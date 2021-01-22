The 10 Best Deals of January 22, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s January 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your tech gear with the RAVPower MagSafe c harger. Change up your quarantine routine with the Noisy Neighbors board game at Macy’s. And treat yourself with the TheraBox s elf-c are s ubscription b ox.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Juku STEAM kits



2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits KINJUKU Graphic : Sheilah Villari

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.

Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#2: amazon warehouse extended sale



Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a bunch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.

Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest savings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.

#3: RaVpower magsafe charger

RAVPower MagSafe Charger Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $25 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

#4: Jachs ny winter sale



Up to 85% 0ff Sitewide Image : JACHS NY

JACHS really is the site that keeps on giving. Their massive winter sale covers everything in their store and has items as deeply discounted as 85% off. As they continue to clean out their stock to make room for new styles, now is the time to benefit. Take advantage of these huge price slashes while supplies last. There are even pieces as low as $12.

I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 61% off, so hard to pass up.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the chilly months out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Welcome the new year with some new pants. Grab a pair of their trendy Fit Stretch Tech line for just $39. There are six options currently available in various colors, so you’re sure to find one that vibes with your style. You deserve to enter 2021 as cool and chic as possible.



Free shipping on orders over $100 and, as always, free returns if something just doesn’t fit right.

#5: Aukey 20,000mah power bank

Aukey USB-C Wireless Power Bank M2HFBAC9 Image : AUKEY

Once you get used to having a wireless charging stand on your desk, it’s hard to miss when you go without it. Sure, it may not add a ton of new functionality, but it’s a nice way to quickly glance at your notifications, keep your phone propped up during video calls, or maybe keep a video playing in the background as you churn through your work day—all without having to plug in a cable. Usually these stands sit on a desk since they need to be plugged into something, but this 20000mAh portable charger from Aukey has wireless charging and a stand built right in. It’s no bigger than most smartphones, and can wirelessly charge your phone multiple times depending on the size of your phone’s battery. It also has a kickstand and slot for your phone, so you can keep your phone upright while it’s charging. Typically, it sells for about $45, but today you can get it for $46 using an on-page coupon, plus the code M2HFBAC9 at checkout.

#6: amazon echo show 5

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 50% off, bringing the price down to a low $45. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are, unfortunately, socially distanced from until further notice. It’s a couple of versions back from the newest Echo Show 8, which is also on sale for $80, which is 38% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

#7: mattel board games



If you’re looking to replenish your board game selection, here’s an extremely cheap way to do it. Macy’s currently has select Mattel games on sale for $4. Four games are included in the sale and they’re all quite different. Perhaps you can check out Sketchagrams, a hashtag drawing game from the creators of Pictionary. Or you can live the big tech life with Silicon Valley Startups and create an absurd business with your buds. My personal favorite in the bunch is Noisy Neighbors, a game where you try to guess what the heck your neighbors are doing that’s causing so much noise. That’s especially relatable for apartment dwellers. Check out all four games and see if any of them make you curious enough to part with $4.

#8: emerge vortex gaming Chair

Emerge Cortex Gaming Chair Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Joe Biden is now the President of the United States and he just passed a law that says “you’re legally not a gamer unless you own a gaming chair.” Damn Joe, that doesn’t really seem like an important thing to pass right now. Because this is now the law of the land, that means that most of you aren’t gamers anymore. If you’re looking to remedy this fast, Staples is selling the Emerge Vortex gaming chair half off. You can become a gamer again for $100 when you buy this. There are a few different color options available, including red and black, the gamer colors. Considering how pricey gaming chairs can be, this is a pretty cheap deal, so check it out if you’ve been in the market for one lately.

#9: Ella Paradis winter clearance

Up to 60% off Winter Sale LOVE Image : Ella Paradis

Our pals at Ella Paradis are having a huge clearance sale. Lots of new goodies and toys are coming for spring, so it’s time to make room. Get up to 60% off over 100 items. Just use the code LOVE at checkout and watch the price get slashed.

The Cold, Lonely Winter bundle sounds so bleak, but actually, it’s got a few fun treats for solo nights. This little pack of pleasure has Better Love’s best selling Battery Operated Boyfriend. This pint-sized B.O.B. has seven vibe patterns at three different speeds. The Candy Crush Kegel toy helps keep your lady cave healthy and happy for you and visitors. The colorful bath bombs have twelve in the pack and smell amazing, just like wildflowers. I’ve used these, and I adored how my skin is still lightly scented after a warm soak. And, of course, a microbial satin travel bag is included to keep these safe and sound. All this is valued at $100, so this is a delightful deal.

Free shipping on all orders.

#10: TheraBox subscription gold box

TheraBox - Self Care Subscription Box Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself; in fact, sometimes it’s hard to remember to do so. The last year has been pretty stressful, and giving yourself time to relax is really important for mental health. Today only treat yourself to 44% off a TheraBox. Use this box as an excuse to take some me-time each month.

Each month six to eight full-sized products will be lovingly packaged and delivered right to your door. Past products have included bath bombs, aromatherapy candles, skincare items, lotions, and essential oils, to name a few. Each box is guaranteed to have a value of around $120, so this is a real deal. This can be a great gift for someone who needs a self-care boost too. Be sure to subscribe by January 24 to receive this month’s box. And if it ends up not being to your liking, cancel. However, if you do love your splendid box of mindfulness, your price will increase to $45 for the following month. Still not a terrible price compared to other boxes of this nature on the market.

Shipping is built into the price.

