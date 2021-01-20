The 10 Best Deals of January 20, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 20, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on the latest deals in JACHS NY’s sitewide sale with up to 85% off. Get your Star Wars nerd on with the Baby Yoda towel and loofah set. And upgrade your kitchen appliances with the Cuisinart Tasty two -speed hand blender.

#1: Amazon warehouse blowout



Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a bunch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.

Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest savings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Jachs ny winter sale



Up to 85% 0ff Sitewide Image : JACHS NY

JACHS really is the site that keeps on giving. Their massive winter sale covers everything in their store and has items as deeply discounted as 85% off. As they continue to clean out their stock to make room for new styles, now is the time to benefit. Take advantage of these huge price slashes while supplies last. There are even pieces as low as $12.

I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 61% off, so hard to pass up.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the chilly months out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Welcome the new year with some new pants. Grab a pair of their trendy Fit Stretch Tech line for just $39. There are six options currently available in various colors, so you’re sure to find one that vibes with your style. You deserve to enter 2021 as cool and chic as possible.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and, as always, free returns if something just doesn’t fit right.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Cuisinart hand blender

Cuisinart Tasty 2-Speed Hand Blender Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Remember at the beginning of quarantine sixty years ago when everyone was trying to make Dalgona coffee. Apparently, it’s easier than it looked, but I quickly abandoned the idea because I did not have a hand mixer or frother. Today 61% on this one from Cuisinart for just $29.

In the reviews, I like that someone brought up how portable and lightweight it is, which I guess if you have a coffee/milk emergency, you could carry it with you. But it does look easy to operate with just one button, and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances. It’s tiny but powerful, with two hundred watts behind it. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable and steady grip. It’s accompanied by a twenty-four-ounce mixing beaker and a traditional chef’s whisk. You’ll be able to pick from three colors: blue, red, or white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Aukey FD webcam



Aukey PC-LM1E Webcam Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the pandemic’s horizon, but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even finally grab a cam, this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until January 24, save 53% on Aukey’s PC-LM1E Webcam; clip the coupon.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp, clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live, or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light, too, if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port, and you’re good to go. Don’t worry; you’ll get a manual and a warranty if you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are, we don’t expect the latter.

Free shipping on this order for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: eastbay athleisure sale

If you spend $90, you’ll be able to get 20% off your entire order at Eastbay with the code DOWRK. Some contenders, if you do decide to peruse, would be the Nike Kyrie Low 3, a decent pair of sneakers that gives you comfort and a statement, a Nike Dry-Fit hoodie perfect to go on a wintertime run, and a Nike Duffel to hold everything in.

Ball is life. Grab these before they’re gone!

G/O Media may get a commission Nike Kyrie Low 3 Buy for $76 from Eastbay Use the promo code DOWRK

G/O Media may get a commission Nike Dry-Fit Hoodie Buy for $70 from Eastbay Use the promo code DOWRK

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#6: Anker nebula mars II pro

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a portable projector that packs a punch, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro might do the trick. This 720p projector provides an image up to 150 inches in size, yet comes in a compact package with a built-in handle. It’s $90 off the list price right now at Amazon, where it has a stellar 4.5-star rating from 775+ customers.

Tercius Bufete reviewed the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro for The Inventory last year and called it “an incredible portable projector hindered by rinky-dink software.” In other words, if you plan to use it (and the software situation hasn’t improved since then), you might want to use a cheap plug-in streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Express to gain access to a wider array of apps and services.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Razer gaming accessories



Up to 50% off Razer Gaming Accessories Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking to redo your PC gaming set up a bit, Amazon is currently running a sale on Razer accessories. The sale features a range of products from keyboards to mice that’ll spruce up your desk real nice. You can check the full list, but here are a couple selections that caught out eye. First and foremost, this $40 Stormtrooper emblazoned mouse is an obvious stand out with its five programmable buttons and 350 hour battery life. Then there’s the $50 Ornata Expert keyboard, which is a hybrid mechanical and rubber dome keyboard that glows Razer green. And for a bit of a fun one, there’s a $16 mousepad that features everyone’s favorite Overwatch healer, Lucio. That’s just a small sample, so take a look and see if anything piques your interest.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Playstation plus

2 Years of PS Plus 56ISLESSTHAN120 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good 8 years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, Eneba currently has a strong deal on the online service.

You can grab 2 full years of PS Plus for $56. To get it, add a 1-year membership to your cart. Then head to checkout, up the quantity to two, and enter the code 56ISLESSTHAN120. It shakes out to just under $30 a year, so this is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2023.

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 24-Month Membership Buy for $56 from Eneba Use the promo code 56ISLESSTHAN120

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: dog toy gold box

Save up to 33% on Dog Chew Toys Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If your furry best friend has lost interest in their current batch of toys or torn what they already have to hell, maybe it’s time to refresh. Today Amazon has four chew toys on sale for up to 33% off. Traditional bone-esque chewies are included as well as treat finders. Some are even flavored. There’s a variety of sizes, so if you have an itty bitty fur baby or a chonky behemoth, there’s a new chewy for them. These rubbery chewers tend to be more durable than cloth toys, so you will definitely get your money’s worth; plus they are much easier to clean if they see some outdoor action.

Free shipping on all these for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Baby Yoda Bath Collection

Baby Yoda Towel and Loofah Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s nothing in the rule book that says an adult can’t enjoy the Grogu bath set, except maybe the dimensions of the towel. This is an adorable two-piece set perfect for fans of the green child that stole our hearts. It’s currently 50% off and just as cute as he is. The towel is plush but absorbent and made of cotton terry material. And of course, his sweet face blesses this towel, which measures twenty-five inches by fifty inches. I still say take a chance if you are a petite adult. This set also comes with a Grogu loofah to scrub all the grim of Sorgan and Nevarro off. Relax in a hot bath after traversing the Outer Rim, then get cozy with the number one babe in the galaxy.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.