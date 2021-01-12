The 10 Best Deals of January 12, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get ready for another semester of home school by saving up to 30% on bulk snacks. Follow through on your new year’s resolutions by buying the Finer Form 5-in-1 adjustable weight bench. And turn your apartment into an urban garden with the AeroGarden Harvest six -p od countertop garden.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Finer Form weight bench



Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench Graphic : Andrew Hayward

An adjustable weight bench can make a world of difference when it comes to enabling home workouts, and if you’re keen on keeping your fitness resolutions for 2021, you might want to jump on this deal.



Right now, Amazon is selling a Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench for $100, which is $50 off the list price. Built for a full-body workout, this bench can easily shift for flat, incline, decline, and upright exercises, and has a strong 4.3-star rating from more than 1,200 customer reviews as of this writing.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: umite chef utensils gold box



Umite Chef Kitchen Utensils Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a funky little kitchen witch with a panache for color you might need to upgrade your magic cooking tools. This beautifully vibrant set from Umite Chef has fifteen pieces and is on sale today for 21% off.

Each of these silicone utensils is a bright hue and made of durable and environment-friendly materials. The stainless handles won’t chip, warp or melt. Easy to grip and won’t stick, so perfect for tougher dishes that require a bit of strength to whip up. Easy to clean and can withstand a lot of recipes including ones that might require well over 400 degrees of heat. This set includes a ladle, a pasta fork, a spoonula, a slotted spoon, tongs, a turner, a large spatula, a whisk, three small spatulas, a brush, and a holder to nestle them all in. Plus it comes in a cute gift box. No wonder this is one of Amazon’s best sellers.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: bulk snacks

Save Up to 30% on Bulk Snacks Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Our long-running home adventures probably aren’t going to change anytime very soon, so if you need some fresh snacks to keep you fueled up for the months ahead, Amazon has a bargain for you.



Amazon’s deal of the day is for up to 30% off bulk snacks from the likes of Frito-Lay, Quaker, Gatorade, and more. Whether it’s a variety pack of single-sized bags of Lay’s Baked Chips or Smartfood Popcorn, crates of Gatorade Bolt24 or Mountain Dew Game Fuel, or boxes of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars or Instant Oatmeal packets, there’s plenty here to power this extended run through quarantine.

There’s quite a bit more, too, so be sure to check out the Amazon deal page.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Eufy robovac 11S

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Graphic : The Inventory

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $170. It’s $50 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: Lego super Mario expansions

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Launched a few months months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivers a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. If your family got the starter set over the holidays, now is an ideal time to unlock further building opportunities at a discount.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Tacklife portable generator

Tacklife Portable Power Station 8KLDXLTO Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 9.84" x 7.28" x 6.89" and weighing 10.28 pounds, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Portable Power Station packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted $92 using the promo code 8KLDXLTO. As the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $287 list price. You’ve got until Saturday to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: Odec and wireless earbuds



Odec ANC Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There’s a point where all these budget earbuds start to blend together. This is probably because I’ve been testing different ones for months. Odec is just as solid if you’re looking for a pair, not too expensive that are of decent quality. These are currently 37% off and fall in line with a lot of the other earbuds I’ve covered.

For me, they are middle of the road and certainly do everything they claim efficiently. I do like they are immediately in sync when you pair them to your phone. And the ANC is actually pretty decent for the size and fit. I haven’t played around with them enough to figure out the different modes, but apparently, there is a great one for gaming. Calls come in clear and you can definitely use these for zooms/skypes with few issues. These absolutely run for six hours off of one charge and you’ll get around thirty hours with the case before needing to juice that up. The one-step connection isn’t a joke they pair almost instantly once I open the lid and barely lift one out. These are a really good pair as a backup.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Aerogarden harvest

AeroGarden Harvest 6-Pod Countertop Garden Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I live in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these. I also with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden isn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Harvest and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $65 on this model right now.

I don’t know what I was expecting but I don’t think it was for them to all grow so quickly. I put the AeroGarden in my room on a high shelf away from all the dogs, so a pretty lightless area. I will say the 20W LED grow-lights are very bright, but duh, they’re supposed to be the sun. They’re on a timer too so you don’t need to worry about turning it on and off. It was easy to set up and I really love that it’s got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that’s easy to measure out and pour in the well. It was simple enough to get the pods into the AeroGarden with relatively no mess. I haven’t figured out how to harvest them yet which will need to be done very soon. My pack came with Genovese basil, Thai basil, dill, curly parsley, mint, and thyme. I can say the basil smells lovely. This was a fun experiment that I was pleasantly surprised by and I’d be willing to try some more advanced things like lettuce or tomatoes. The AeroGarden is a great alternative for the plant minded individual worried about pesticides or herbicides.

This item ships for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: make better love

Make Better Love Kit 2021 Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

There are four items in this pack and it’s got a bit of a variety to it. Better Love makes great toys for dudes and babes, this bundle is definitely a representation of that. The Poseidon is a powerful c-ring that vibes for seventy minutes at a time giving guys (and gals) some soothing silicone pleasure. Their Pixie wand is included for a little lady magic. It has ten settings, which is great for travel and is very user friendly. You’ll also get a sweet satin bag to keep both of these safe and sound. And to add a little more sexy to 2021 they’re tossed in a pair of thigh high fishnets. While both vibes are fun with a partner there are absolutely benefits to taking them out for solo runs too.

This kit will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: CBD bath bombs

Advertisement

So. The first couple of weeks of 2021 have been chaotic none the less. Between the storming of the Capitol (which hasn’t been seized since 1812!) and everything else, we all collectively need to take a chill pill. That’s where Sunday Scaries CBD bath bombs come in. For only $11, or $9 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can get three bath bombs (orange, lavender, and lemon) with a couple of Mgs of isolated CBD to calm your body after a long day of doomscrolling and WFH. Nothing else to say. Let’s not stress ourselves out too much in 2021, huh?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.