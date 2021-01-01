The 10 Best Deals of January 1, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s January 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Grab a massive discount on the Echo Dot. Embrace the new technological age with the iRobot Roomba i6+. And start the new year off right with the Tarte Fall Feels E ye & Cheek Palette.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Martha stewart towels



Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $6 and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $11.

They come in 10 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25. This sale ends on Sunday.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: cariuma x pantone



OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Image : Cariuma

Advertisement

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles. The company partnered again with color giants Pantone to release their hues for 2021 and it’s got classic casual written all over it.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in the shades of this new year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier but once you get used to them you’ll be just as stylish.

Advertisement

These are pre-order and will ship for free in February.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Nordvpn holiday sale



Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through January 5.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: amazon echo devices

Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s 2021 my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

As for the $30 Echo Dot 4th Gen in particular, you can save $50 off the original list price when you buy two at once. Especially if you’re planning to set up a smart home system around the whole house, with a smart speaker in every room, it’s worth entering the promo code DOT2PACK at checkout since you were going to buy them anyway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: Dragon ball z: kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

It’s impossible to describe how long 2020 felt. Games like The Last of Us Part II, which came out in the summer, feel years old at this point. But if you really want to feel the full spectrum of this past year, here’s a reminder that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot came out in 2020. Reach back into the recesses of your mind and think back to last January when the action RPG was one of 2020's first big games. Those were simpler times. Days when Goku was the center of attention. I miss it. If you want to restart the year fresh, you can grab a PlayStation 4 copy of the game for $20 at Amazon. Everyone say “thank you Goku” in the comments to show your respect.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: switch travel cases

Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Cases Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Let’s get something out of the way pretty quick: you’re probably not traveling soon. We really have to stay the course with lockdowns and there’s no real reason to go anywhere with the holidays behind us anyway. That said, you will be able to travel again some day, perhaps even this year. When that glorious day comes, you’ll want to be prepared, so you’ll need a carrying case for your Switch. GameStop is running a sale today on slim travel cases for the Switch for $6. Each one has a different Nintendo mascot on it, like Mario or Donkey Kong, so pick your favorite and toss your Switch right in there. Hell, grab a few and use a different one for each vacation you take when this is done. I for one am going to go hog-wild with portable gaming accessories the second I can get back on a train. I’m going to be a god damn mobile entertainment center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Roomba i6+



iRobot Roomba i6+ Image : iRobot

Advertisement

If your New Year’s resolution is to maintain a cleaner home, maybe you should start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide. Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy.

Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter. It’s also compatible with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: tarte fall feels palette

Tarte Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is one of my favorite palettes I’ve ever owned. Its hues are ideal for the chilly season and even the names conjure images of all the wonders this time of year has to offer. This eight pan palette from Tarte will make you a bonfire queen in no time and this is the lowest price out there for it. Take $6 off now to create a laidback look with vibrant hues.

These are rosy and cozy colors that are highly pigmented, mix beautifully, and absolutely complement each other. Slightly scented with chocolate it comes in a pink flannel case. This is the palette your collection was missing on frosty days. There’s a good variety of mattes, metallics, and there’s even a nude rose blush. Each of these glides on creamy and with ease. Apple Picking and Homecoming are my favorite shades to match with sweater weather.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: anker car charger

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy ANKERD27 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Everyone who drives should have some kind of charging device in their car at all times. In case of an emergency, you never want to be without your phone if and when you break down. Although I doubt we’ll be doing much traveling anytime soon, the Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy will get you to and from work, school, or the grocery store while powering up two devices at once. Altogether, the PowerDrive 2 drives 24 watts of horsepower and is small enough to fit in your pocket at 2 inches long and 0.98 inches thick. Its plain black finish means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your vehicle either.

Get the charger, a “welcome guide,” and an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty from Anker for 8 and half bucks when you clip the 8% savings coupon on the page and enter the promo code ANKERD27 at checkout. It doesn’t have all the fancy trimmings of, say, the RAVPower 48-watt charger, which boasts Power Delivery USB-C fast charging for a slightly higher price, or even Anker’s own 36-watt PowerDrive 3 Duo, but it gets the job done nevertheless. If all you need’s a no-frills accessory to juice up your phone on the go, the PowerDrive 2 Alloy is a worthy contender at an unbeatable price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: adam & eve sale

Take 50% off Any Item BONUS50 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A ball has dropped. Confetti exploded. Liquids were guzzled. Welcome to a New Year and what better what to celebrate than with a buttload of new toys from Adam & Eve. Yes, I wanted that phrasing. Not only can you take 50% off any toy you find today you’ll also get one of six goodies for free. You can pick from the company’s number one stroker, a couples kit, and even vibrating panties. Just use the code BONUS50 at check out.

I’ve heard you gents and I promise to make sure you boys have your plugs and strokers highlighted more this year. That being said this is a brand new toy for Adam & Even. The Sweetie Rechargeable Plug is bringing thrills to the backyard. There are seven vibe modes, it’s soft silicone, and lasts up to sixty minutes on one charge. It’s five and a half inches long and is sure to be a best-seller very soon.

Advertisement

The Remote Control Heat-Up P-Spot Stimulator may be for those a bit more adventurous. There are a few bells and whistles here to wet yours. This remote control vibe warms up for your special spot all while giving a tingle to those testicles. It’s got eleven modes, is about five inches long, and like the toy above except about an hour of playtime off of a single charge. It’sody soft safe silicone and of course good with lube.

Advertisement

Since one entry is never enough here’s the new Deelite Double O Heaven. Think of it as a 2-in-1 designed to be as close to the real thing as possible with interior ticklers. Mimicking suction adds something extra and options are always nice right? It’s almost eight inches long, made of soft TPE on the inside, and solid ABS plastic on the outside. It’s still surprisingly discreet and easy to clean.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari..