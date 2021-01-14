The 10 Best Deals of January 14, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s January 14, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Maximize efficiency with the Anker 5-Port c ar c harger. Exercise a little self-care with this Mario Badescu f ace s pray. And keep your phone working while on the go with an Aukey 20,000mAh p ower b ank.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Anker 5-port car charger



Anker 5-Port Car Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re planning a couple of road trips this year, you should invest in an Anker 5-Port Car Charger. Only $15 on SideDeal, you’ll be able to power up to five devices. Each port charges about 2.4 amps per port, or 10 amps total, which means your phones, tablets, and whatever else will be up to 100 percent while you’re safely riding on the highway. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#2: PowerA switch accessories



Save up to 50% on PowerA Accessories Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re on the hunt for a new controller or case for your Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this great Amazon sale on PowerA brand accessories. It has Pokémon wireless controllers (similar to the official Pro controller) for $35, or 30% off, as well as a wired fightpad for $40 and a proper wireless arcade stick for $65, or half off.



On the cases front, there’s a Pokémon Switch Lite case with the same style as the above controller for just $10, a Doom branded case with accessories for $17, and a big, beautiful Snorlax carrying case with a handle for $22.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Qustodio parental controls

20% off All Premium Plans

Screenshot : Qustodio

Do a Google search for the best parental control software, and rest assured, you’ll find Qustodio at the top. Not only is it a breeze to use, but it’s also platform agnostic, appearing on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even Kindle. For a limited time, all of the company’s premium plans are 20% off for Kinja Deals readers using the exclusive promo code KINJA20, until February 7. That includes plans small, medium, and LARGE, saving you up to $30 for the year. The main difference between the three plans is the number of devices you can deploy Qustodio on at a time. That number ranges between five and 15 so you might want to take a closer look at the options before signing up.

As we’ve all seen firsthand recently, some level of supervision of your little one’s internet activity is a must, and you can’t always be there in person to monitor what they’re spending their time looking at. Because you don’t want you probably don’t want your kid to be radicalized by right-wing conspiracy theories or even looking at porn if they’re under a certain age, it’s important to know the sort of content they’re engaging with online. That’s why, with a premium plan, Qustodio sends out comprehensive 30-day reports on your child’s internet activity straight to your email inbox, no extra steps needed. Perhaps the biggest, most timely feature, however, is YouTube monitoring, which lets you check search queries and viewed videos across Android, Windows, and Mac.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#4: Nordic ware sheet pans

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: K-swiss Casual Sneakers

K-Swiss Men’s Court Casper Sneakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They just look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey if you don’t spend too much on a good pair you can’t get too mad. Until the end of the month take 40% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. Their padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you just happen to get them dirty just wipe them down.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Mario badescu Face Spray

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $7 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Eufy wi-fi Video Doorbell



Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell EUFY8201 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $96 with the promo code EUFY8201. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: Cadence of hyrule

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Screenshot : Nintendo

Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Aukey 20,000mah power bank

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been reviewing Aukey products the last few weeks and I’m consistently blown away with their quality. They not only do what they say, they look good while doing it. All sleek and compact. The 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of them. Like many of us, I do so much on my phone and I’m not always near an outlet when I do so. This power bank has saved my butt a time or two and it’s currently 40% off for Prime members at $36.

This is a universal charger with three USB-A slots and is powered up via USB-C or micro-USB port. This is the larger size of the two they offer and chargers faster than others I’ve had. Expect to get about seven full charges for your phones and just about ten for an iPad/tablet. It’s slim so it’ll easily fit in a pocket or purse. It’s also easy to see how much juice you have left with the LED indicator. As with all Aukey items it’s built with safeguards so no overheating or overcharging. And you’ll get a user manual and a twenty-four-month warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Babeland flash sale

Up to 70% off Sale Items Image : Babeland

Right now over thirty awesome items are in Babeland’s flash sale. Get up to 70% off an awesome array of toys and vibes. This is a great time to stock up or grab something you’ve had your eye on.

The Noje Mini Wand is a great wand for beginners and the sale covers the first-gen all the way to the more ergonomic third generation. Each has the power of their full-sized cousins so don’t you worry it won’t be the same. There are ten vibe functions altogether, five speeds with five rhythms. This sleek soft silicone is waterproof and petite enough to travel with. It charges by UBS and you’ll get well over an hour of play off of one charge. The only difference is if you’d prefer a little curve for better angles. But that’s a personal choice and we don’t judge here.

The Moon Sleeve stroker has dual openings because variety is nice. The sleeve is a good starter as it is soft, stretchy, and very pliable. Plus you get to choose the pressure and speed you need. It’s safe with lube and simple enough to wash with soap and water. The shape on this one makes it easier to grip. Also, it is ribbed on the inside for extra sensations. Add water-based lube for the perfect glide. Just remember to clean it and let it dry before storing it because you really don’t need mold on delicate parts.

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.