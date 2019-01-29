Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 anker powerport cube

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $19 today by clipping the $2 coupon and using code ANKERP27 at checkout. That’s the cheapest it’s been.

#2 humble indie bundle

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble Indie Playstation bundle for 2019 is all about the PlayStation 4.



Nine PS4 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including Grim Fandango, Broken Age, and Shadow Warrior 2. $15 unlocks everything (including a bunch of soundtracks), but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

#3 kitchenaid pro

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t outfitted your kitchen with a KitchenAid, you can get a certified refurbished Professional 6 quart model for just $200, direct from KitchenAid’s own website. At 575 watts, the Pro model can handle the thickest doughs where the lower end KitchenAids would struggle, and with delivery promised by early February, it could make for a great Valentine’s Day gift.



Unfortunately, the only color in stock is Empire Red, but at least it’s iconic.

#4 orbi pro

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your WiFi seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running an insane deal on the even more powerful Orbi Pro right now.



Both bundles include the Netgear Orbi Pro two-pack, which between $380-450. But you can add either an 8-port Netgear Networking Switch for $400, or an Orbi outdoor satellite extender, which retails for about $300 by itself, for $550.

Of course, this is a lot of money—more than most mesh routers. But if you want business-level networking without the hassle, this is the deal for you.

#5 big blanket

Photo: Big Blanket Co.

If you can’t abide your toes sticking out from under your blanket when you’re trying to stay warm, it turns out the solution is as simple as buying a big-ass blanket. As in, a blanket you could literally get lost under for hours.



The Big Blanket Co. is set to release—wait for it—a big blanket. 10' x 10', to be precise. That means you never have to worry about which side is the long side, “stealing the covers” is a thing of the past, and there’s always room to share the warmth. Preorders are marked down to $150 (from $200) until the end of January, but you can save an extra 10% today with promo code SAVE10-6XSMJW. That seems like a lot to spend on a blanket, but maybe not when you consider that there’s more material here than four regular sized blankets.

#6 air fryer

Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $69 Ninja air fryer a try, down from its usual $99. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!

#7 sleep innovations mattress

Photo: Amazon

I’ve had this particular mattress on my watch list for over three months and this is the best price I’ve seen yet. Usually hovering around $330, this $246 price is a significant markdown on this 10 inch, Queen-sized bed-in-a-box.



What drew me to this mattress in particular is two-pronged: it’s not an innerspring (yay!) and it’s firmer than most memory foam mattresses. It also helps that it’s almost have the price of comparable foam models.

And if you want something King-sized, the 10-inch and 12-inch models are also discounted.

#8 under armour underwear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s sweat wicking, odor eliminating, ultra-stretchy Boxerjocks are built to move with you while you work out, but they promise to be just as comfortable walking around town, or lounging on the couch as well. For a limited time, Under Armour’s clearing out select styles starting at just $10, which is a terrific price for premium boxer briefs. Models’ muscles not included, sorry.

#9 devacurl

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cult favorite curly hair brand DevaCurl is blowing out a selection of shampoo and conditioner sets, including their Original, Delight, and Decadence lines. Bring home a fan favorite “How to Quit Shampoo” set for those who have yet to jump on the No-Poo bandwagon, or load up on product with a couple 32-ouncers, because you’ll need more shampoo and/or conditioner at some point. Just use promo code FINALSALE to get 25% off and start curling up.

#10 pocket knife

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $15 by clipping the $1 coupon and using code SDRLYXWM at checkout.

