The 10 Best Deals of January 21, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s January 21, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your entertainment center with the Hisense 85” H65 Series LED 4K TV. Maximize your storage capabilities with the 400GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card. And become a plant parent with the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL.

#1: Juku STEAM kits



2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits KINJUKU Graphic : Sheilah Villari

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.

Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#2: amazon warehouse extended sale



Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a bunch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.

Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest savings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.

#3: Hisense 85" 4K TV

Hisense 85” H65 Series LED 4K TV Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been itching to bring a very large TV into your home, now’s the time: the Super Bowl is only a couple of weeks away, and the big sales are sure to be kicking in all over the place.



Here’s a prime option that’s available now and in stock: Best Buy is slashing $300 off the price of this massive Hisense 85” 4K LED Smart TV, which packs in 8.3 million pixels for a super-crisp Ultra HD picture and supports both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 standards. The Android TV-powered set already has all of the major video apps built-in, and while there are only a few reviews on the site so far, they’re all pretty glowing given the 4.8-star average.

#4: Aerogarden farm



AeroGarden Farm 12 XL Graphic : Gabe Carey

Before the pandemic hit, I was eager to start volunteering at my local urban farm—I had a training session scheduled and everything. Since then, at least in Manhattan, there were strict limitations put in place for anyone hoping to pursue outdoor gardening in the concrete jungle. And I wasn’t willing to go through all the necessary hoops to potentially put myself at risk by going outside and regularly interacting with people just to spend more time outdoors tending to my neighborhood’s public plants. That said, there are options for any aspiring agriculturist looking to get their hands dirty.

While I recently picked up an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for my wife over the holidays, the Farm 12 XL is currently on sale at Best Buy for little over $100 more than what I paid for my, much smaller, seed pot kit. With it, all you have to do is supply the device with the including “liquid plant food” every couple of weeks and watch your vegetation grow. You’ll get all the benefits of growing your own greenery at home without the heavy labor investment. A 60-watt LED light takes care of the sunlight aspect, in case you don’t have a yard to properly harvest plants. In the box, you’ll find 12 seed pods to start growing herbs, salad greens, and tomatoes—practically everything you need to make a fresh salad—all at a steep discount for a limited time.

#5: cyberpunk 2077

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for $35 from Best Buy, and Amazon has also matched the price on PS4 and Xbox One. If you’d rather get a PC copy, Eneba has the game down to $31 when you use the discount code CYBERPUNKPATCH at checkout. You’ll get a key that’s redeemable on GOG.

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will roll out in the coming months, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

#6: Camelbak gold box

Up to 35% off from CamelBak Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A great resolution is vowing to drink more water. It’s an easy and achievable goal. I can say personally having an adorable tumbler has made my own hydration journey much easier. CamelBak wants to help too. Today Amazon has a few styles of the top water bottle brand up to 35% off.

Water helps with digestion, clears your skin, protects your organs, there’s a whole host of benefits. The daily recommendation is four-to-six cups of H2O, so each of these bottles is a perfect size. Now, these deals are so good because usually only one color is discounted. If you aren’t too picky, you’ll find the right one. And the sizes run from fifty ounces all the way down to twenty ounces. They also come as insulated stainless steel or durable BPA-free plastic. All are easy to clean and will help keep you on track to unlock your aqua achievements.

Each will ship free for Prime members.

#7: 400GB Switch MicroSD Card



400GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you need a microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, here’s an excellent option. Best Buy currently has this 400GB card for $90, which is built with the system in mind. Here’s a little perspective: my own card is about half that size and it filled up in about three years. Granted, I own more than your average Switch player, but 400GB will essentially last you the rest of the Switch’s lifespan. With the nitty gritty out of the way, here’s the real reason to grab it: it’s cute as hell! It’s emblazoned with Mario Kart’s iconic blue shell, which has never looked more endearing. Sure, you’re never really going to look at it once it’s in your Switch, but the mix of practical and precious makes this a good value. If you don’t have a Switch, it’s still compatible with other devices too.

#8: Choetech car charger

Choetech USB-C Car Charger L6MY5OV7 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re always in your car, you should check out this Choetech USB-C Car Charger. Only $12 with the promo code L6MY5OV7, it’s 18W and can charge any device quickly and effectively while you’re cruising the streets. Nothing much to say here except it can charge both phones and tablets, Andriod and Apple, alike. Grab it before it’s gone!

G/O Media may get a commission Choetech USB-Car Charger Buy for $12 from Amazon Use the promo code L6MY5OV7 + Clip Coupon

#9: Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $40 off the list price. At $209, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

#10: Vacuum Sealer God Box

Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment, and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and achieve those in one item, all the better. Right now, take $10 off the Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals.



Not only will you save money, but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and follow the simple to read LED buttons. It’s simple to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with preservation and are superior in every way to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This sealer fits up to twelve-inch width bags and rolls. They don’t have to be from Entrige either; other brands will work too. Best part? Once you purchase those bags, they are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet.

This item will ship for free for Prime members.

