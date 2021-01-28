The 10 Best Deals of January 28, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

#1: LG CX 65" OLED TV



LG CX 65" OLED TV | $1,997 | Amazon BuyDig Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

Note that the Super Bowl isn’t broadcasting in 4K or HDR this year due to pandemic-related production challenges, but there are OLED benefits beyond 4K. Besides, this set will serve you well beyond a single football game.

#2: VIZIO 2.0-CHANNEL SOUNDBAR

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Andrew Hayward

The Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K resolution or HDR this year because of pandemic-related production challenges, so making a frenzied pre-game TV upgrade might not seem as important this time around. Still, if you’re relying on your TV’s built-in speakers and want an affordable home theater upgrade that won’t break the bank, Vizio has a good option.

The Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6M) offers an easy enhancement for $70, or $20 off the list price right now at either Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a compact model, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but you’re sure to get much fuller sound than your TV can deliver.

There are much more lavish soundbar and sound system options out there, obviously, but this one’s a sensible choice and a customer favorite with a 4.5-star review average at Amazon.

#3: Eastbay 20% sale

20% Off Athletic Wear 20JAN Graphic : Juliana Clark

Eastbay is on a roll with its athletic sales! For the next day, you can save 20% off orders $49 and up. This is a much lower threshold than the previous deal we posted, where readers had to spend about $150 in order to get a percentage off the total price. It includes sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more!

As always, I’ve provided a couple of pieces that would inspire you to take the plunge. A pair of women’s Air Max 90s for $120, men’s compression tights for $10, Air Jordan Jumpman fleece sweatpants for $55, a Micheal Jordan Funko Pop for $15, an Adidas Defender duffel for $28 , as well as an Adidas adjustable dad cap for $17. As I said, the sale only lasts for the next day, so I would grab your faves before they’re gone!

#4: Scott pilgrim Game



Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Complete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab a PC or Switch digital code for $12. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.

Advertisement

#5: jachs pant sale

Up to 85% off Pants Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really one of those companies that want everyone to look good. Each sale they run is the antithesis of that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.

Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

#6: TTY GALAXY PROJECTOR

TYY Star Projector Image : TTY

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the TYY Star Projector is marked down to just $33 at Amazon today, a savings of 29%. It has a 4.6-star review average from 1,500+ customers and offers eight different projection modes and four unique angles, plus it has a remote control for easy access from bed. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

#7: Asus rog Zephyrus 15 pre-order

Asus Zephyrus 15.6" Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

By now you’ve probably found a distraction or two that keep your mind at ease in quarantine. If you’ve found an escape in video games, you may be looking for a speedier PC to keep up. Asus’s new ROG Zephyrus 15.6" laptop—available for pre-order now—seems to pack a hefty amount of power into a sleek-ish profile that won’t take up as much space as some of the bulkier gaming laptops out there.

At $1,800, it’s far from the cheapest good laptop you can get, but its specs might sway you. Its 15.6" display features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Those specs are all powerful enough to do some VR gaming on the go, if you’ve got the gear. If you’re not too keen on VR, this laptop still packs enough power to blitz through your favorite games, though it’s also perfectly suited for just getting a bit of work done, too.

If you’d like to pre-order, you can do so now at Best Buy. It should ship on February 16.

#8: koRg digital piano

Korg 88-Key Lifestyle Digital Piano (White) Image : Korg , Photo : Columbia Records

It may not be 9 ‘o clock on a Saturday (unless this deal is still active by that time), but with 31% off this Korg digital piano at Adorama, you CAN become the Piano Man.



Picture this: There’s an old man sitting next to you, making love to his tonic and gin. “Son, can you play me a memory?” he inquires. “I’m not really sure how it goes, but it’s sad and it’s sweet and I knew it complete when I wore a younger man’s clothes.”

Without hesitation, you take a seat at your $799, 88-key piano—which was on sale from its regular $1,450 price—slowly belching out the tune of everyone’s favorite drunk karaoke classic. Only this time, you have the instrumentals to go with it. While I can’t guarantee buying this piano will make you any good at playing it, it will get you one step closer. And when you’re all in the mood for a melody, well, that alone will get please the crowd enough to get ‘em feeling alright. La-la-la-d-de-da.

#9: maskne cleansing pads

Advertisement

If you have sensitive skin, then I am the wearing a mask every day must be a time for your face. It’s totally normal to suffer from Maskne, as it’s caused by trapping the sweat, dirt, and oil in between a tight-fitting mask for a number of hours, according to the New York Times.

Well, if you’re tired of seeing pimples all around your face, you should try out Mask Rescue Detox Pads. Only $41 with the exclusive code KINJA25, it’s made with tea tree, retinol, and salicylic acid to restore the proper pH to your skin from all the work you’re doing to avoid catching COVID-19 or spreading it to others. The pads are also vegan and cruelty-free, so no animals were harmed in the process. Just because this pandemic is our new normal doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. Seriously.

#10: hover-1 Engine electric scooter

Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve long been intrigued by the possibility of cruising around your city or on your commute with an electric scooter, but didn’t want to shell out big bucks to give it a shot, now’s your chance. Amazon currently has the Hover-1 Engine electric scooter for just $200, which is half-off the list price. This foldable electric scooter offers a range of 11 miles at up to 16mph and supports riders up to 280 pounds.

