The 10 Best Deals of January 27, 2021

It’s January 27, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Bolster your protection against the new mutated strains of COVID-19 with a 60 pack of KN95 5-Layer Face Masks. Take your digital fantasie s to the physical world with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. And get cozy at home with up to 40% off this wearable blanket hoodie.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: GlassesUSA



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: kn95 masks

60-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 60 of the KN95 masks from Meh right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: maskne cleaning products

Mask Rescue Detox Pads (3-pack) KINJA25 Image : Kiss My Face

If you have sensitive skin, then I am the wearing a mask every day must be a time for your face. It’s totally normal to suffer from Maskne, as it’s caused by trapping the sweat, dirt, and oil in between a tight-fitting mask for a number of hours, according to the New York Times.

Well, if you’re tired of seeing pimples all around your face, you should try out Mask Rescue Detox Pads. Only $41 with the exclusive code KINJA25, it’s made with tea tree, retinol, and salicylic acid to restore the proper pH to your skin from all the work you’re doing to avoid catching COVID-19 or spreading it to others. The pads are also vegan and cruelty-free, so no animals were harmed in the process. Just because this pandemic is our new normal doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. Seriously.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#4: Maybelline Sky High Mascara



Maybelline Sky High Mascara 807302 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There’s chatter on Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara again. That can only mean one thing. The TikTok talk is making the rounds, and a whole new batch of people are discovering this lengthening wonder. It’s $9 with the coupon (807302), and that’s about the price everywhere, even Target and Walmart.

So what makes this the “gotta have” mascara? Well, this is the new holy grail of volumizing. The wand is designed to hit every angle of the lash and drench every inch in dark unlimited length. The brush has an exclusive flex-tech that allows for a bend to cover each lash from root to tip. Your lashes are headed for the heavens. Maybelline has concocted a mixture that includes bamboo extract that supposedly clumps less and doesn’t feel heavy. Ulta carries the shades, Very Black and Blackest Black. It’s waterproof, and I can only say from experience with drug store mascara like this it tends to be a bit tougher to get off. By all accounts, this does look the business, or at least it does on camera with a ring light.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: AIRPODS PRO

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: TACKLIFE POWER STATION

Tacklife 150W Portable Power Station O8OINDB2 Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re the outdoorsy type or just want to make sure you always have a backup plan for power on demand, Tacklife’s 150W Portable Power Station can do the trick. It’s currently 44% off the list price at Amazon when you pop in promo code O8OINDB2 at checkout, landing at just $100.



This pint-sized powerhouse packs in 167Wh/45,000mAh of power in reserve, whether you need it to recharge a smartphone, drone, laptop, mini fridge, lights, speakers, digital cameras, and more. It’s a handy brick of power for camping or tailgating, but versatile enough for other portable power needs too.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: MARIO KART LIVE: HOME CIRCUIT

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $95, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: XBOX ELITE SERIES 2 CONTROLLER

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller Image : Microsoft

Advertisement

How fancy can a controller be? This deep into gaming’s lifespan, it sometimes feels like there’s not much more innovation to be done. After the Xbox 360 controller, it really felt like we’d reached the plateau. As it turns out, we hadn’t. Case in point: the Xbox Elite Series 2. Microsoft’s high-end controller takes things to another level by getting into deep customization territory. The Series 2 allows players to create voice commands or do nitty-gritty button remapping through the Xbox Accessories app. The controller itself can be altered too with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddles, and D-pads. And with 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, it kind of trumps the AA-battery eating Xbox Series X controller. Usually, this runs at a pricey $180, but the Microsoft Store currently has it down to $160. If you’re looking for a great PC and Xbox controller that’s going to last a long time, you’ll certainly get your money’s worth here.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Wearable hooded blanket

Up to 40% off Wearable Blanket Hoodie Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Working at home has been hard for some of my friends, or it was initially. As a writer who has worked from home for a good chunk of my career, I was asked for suggestions when everything changed a year ago. My number one piece of advice: keep a routine. Shower, get dressed, make coffee, trick your brain into thinking you still have someplace to go. Well, some of them did none of that. Pants, bras, and baths be damned for those who didn’t. This Wearable Blanket Hoodie is the epitome of all of that. If you’re in that boat, grab one of these for as little as $32.

All joking aside, these do look pretty comfy and cozy. This seems like a good item to snuggle into with a good book and your pet by your side. The plush sherpa material is both warm and fluffy. The huge front pocket is perfect for hiding treats for you and your furry friend. Just don’t get remotes or controllers lost in there. There are eighteen on sale in a variety of styles and colors. Five of them actually have a heated front feature that will keep you toasty up to eleven hours off of a single charge. Obviously, this is a one size fits all and is machine washable.

Free shipping on all of these for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Skechers flurry boots

Skechers First Flurry Boots Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you like the classic UGG look but aren’t ready or willing to commit the $170 for them, these Skechers First Flurry Boots are a great alternative. At 33% off their original price, these are a cozy deal. It’s still going to be chilly for a few months, and there’s a blanket of snow cover a lot of the country currently. So there’s still plenty of time to some good use of these. The Flurry Boots can handle all icy, snowy weather. This mid-calf boot is made of soft suede and Scotchguarded to add some water-resistance. This inside is plush and warm, like walking on a heated cloud. The resistant rubber outsole will keep you slip-free, and they’re easy to wipe clean if they happened to get a little dirty.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.