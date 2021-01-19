The 10 Best Deals of January 19, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday's Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your kitchen with Cuisinart’s ceramic coated knife set. Cash in on Amazon’s latest deal of 30% off on healthy snacks. And make sure your phone never reaches battery save mode with the Aukey 30W USB-C car charger.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Acer spin 5 laptop



Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop Image : Acer

If you’re looking for a Windows notebook that can do more than just assume the typical laptop form, have a look at the Acer Spin 5. Currently marked down $260 from list price as Amazon’s Deal of the Day, this powerful laptop can convert into a tablet form—and comes with a stylus—plus you can prop it up like a tent or with only the screen up for media viewing.



This powerful configuration has a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 on board, along with 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 13.5-inch 2K resolution touchscreen, although integrated graphics means it’s not really primed for gaming. But if you need a versatile everyday laptop with some tricks up its sleeve, jump on this bargain while it lasts!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Hitman 3



Tomorrow, the first big video game release of 2021 drops, and it’s an exciting one. Hitman 3 is coming to town and early reviews are thrilled. Critics are saying that it’s a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy, which features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Amazon currently has the Xbox and PS4 version of the game on sale for $50 (the PS5 version is still full price). Considering that there’s currently some weirdness with the way content carries over on the PC version thanks to Epic Games Store exclusivity, console might be the way to go here. If you’d rather get a more elaborate edition of the game, make sure to check out our pre-order guide.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Healthy snack gold box

Save up to 30% on Healthy Snacks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you work at home still maybe you’ve fallen into the mindless snacking hole. It’s ok, we’ve all been there. Perhaps now in the new year, you’ve vowed to eat better, and that includes snack time. Whether you’re chained to a desk and a little more free-range, we can all do better when it comes to those afternoon munchies. Today save up to 30% on various items from One bars, Omega bars, and SkinnyPop.

As there are several flavor options for each, if you’re a bit unsure or you like to mix it up, the variety packs of each are probably the best avenue. SkinnyPop doesn’t have one in this deal. But they do have the savory little treats in the traditional popcorn bags and mini cake boxes.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Aukey bedside lamp



Aukey Color Changing Bedside Lamp 9GZPGWIK Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I have an upgraded version of this lamp on my own bedstand and can say the ability to have soft light while reading has been relaxing. This RGB bedside lamp is easy to operate and can create just the mood and lighting scheme you need. For the rest of the week, take $6 off and create a serene and cozy environment. Just use the code 9GZPGWIK at checkout.

Just by taping the top, you can switch between the modes. These get pretty bright given the size, but taking it down for more diffused lighting is perfect for book time. This lighting is much easier on the eyes at the end of the day. The modes to pick from are warm white, cool white, and RGB (you can cycle through or pick one). Just plug it in with the UBS cords and conjure the ambiance you’ve been craving. You will also get a two-year warranty just in case something goes wrong.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Peach & lily glass skin serum

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum Image : Peach & Lily

If you’re a fan of K or J-Beauty, you know glass skin is the ultimate goal. It even had a nice ump in popularity here in the states for a bit. Poreless glowing perfection can be achieved, and why not get it from the experts? Peach & Lily are known as the leaders in this space. Their Glass Skin Serum is a coveted product amongst beauty believers. Today only it is 50% off at Ulta.

Crystal clear skin that’s plump and flawless is what this glass skin serum not only promises but delivers on. Peach & Lily have found the ideal balance of premium ingredients so that this serum gets along with all skin types. It’s made of peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, hyaluronic acid, and a few other cruelty-free, gluten-free, and clean items. This is a worry-free beauty product you need. Fill fine lines, hydrate, reduce redness, tighten, brighten, all for just $20. This little bottle is, in fact, the real deal.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: JUKU STEAM CODING KITS

2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits Graphic : Sheilah Villari

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.

Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#7: Taotronics Soundliberty 80 earbuds



TaoTronics SoundLiberty 80 TWS Earbuds Clip Coupon Image : TaoTronics

If you’re like me and mourning the “bean” aesthetic of Samsung’s Galaxy Bud Live, TaoTronics’ latest SoundLiberty 80 true wireless earbuds sport an arguaby even more unique look for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, you can take an extra 10% off the already discounted $54 price of a pair of middle-of-the-road buds that only just released back in November.

While they may not have the primo noise-canceling features of the AirPods Pro, or even the cushier rubberized tips, the SoundLiberty 80 can do most of the same things as the $129 wire-charging standard AirPods and even one-up ‘em in some regards. Instead of binding you to Apple’s proprietary Lightning cords, you can use the same cable to charge them as you would, say, a MacBook (go figure). Behind the sound are high-fidelity “dynamic” drivers powered by Qualcomm’s aptX technology and the AAC codec. AI-controlled noise-canceling microphones, TaoTronics says, help step up your call quality while an admittedly low-rent voice assistant lets you say “Hey TT” to adjust your music and other audio settings.

If you can live with the slightly shorter battery life (4 hours versus 5 hours without the case or 20 hours versus hours with it), half the cost of the cheapest AirPods is a compelling offer for such a recent release. And hey, you get to look like me, an adult with gauged ears, like you’re going through your emo phase 20 years too late. There’s no time like a pandemic to change up your style after all.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: Amazon solid fire hd 8 tablet

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging. Or, if you’re really looking for something cheap, you can get the lower-end Fire 7 tablet for a mere $40 right now.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#9: Cuisinart knife set

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These ten ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and just $24.

The handles are made of sleek marble giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The grey steel is sophisticated but not overstated to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Aukey car charger

Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger KINJACCA4 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re spending a lot of time on the road these days, whether it’s a commute or simply an escape from the (necessary, but punishing) tedium of being stuck at home during the pandemic, then it might be handy to bring a car charger along for the ride.



Aukey’s compact 30W car charger plugs right into your lighter port, adding a pair of USB-C ports to deliver power to smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. It’ll work just fine with iPhones and Android phones alike, which is great for keeping your phone charged while putting it to work for turn-by-turn directions, music, and more.

It’s marked down to just under $12 right now at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KINJACCA4 at checkout. The code works through the end of the day tomorrow, so act quickly to save on this powerful lil’ ally.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.