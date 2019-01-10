Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 macbook pro

Photo: Apple

You probably don’t need a big, honking 15" MacBook Pro unless you’re doing professional, processor-intensive work that benefits from a big screen. But if that happens to describe you, Woot has refurb 2017 models for $1,600 today, or $1,800 with a slightly boosted processor, double the storage and a better GPU (a AMD Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of VRAM vs. a Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB). Hint: buy the $1,800 one.



Advertisement

For comparison, buying a new model (the 2018 version, but it’s broadly similar) would cost $2400 or $2800, respectively, so we’re talking about a pretty substantial discount. Just note that their 1 year warranty is backed by Woot, not by Apple, so you’ll have to work through them if you need support.

#2 dyson v7 vacuum

Photo: Amazon

The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a brand new one on Amazon today for $240, plus a 5% coupon, down from its usual $324. We see refurbished Dyson deals pretty frequently, but this is a great chance to save one that’s unsullied by any previous owners.

#3 j.crew

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Earlier this week, J.Crew was taking half-off sale, which was good. Tut now, they’re upping that deal, and topping it off with yet an even better promo that applies to full-priced items, too. For today only, take an extra 60% off already marked-down, final sale items, and get 25% off your entire purchase with promo code FLASH. If there were ever a time to stock up on classic, wardrobe-making styles for men, women, kids, it would be right freaking now.



#4 hyperx headset

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The HyperX Cloud II is one of our reader favorites, and today, Amazon is dropping the price on wireless version, the HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset, to just $99.

Advertisement

This wireless unit promises immersive, stereo audio and 30 hours of battery life. Better still, you can use it for either the PS4 or the PC (sorry, Xbox users).

#5 amazon warehouse

Photo: Amazon

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Advertisement

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Here’s a few I found interesting:

#6 uniqlo cashmere sweaters

Image: Uniqlo

Cashmere is the height of winter luxury — and often has a price tag to match — but right now, Uniqlo wants to swathe you in the soft, warm material for less. The retailer is lowering prices on their range of cashmere sweaters styles for men and women to $60 and $50, respectively. Each pullover comes in a range of colors, so true cashmere snobs couldn’t be blamed for taking advantage of this sale to start a full-on cashmere collection. You deserve only the best, after all.

#7

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for an all-time low $60, or $40 less than usual.



Advertisement

In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

#8 hydro flask

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.

#9 hunter rain boots

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Hunting for a deal on rain boots? Well, your search is over, because iconic Hunter boots are on sale for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack. Glossy and matte, and short and tall wellies in a rainbow of cheerful and muted colors are all up for grabs at marked down prices. It’s a Hunter deal so good, not even stormy weather could dampen the spirits of those who buy in.

#10 succulents

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially because I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $33. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.

