metal, is thirty-six inches wide, and adjusts to thirty inches high depending on your vertical needs. There’s absolutely space for two monitors if that’s what your set up requires. You’re also getting a ring light with a holder for your phone, so you’ll be well lit on your next video call. A gel wrist cushion is a really nice bonus as well, so even your hands get a bit of relief while they’re hard at work.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: Samsung Galaxy S21

Advertisement

The reviews are in: Samsung’s S21 lineup of smartphones pack solid performance and tons of premium features into a fresh design. They’re available now, and you can save up to $900 on your purchase when you trade-in your old smartphone at Best Buy. But with three different phones in the lineup, it can be tricky to know which one to snag.



The S21, which starts at $800, features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Starting at $1,000, the Plus jumps up to a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

Advertisement

At the fancier end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which starts at $1,200. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

With this new lineup of devices, some have proclaimed the demise of the Galaxy Note. While the name won’t be sticking around, you can still scribble all over your screen if you buy a Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unlike the Note, though, the Ultra’s body doesn’t have anywhere to store the stylus when you’re not using it, and it’s no longer included in the box. Instead, the S-pen will retail for $40, or $70 if you snag the bundle with a case that can hold the stylus.

Advertisement

All three smartphones are available now, and will go on sale January 29. If you order through Best Buy, you can save up to $900 on your purchase when you trade-in your device. Your phone’s value is going to vary based on what model it is and what sort of condition it’s in, but any bit of cash helps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#10: Satisfyer Curvy Plus

Satisfyer Curvy 3 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Satisfyer knows what they’re doing. I was a huge fan of their Pro 2 when it came out. The Satisfyer Curvy 3 is an ergonomic revamp and lots of versatility. Made from the same soft silicone, it’s a little easier to maneuver than its girthier predecessor. This third-generation pleasure aid has two separately controlled motors, which means there are eleven intensities and ten vibes to pick from. It’s also designed to be held as forward-facing, so a great option for couples. But here’s the best new feature, you can connect it with your smartphone. Through the Satisfyer Connect app, you or your partner now have a remote control for all the vibes. You can even design custom patterns for your bits. That seems like an entertaining night in with your S.O. if you ask me. I’m a huge fan of sex tech and am really excited to see more companies engaging in this. Obviously, the Curvy 3 is excellent for solo flights, and as with all of their toys, it’s approved for water sports and water-based lube. This is a great value that will definitely become a fan favorite.

This deal runs all day or until it sells out. It’s probably going to sell out, so grab one quick. No code is needed as the discount will appear once you add it to your cart.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $69.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.