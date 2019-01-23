Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 anker bluetooth earbuds

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SCHPSD66.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

#2 timex

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Watch out! You don’t want to miss this this Timex watch sale. Now’s the time to take advantage of up to 50% off a selection of Timex watches for men and women, plus an extra 20% off with promo code SAVE20. And — bonus! — shipping is free. But you don’t have a minute to spare; shop now before the clock runs out on these deals.



#3 anker ergonomic mouse

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

When we asked you to nominate your choice for the very best work mouse, the Anker Ergonomic Mouse was one of your top three picks. And right now, there’s a coupon to bring it down to just $10.

Additionally, there are also discounts on its wireless cousins if you’re as wire-averse as I am. Make sure to copy and paste the coupon code at checkout to get the best price.

#4 yi security camera

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $25, the best price we’ve seen — just clip the coupon on the page and apply code YI4HOME9.



Want to monitor an outdoor space? This weatherproof model with two-way audio support is also on sale for $64 with promo code YICAME69.

Yi offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card.

#5 crucial ssd

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Both Crucial’s 2.5" and M.2 500GB SSDs are $58, and the smaller 240GB 2.5" SSD is the lowest we’ve ever seen at $34, so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better.

#6 wayfair rugs

Image: Wayfair

Don’t sweep this sale under the rug: Right now, Wayfair is marking down rugs of all shapes and sizes by up to 70%. Those in the market for a room-making area rug should pay special attention; bigger 8' x 10' are down to $100, while 5' x 8' rugs are going for $40. Plus, you’ll be able to find discounted neutral, blue, and quick-ship options to match any decor. This sale lasts until February 5, but you should still act quickly to ensure you snag the right rug for you.



#7 hover soccer ball

Photo: Amazon

Unlearn everything you thought you knew about playing ball in the house. This hovering soccer “ball” is essentially a giant air hockey puck that floats along any flat surface. It’s lightweight (obviously) and has padded sides to avoid scuffing walls and furniture, and its built-in LED lights make it a great nighttime toy as well. At just $15 with code 3PU4WRSC, you’d be deserving of a yellow card for not at least checking it out.



#8 nike

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 3,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



#9 kindle voyage

Photo: Gizmodo

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a Voyage from this Woot closeout while you still can.

Unlike some other recent Voyage deals we’ve seen, these aren’t refurbs. They’re brand new units with full warranties that were meant to be 3G models in Europe. The 3G connectivity doesn’t work in the U.S. however, so Woot is advertising them as Wi-Fi only.

#10 velvet hangers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers named AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers as one of your all-time favorite hangers, and you can add 30 of the shirt/dress version to your closet for less than $10 today. They’re lined with velvet to keep slinky shirts from slipping, and they’re very slim, so you can fit a lot of them.