#1 roomba

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted an all-time low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few much-welcome features.



As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start it remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back home to clean floors. Today’s $248 is a match for an all-time low, so place your order before they’re cleaned out.

#2 samsung TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll just say this upfront: This is a 65" TV that costs $2,580. We post deals on affordable TVs all the time, and this definitely is not one of them. And yet, it’s an amazing deal if you’ve got the money to burn.



So what makes Samsung’s Q9FN worth that much? It’s the single best TV Samsung sells in the US, with a laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for deeper blacks, full array backlighting, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

This particular model currently sells for $2,800 around the web, which would otherwise be the best deal we’ve seen to date. But Massdrop, as it tends to do, worked its magic to bring it down to $2,580, a $220 savings.

Note: You have to be logged into a Massdrop account to see the deal.

#3 2017 ipad pro

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation 10.5" model is still a fantastic tablet by any reasonable measure, and a great deal at $500 for 64GB, in the color of your choice.

If you ask me, the best reason to buy this (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.

#4 ugg

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men’s, women’s, and kids’ is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These winter-staple shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



#5 eufy smart scale

Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $31, no promo code required.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at this price.

#6 corsair gaming mouse

Photo: Amazon

Corsair’s packed a ton of features into its M65 Pro gaming mouse, including an aluminum body, 12,00 DPI sensor, custom RGB backlighting, and even a “sniper button” for toggling DPI settings on the fly. $30's the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so click over there before it sells out.



#7 tumi

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this winter? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and the bulky sweaters and jackets you may or may not need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just two days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your first big trip of the year.



#8 monoprice monitors

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hold on to your butts, gamers. This deal on 32" 144hz Monoprice monitors may be a contender for the deal of the week.

Both the curved and flat screen models use AMD FreeSync technology, swivel, rotate to a vertical orientation, and are VESA-mount compatible. Each display features a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 for under $300.

This price is at least $100 off what’s currently on Amazon.

#9 soko glam

Image: Soko Glam

If there were ever a time to get into K-beauty, it would be right now — both because January is about the time that winter weather starts really wreaking havoc on your skin, and because Soko Glam, one of the internet’s favorite K-beauty retailers, is in the midst of a flash sale. Now through Sunday, take up to 50% off a range of on-sale products and brands. I’m personally a big fan of this very cute blackhead scrub stick and this healing ampoule (basically just a super charged serum) from Missha, which also happens to feature it-ingredient snail mucin. Also, Soko Glam’s sale is a great opportunity to stock up on sheet masks to take you through the season, just saying.

#10 arc lighter

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $7 today with promo code CMDQ6ZPN, the best price we’ve ever seen.