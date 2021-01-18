The 10 Best Deals of January 18, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 18, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. In the words of Justin Bieber, love yourself this long weekend with the Angel Triple Tease. Enter into a different kind of dystopia with Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4. And live your clean beauty life with 40% off Pacifica Skincare products.

#1: TCL 55" 4K TV



TCL 55" LED 4K Smart Android TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 55-inch TCL LED 4K smart Android TV is down to only $320 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.

Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and Hulu all the other popular streaming options. Grab it while it’s $80 off!

#2: Cyberpunk 2077



Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $30 | Best Buy Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 (XB1) | $30 | Best Buy Amazon Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for $30 via Best Buy’s deal of the day. You’ll get a free steelbook case of your choice with the game, as well. Amazon has also matched the price on PS4 and Xbox One, but without the bonus steelbook case included.

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will roll out in the coming months, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

#3: switch Games sale

On the hunt for an awesome new game to play on your Switch? Some of Nintendo’s best first-party games are marked down right now, with gems The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Maker 2 just $40 each at Amazon.

You can also snag Luigi’s Mansion 3 $45 each at Amazon, or Paper Mario: The Origami King for $45 at Best Buy. You can’t go wrong with any of these, so if it’s high time to dig into a new adventure, jump on these bargains!

#4: PlayStation plus



24 Months of PSPlus 56ISLESSTHAN120 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If your PlayStation Plus account is dry or if it’s about to be, we’ve got a great deal for you. I mean, you can add an additional 24 months of PS Plus with this Eneba deal to your account regardless of your current balance if you just like to plan ahead, that’s between you and your PlayStation Store wallet.

Get two years of PlayStation Plus for just $56 when you add two 12 month digital keys to your account along with promo code 56ISLESSTHAN120 at checkout.

In addition to online play features, PlayStation Plus members get free titles to play each month. For January, you get to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall for PS4, and Maneater for PS5. Don’t miss out! Get started or renewed with this deal while it lasts.

#5: Driveway alarm and light

Solar-Powered Driveway Alarm 5044LXKF Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Add some extra security to your home with this solar-powered driveway alarm system. Normally $60, this set is now half-off and includes a bright LED light that is motion-activated from up to 20 feet away and powered via solar panels at the top. The receiver alerts you as well, so you can be aware when someone or some vehicle is approaching your home.

To get 50% off, add promo code 5044LXKF at checkout to bring it down to just $30. This code is only good through 1/25/21, so don’t wait too long!

#6: Cuisinart electric kettle

Cuisinart Electric QuicKettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Teas the season! If you’re like me you live on tea from now until the spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave this Cuisinart Electric QuicKettle is for you.

Simplicity is key when it comes to your kettle and this one is easy to use with one-touch operation. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. But don’t worry it has an auto shut-off and is wireless for your convenience. This kettle has a seventeen-ounce capacity so it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned no matter how hot it gets on the inside. It’s 100% BPA-free and easy to clean. This kettle is durable and comes with a 3-year warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#7: K-Beauty Lip Oils



With the cold and dry weather conditions, your lips could use some nourishment. Korean beauty brand Nooni has a few varieties of lip oil on sale over at Amazon that are sure to turn that situation around.

The Applemint and the Applecoco variety have clippable coupons below the price. Clip them to get the Applemint hydrating and plumping lip oil for just $8 and the Applecoco glowing and smoothing lip oil for $9. The Appleberry is also available for $12.

These Nooni lip oils are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and mineral oil free so you can buy with confidence. Snag one while they’re on discount!

#8: Angel Triple Tease Vibe

Angel Triple Tease ANGEL25age caption Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Honey Play Box want to welcome the new year with a new toy. Their Angel Triple Tease is here and ready to vibe with you in 2021. To celebrate its arrival, grab 25% off of it right now with the code ANGEL25.

As mentioned in the name Angel is a triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, so you can control them to the level and pattern you desire. As always, this is made of body-safe silicone, is waterproof, charges via USB.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

Angel Triple Tease Buy for $68 from Honey Play Box Use the promo code ANGEL25

#9: Bogo 40% off Pacifica Skincare

Pacifica Skincare BOGO 40% Off Image : Pacifica Skincare

I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare a few weeks ago and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my favorite products. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company today is the day remedy that. Right now at Ulta is running a buy one get one 40% off sale.

Besides the gorgeous packing everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it so there is a very slight smell of that but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#10: CrossBody Sling

aux Leather CrossBody Sling VWQZDVAX Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

This faux leather crossbody sling is an additional 50% off when you add promo code VWQZDVAX at checkout. This backpack is specifically made to hold a power bank and devices, as it allows you to charge any device by feeding your charging cable through the side slots.



You can also feed headphones through the top feeder hole and listen to your music or podcasts while your phone is tucked away safely.

So what are you waiting for? You can charge on the go easily for $17 if you grab this sling while the promo still works!

