#1 HDTV antenna

I’m not sure if you heard, but there’s a rather large sporting event happening next weekend, and if you have a TV, but don’t pay for cable, all you need to watch it for free is an over the air HDTV antenna.



This one includes an amplifier to boost your range, and is only $9 today with promo code Y6EU7TZO. Just ignore the ESPN logo on the product photo; antennas can’t pull in ESPN. But that game you’re thinking of? It’s on CBS.

#2 vpn

A good VPN is an essential tool for protecting your anonymity online, especially when you’re using public Wi-Fi, and can also potentially unlock other countries’ streaming services. (Hint hint: watch Love Island on Netflix by routing through a British VPN).



Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN, and to celebrate the official launch of their fancy new app, they’re offering the best deal we’ve ever seen, exclusively to our readers.

Just sign up for a year of the service at $40 through this link, and you’ll get five months added to your membership for free, compared to the three months they’re offering the general public. That’s only about $2.35 per month!

#3 uniqlo seamless down

Uniqlo’s Seamless Down collection is a step up from their famed Ultra Light Down in terms of heat retention and water and wind resistance, and today, the entire line is down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Two men’s coats, one parka, and one women’s coat are all on sale for just $100. So take advantage of this discount now, and ride out the rest of winter encased in cozy Uniqlo down.



#4 samsung ssd

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to a low $128, so go ahead and treat yourself.



If you need extra storage, pick up double the capacity for $255.

#5 braun beard Trimmer

Beard-having dudes: Stop hiding your imperfections, buy this $25 Braun 8-in-1 beard trimmer, and play fair. I am not spending Valentine’s Day alone, eating hot honey-drizzled pizza, and watching Parks & Rec again.

... wait, that actually sounds pretty great. Yeah, never mind. I’m gonna do that. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick this beard trimmer, it’s a solid deal. The coupon trims $10 off the regular price and it comes with a Gillette razor.

Get yours!

#6 sony soundbar

Don’t botch your Super Bowl (or Overwatch League) viewing party with bad sound. Consider picking up a sound bar, like the Sony HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound bar, to pair with your 4K TV.

Regardless of your home theater setup, this sound bar is compact enough to fit in most situations, and it’s got a wireless subwoofer to provide all-important bass. Better still, $198 is the best price we’ve seen on this particular model.

#7 rower

Rowing is one of the best workouts you can perform at home, so if you’ve got the space for it, you can save about $70 on a highly-rated machine in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Our deal researcher, Corey, owns this exact rower, and he had this to say:

After trying two other budget rowers, my opinion is that this is as close to a $1500 machine as you can get spending less than $300. Good: Solid wind resistance level and surprisingly good build quality. Lana and I have used this one regularly for over a year. It also folds easily Bad: Doesn’t measure in meters (tenths of a mile) and it’s definitely louder than the ones at the gym. And if I’m picky, the bar is straight and not curved.

Just remember that this deal is only available today, so do’t let it float away.

#8 Dewalt set

If you’re anything like me, you got a small screwdriver bit set in a stocking when you were like 19, and you’ve used the same slowly dwindling, extremely disorganized bits for every home improvement project ever since. Don’t have a Philips head bit that’s quite the right size? Eh, just use a flathead, it’ll probably be okay.



It doesn’t have to be this way! This 100-piece bit set from DEWALT includes four complete sets of bits for different jobs, in four different boxes, for just $30. I’m not saying you’ll never lose one, but you’ve got a lot of options here if you do.

#9 baggu

I can’t own enough Baggu bags — seriously, I have two of their nylon bags, two leather bucket bags, and a canvas duck bag, and I love them all dearly. No matter what kind of bag you’re in the market for, chances are Baggu makes a highly wearable, very sophisticated version of it that’s built to last, and now, the bag brand is taking 15% off their entire sale section with promo code SALEONSALE. I’m not even going to try to resist this Baggu blowout, and neither should you.

#10 luggage scale

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

