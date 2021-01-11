The 10 Best Deals of January 11, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get playful with an adult version of the Wario Costume. Finally, get to watch Tenet (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital) in the comfort of your home. And cash in on Cyberpunk 2077 (PC).

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Garmin Forerunner 935



Garmin Forerunner 935 Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

If ever there were a year to skip on the New Year’s resolutions to get things into gear, this would be the time. That said, maybe you’re still ready to step up your running game and get into the nitty gritty of all your metrics.If so, you’ve probably taken a peek at Garmin’s slew of fitness trackers, which range from reasonably affordable to wildly expensive. Those higher-end watches do offer some nifty features, but often come at a high price point, as is the case with the Garmin Forerunner 935, which retails for $500. Right now, though, it’s half-off, bringing the price down to $250; if that’s in your budget, the 935's features start to seem a lot more appealing.

For your money, you’ll get a watch that has a built-in barometer and compass to track elevation and movement, notifications about your performance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and dynamic information for swimming, running, and cycling.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Adult wario costume



Wario Costume (X-Large) Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

The day of ascension has come. For millennia, we have waited for the day where the human race could reach its final form. It is now time that we leave our mortal shells behind and unlock our true potential as sentient beings with a deeper connection to the universe. It is time to become Wario. Like the monarch butterfly emerging from the cocoon, Wario is about transformation. We begin this life as slobbering children, scraping against the carpet hopelessly. We grow larger and smarter in a never ending quest for knowledge but this is the final endpoint we seek.

Your belly becomes large with power. Your moustache grows like the great branches of an ancient oak tree. Your nose balloons out to accommodate your your heightened senses. You love money, but not in a capitalistic way. You simply love the shine of gold. It reminds you of home. Some unknowable place where the walls glisten in another sun’s light. Lightly pull at your overall straps and feel the denim bounce back against your body. They are now part of you. Wario is love. Wario is wealth. Wario is comfort. This is humanity’s gift.

Advertisement

You can buy a full body Wario costume for $34.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: TEnet blu-ray

Advertisement

Director Christopher Nolan’s pointed insistence that his latest spectacle-filled film, Tenet, be viewed in theaters hit an unavoidable hurdle in the form of the pandemic... and the fact that the film still released despite the circumstances proved very divisive indeed. You might have a take on it! I sure do.

In any case, if you resisted the FOMO and waited to safely watch the epic time-bending thriller, now’s your chance: Tenet hit home media less than a month ago, and it’s already marked down to $15 on Blu-ray/DVD or $20 for a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray at Amazon. Both physical discs come with a digital code, as well, so you’ve got options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: NFL tumblers & Mugs

Simple Modern NFL Coffee Mug Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With the NFC and AFC divisional rounds set it’s time to reflect on what weird season this year has been in the NFL. It was bonkers across the board and with player shakeups, injuries, discourse, and drama. So whether your team is still marching on with a chance at the Super Bowl or grossly underperformed, one thing can be said, next season can’t come soon enough. While we wait grab one of Simple Modern’s NFL Coffee Mugs now. These are 20% off for the rest of the day.

The mugs are double-walled insulated to keep your beverages piping hot for hours. There’s a splash-proof seal for no worries about the lid flying off. You don’t have to get stressed about a coffee-stained shirt or burned appendage because of these. They are made of safe durable stainless steel that’s easy to clean and care for. The water bottles are on sale as well and made of the same BPA-free material. They even come with a reusable straw.

Advertisement

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: 2021 planner

BooQool 2021 Planner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If one of your 2021 resolutions was to be more organized, you should start the year right by grabbing a 2021 monthly planner for $14. A decent $4 off the original list price of $18, you’ll be able to jot down all your meetings, hangouts, and whatever else you’d like ahead of time so you’ll always be prepared. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJAPUNK2077 Screenshot : CD Projekt

Advertisement

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units. Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PC for $34. Head over to Eneba and use the code KINJAPUNK2077 at checkout to get the discount on a GOG key. There’s a good chance that this could just be a one-off deal, since Eneba just sort of does it’s own thing, but it’ll be interesting to see if this kicks off a new discount trend. Either way, be warned that the game is still being heavily worked on and might not be an optimal experience if your rig isn’t fully up to date.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Aukey Earbuds



Aukey EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds 2LZVP6JY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey and one thing is certain, each is great quality for the price. For the rest of the week and take 36% off Aukey’s EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds with the code 2LZVP6JY.

