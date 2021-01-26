The 10 Best Deals of January 26, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s January 26, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get a strong Reyleo electric snowblower to clean up your driveway. Tune out disinformation with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro. And prep for your next Zoom meeting with the TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Electric snow blower



Reyleo Electric Snow Blower ZK35YDAA Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Reyleo Electric Snow Blower that’s able to move 2200 RPM. That’s a lot of snow to move, and at $98 with the promo code ZK35YDAA, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with rubber-tipped augers that can cut pretty decently into ice, and a 180-degree directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 26 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: Airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: Tacklife generator

Tacklife 150W Portable Power Station O8OINDB2 Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re the outdoorsy type or just want to make sure you always have a backup plan for power on demand, Tacklife’s 150W Portable Power Station can do the trick. It’s currently 44% off the list price at Amazon when you pop in promo code O8OINDB2 at checkout, landing at just $100.



This pint-sized powerhouse packs in 167Wh/45,000mAh of power in reserve, whether you need it to recharge a smartphone, drone, laptop, mini-fridge, lights, speakers, digital cameras, and more. It’s a handy brick of power for camping or tailgating, but versatile enough for other portable power needs too.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Ring light



TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $20 on this 12" LED ring kit right now by clipping the coupon.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a 16" to 61" extendable tripod stand, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote shutter, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Surface pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



Right now, Best Buy is slashing $260 off the bundle price for the current-gen Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, selling for just $699. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, it’s not built to be a gaming wiz, but it’ll have plenty of power for everyday use and productivity needs.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Glass food storage

Masions 12-Piece Glass Food Storage Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Do you even prep bro? But really, meal prep is a great way to introduce portion control into your routine and maintain weight. Studies have shown it is safe to eat food within seven days of prep, although really five days is ideal. This twelve-piece glass food container set is the perfect way to get started, and it’s 71% off its original price.

How many times have you made a great meal or had leftovers, and you can find matching lids? I’ve done it so many times, with twelve of them, surely this will never happen again. These containers have an airtight and watertight seal to help with freshness and keep your food’s aromas to themselves. The glass is easy to clean and can be used over and over. Pop them in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher; it’s all safe. You’ll get six rectangle divided containers with lids. This saves you both money and time, two very valuable things.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Stroopwafels



Dutch Windmill Tin Stroopwafels (16-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

These are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 16 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be.

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: $8 video games

$8 Video Games Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking to load up some cheap physical games, Best Buy is currently running a clearance sale going on with games down to $8. I’m going to set your expectations up top here: you won’t find huge AAA releases in here. This is strictly more of a deep cut sale that includes titles like We Sing Country. That said, there are some real gems in here. The biggest deal in the bunch is Darksiders III, which is still a fairly recent hack and slash action game. Other than that, there’s a few notable indies in there if you’re looking for new multiplayer games, including Killer Queen Black and Moving Out. Take a peek through what’s there and see if anything else stands out to you.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Nintendo switch pro controller

Animal Crossing has yet to become an esport, and I think it’s time to change that. How is this series so popular, and yet no one’s figured out how to pro gamer-fy it? I remember seeing a new early attempts when New Horizons came out, but nothing really stuck. So I’m putting out a challenge: something figure out how to turn Animal Crossing into a heated competitive esport. Turn your island into a MOBA map. Make an elaborate hide and seek minigame. Anything! If anyone can pull it off, I will finally invest in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is currently down to $60. Kind of a roundabout way to explain that the controller, which more closely resembles an Xbox controller, is on sale, but I just want to see this happen, folks.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: iPad Magic Keyboard

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.