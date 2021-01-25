The 10 Best Deals of January 25, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Take your daily commute to the next level with the AirPods Pro. If you’re committed to the PC lifestyle, snag the budget-friendly HP Pavilion Laptop - 13t-bb000 (16GB RAM). And get your nerd on with the 2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Airpods pro



Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: Nintendo plushies

Advertisement

Do you ever look at the adorable assets in Nintendo games and think “I want to squeeze this?” If you have, this is precisely aimed at you. Amazon currently has a handful of Nintendo-themed Club Mocchi plushies on sale for $24 each. What can I say about these? They’re big and good for hugging. That’s about all there is to know. Some highlights include a Yoshi egg, Isabelle from Animal Crossing, and a Zelda Octorok. They’re all precious and good, so pick one up if you’re just looking to wrap your arms around a big ole’ egg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Infrared forehead

Infrared Forehead Thermometer | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code head0131 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few months ago, and immediately when you walk in, they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them, this is for you. Save $24 on this Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer. Just clip the coupon and use the code head0131 at checkout.

Get an accurate number in seconds that is easy to read. This is pretty helpful for efficiency. And you have a fussy baby or child who can’t sit still this is a huge problem solver. This being no contact is pretty ideal right now too. The trigger is comfy to hold and simple to use. This thermometer is FDA authorized, and CE certified. You need to grab two AA batteries (which are not included) to get it fired up.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Hp pavilion Laptop



Advertisement

Everybody’s laptop starts to go eventually. Whether you’re still hanging onto your old tank from your college days, or your new job just requires a bit more than the computer you bought a few years ago is capable of, finding the right computer to replace it isn’t easy. Once you’ve settled on your platform of choice, you may find narrowing it down based on budget to help out, at least a bit. Even so, good laptops can still be expensive, so a good deal goes a long way.

Right now, you can get up to $200 off HP’s Pavilion Laptop - 13t-bb000 when you buy from HP. The 13.3" laptop typically starts at about $780 for the model with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, but right now it’s down to $530 at HP. If you’d like a slightly more powerful option, for an extra $50, HP will upgrade your RAM to 16GB and throw in some Intel Optane memory, which isn’t quite like having more RAM, but it is supposed to speed things up a bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: Ulta Sale

20% off Qualifying Items 807302 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until January 30, take 20% off qualifying items with the code 807302. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Pixi Purifying Trio Kit Buy for $18 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

2020 part deux stress seems to be rolling on and calls for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission da Bomb Candy Bath Bomb Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: electric standing desk

Aukey Electric Standing Desk KINJA0125 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Numerous studies have shown standing desks not only help ease back pain but can even boost productivity. If you’re still grinding at home and think your workspace needs an upgrade, Aukey’s Electric Standing Desk is a great option. Until Friday, save 45% on it with the coupon KINJA0125.

Now you can absolutely still sit with this setup, and the good news is it’ll actually help with your posture. Looking up to a screen instead of down will relax your shoulders and stop neck pain in its tracks. It’s easy to assemble and adjust to what you need. It can handle a variety of monitors/screens and keyboards. It’s a simple handle pull to adjust from sitting to standing mode. This is a hassle-free solution to a problem that can be an immense headache. As someone who has used desks like these over the years, the difference is noticeable. And since we are still stuck close to home for the foreseeable future might as well make the experience as comfy as possible.

Advertisement

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: eufy robovac 11S



Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150. It’s $80 off the list price right now. Need even more power? The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX boosts the suction mark from 1300Pa to 2000Pa and is just $20 more right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: Xenoblade chronicles

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Look, it’s going to be a long winter. We’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do ot her than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $49 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Cuisinart milk frother

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185), you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: steam coding kits

2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits KINJUKU Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.

Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.