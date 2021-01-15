The 10 Best Deals of January 15, 2021

Graphic : Juliana Clark

It’s January 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Kickstart your fitness journey and save up to 20% on Amazon Basics Fitness Equipment. Cash in on Lacoste Square Sunglasses. And upgrade your webcam with the Aukey 1080p.

#1: Amazon fitness sale



Save up to 20% off Amazon Basics Fitness Equipment Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If being perpetually home and isolated during the pandemic has dashed your exercise habits, you are certainly not alone on that front. But it’s high time to start finding ways to stay active and healthy, even if you’re stuck in your own space most of the time.

Right now, Amazon is offering a sale on its own Amazon Basics fitness equipment, nearly all of which are affordable pieces to help augment your home setup. You can save up to 20% off pieces like ab rollers, exercise bands, jump ropes, yoga mats, a resistance parachute, and a two-pack of hand grip strengtheners.

There’s also sports equipment like a volleyball and badminton combo set as well as a five-pack of soccer balls. Check out the landing page and see if there’s anything that might help you get up and get moving again.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Lacoste sunglasses



Lacoste Square Sunglasses Graphic : Sheilah Villari

As the days slowly start to get longer we march back towards sunny and warmer months. While 2021 continues to be weird and still a little bleak at least we know good weather is on the horizon. A great pair of sunglasses can tie an ensemble together and make you cooler especially if the design is classic and dope. These Lacoste Square Sunglasses are 83% off right now. There are four styles in a myriad of colors and gradients, but if you ask me nothing looking chicer than black on black. A killer pair of sunnies is an easy and low effort way to look effortlessly fashionable instantly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Nintendo switch digital sale

Thank the heavens, folks. It’s a Nintendo Switch sale! Any Nintendo fans know that the company’s games don’t really get discounted often. While studios like Ubisoft tend to slice their games to half price months after release, Nintendo games remain full price through most of their lifespan. So anytime we see a Nintendo Switch sale, it’s a cause for celebration. A bunch of retailers just threw up some sales on digital downloads for a bunch of Switch titles. That includes some first-party hits like Super Mario Maker 2, as well as third-party games like Fuser. We’ve curated some highlights below, but make sure to check the full landing pages to see what else is on sale today.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#4: Vision: The Complete Series

Vision: The Complete Series Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This Vison series is one of the best Marvel’s come out with in years, and it remains a personal favorite of mine—not just because my pal Michael Walsh is an artist on it. Vision: The Complete Series is the perfect pairing with the new Disney Plus show WandaVision. While it doesn’t exactly follow the same plot, it does provide some much-needed insight into Vision’s backstory. Now 30% off, this paperback compilation includes twelve complete issues of the series. And if you want it all digital, you can save 78% through Kindle or ComiXology.

This graphic novel is written by the uber-talented Tom King, and it even won the Eisner for Best Limited Series in 2017. Through the twelve issues, you’ll follow Vision as he pursues a normal life for himself despite being, you know, a robotic death machine designed by Ultron to slay the Avengers. To do this, he winds up building a family as extraordinary as himself, discovering along the way that normalcy is just out of reach. The dialogue is brilliant, as is the case with most of King’s works, intimately putting Vision’s family bond on full display. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a superhero comic if it didn’t all come to an epic and heartbreaking crossroad. All in all, it’s a really fun read if you’re looking to expand your knowledge of the multifaceted Victor Shade.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: L’Oreal sale

L’Oreal Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking to stock up on shampoo, conditioner, or even extra razers to shave your legs, you should check out this L’Oreal sale over on Amazon. If you buy four products, you’ll get $5 off the total, which saves you a bit of money in the long run. Nothing else to say—grab your faves now!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: aukey webcam

Aukey 1080p Webcam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking for a better webcam for all of that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. The list price is $60, but between a standard discount and extra 30% savings when you clip the Amazon coupon, the final price lands at just $28.

This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: PlayStation plus



PlayStation Plus - 12 Months KINJAPLUS Graphic : The Inventory

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 after service fees from Eneba by using the code JANDEALS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code KINJAPLUS

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Jachs ny coat sale

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until January 19, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

G/O Media may get a commission Outerwear Blowout Sale Buy for $29 from JACHS NY Use the promo code OT29

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: lenovo thinkCentre mini pc

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 THINKDESK45 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re not too keen on working from a laptop, a decent desktop PC can offer all the power you need to get through a solid day of work without hitting laptop prices. Right now, you can get Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 for $481 off using the code THINKDESK45, bringing the price down to $588.

For your money, you’ll get a six-core AMD Ryzen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in a tiny package that won’t take up too much space on your desk, but you’ll still need to snag a monitor if you haven’t already.

G/O Media may get a commission Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 Buy for $588 from Lenovo Use the promo code THINKDESK45

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#10: Cuisinart 3-in-1 multicooker

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We are still well in the chilly months and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of and you can save $200 on it now.

With three settings you can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours. There is the option for combination cooking and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum so it’s all easy to clean and the LCD displays make it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.