A feature all these earbuds have is how well they filter out background noise making it not only a better listening experience but a better communicating experience. Part of this is because there are four microphones in the earbuds with the best noise reduction tech making calls of all types much more enjoyable. The charging power on each Aukey product is pretty accurate and these ones fall right in line. So you’ll get about twenty-five hours of playtime with the case and expect the earbuds to last around five hours when they’re fully charged. It takes two hours to get them fully juiced up. These are comfy and waterproof so great for workouts and long wear.

Advertisement

The ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Giant piano mat

Click N’ Play Gigantic Piano Playmat Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Remember the iconic scene in Penny Marshall’s Big in which Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia visit FAO Schwarz and perform “Heart and Soul” and “Chopsticks” by hopping around the giant Walking Piano? If not, check it out: it’s a joyful couple of minutes that we all could use right now.

Better yet, Amazon has this Click N’ Play Gigantic Piano Playmat on sale for just $31 today, a savings of $49. While not nearly to the scale of the movie version, this budget alternative measures nearly seven feet wide with 24 keys, and has eight different instrument sounds to choose from.

Advertisement

Amazon customer reviews are widely positive, with a 4.5-star rating, although some customers say it gets very, very loud. Writes one reviewer: “Holy crap. This might be the most annoying thing I’ve ever purchased. I don’t know what I was thinking and I’m sad it works so well.” Now that’s a ringing endorsement.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Nike pegasus 37 Sneakers

Up to 50% off Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 NFL Collection Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With less than a month to go until Super Bowl Sunday, we’ve narrowed it down to 14 teams that could possibly wind up competing in Tampa, Florida on February 7. While I don’t know much about football as a sport, I do find it hilarious that every time a team gets eliminated from the playoffs, their merch is discounted significantly, almost as a consolation prize for the fans. This is 100% the case for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans, whose logo-blasted Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoes can be found on the Nike website for a steep 50% off.

Advertisement

A number other teams’ sneakers are on sale, too, including the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Curiously, the Colts- and Bears-themed kicks are also marked down a bit, despite still being in the race. So I don’t know what that’s all about. Maybe Nike’s placing wagers? You can browse the whole selection here, though bear in mind a good chunk are sold out because of course they are, it’s football season. But these runners aren’t all about the looks or logos. While we haven’t reviewed the Pegasus 37, our resident shoe expert Tres Dean wrote about its predecessor, aptly named the Pegasus 36, in his summer running guide last June.

Nike’s Pegasus is one of the more esteemed and long-lasting lines in the modern landscape of running shoes and the Nike Pegasus 36 shows that isn’t changing any time soon. The 37th iteration of the shoe recently hit stores, though it hasn’t been out quite long enough for us to deliver a verdict on how well it holds up over time. Its predecessor is another story. It’s proved a highly effective and reliable shoe for beginner and longtime runners alike, just as good for a short 5K as it is a half-marathon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: Calvin Klein Sweater

Calvin Klein Merino Sweater Image : Macy’s

Advertisement

It’s still chilly out there and looks to be for a while, I mean even Texas saw record snowfall over the weekend. Until tomorrow time snag a few of these cozy Calvin Klein merino sweaters for 66% less and keep toasty until spring.



The CK logo is discreetly featured on this comfy long sleeve sweater so no overt labels displayed. The bottom and sleeves are ribbed knit as a classy touch. Sweaters like these are great for layering and can be dressed up or worn casually. There are thirteen colors available in this very plush and soft wool material. It’s easy to wash in the machine and will keep you warm and stylish the rest of the winter.

Advertisement

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.