The 10 Best Deals of February 9, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. If you have the need to travel anytime soon, be sure to cash in on the Hy-Genie Large UV-C s anitizing t ravel b ag. Snag a Fire 7 t ablet for the plane ride too! And if you’re in the midst of deciding whether your last sneeze attack was due to allergies or COVID symptoms, try TaoTronics’ a ir p urifier.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Lelo V-Day Sale



Advertisement

Hey hey, for a short time, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the Lelo Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action ... at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got masks, you’ve got sanitizer, but what do you do when you need to sanitize objects? You could use sanitizing sprays, but we’ve got a better option for you with today’s MorningSave deal. This Hy-Genie UV-C sanitizing travel bag is just $29, and you can have your pick between black, pink, and grey. Powered by USB, it takes just three minutes to sanitize your wallet, keys, phone, and whatever else you need just a little bit cleaner.

What are you waiting for? Have peace of mind with this extra sanitizing power! At MorningSave, you can get unlimited shipping with a monthly membership of $5 or pay $8 for one-time shipping.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#3: Jim Bean Coffee pods

54-Pack: Jim Beam Single Serve Flavored Coffee Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you like your coffee with the fine taste of bourbon, then these Jim Beam Coffee Pods may be for you. Today only, you’ll get a 54-pack of single-serve coffee pods for a low $29, which is 20% off the original list price of $36. It’s compatible with the 2.0 Keurig, so all you’ve gotta do is place one in and let it rip. The Bourbon Vanilla sounds interesting. Time to get wasted wired!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: AMAZON FIRE 7

Fire 7 Tablet Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Look, nobody’s going to tell you that a $40 tablet is just as good as an iPad or that it’s a truly excellent device. But $40 is a shockingly low price to pay for a functional tablet, and if your needs are relatively lightweight, then the Amazon Fire 7 might be well worth it.



The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen that’s low-res at 1024x600, but crisp enough at that screen size to be usable, and while the processing power probably won’t be enough to handle 3D games very well, it’ll do just fine for watching videos and reading ebooks. In other words, if you want a portable screen that’s larger than your smartphone for consuming media in bed or when away from home, it’s just $40. That’s wild.

Advertisement

It’s $10 off the already-tiny list price in all colors right now. You can also go a bit larger with the Fire 8 HD tablet at $65, or $25 off the list price, which gets you a crisper 8-inch screen, more processing power, and a longer-lasting battery with USB-C charging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $90, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: TaoTronics Air Purifier

TaoTronics Air Purifier 20KINJIA27 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher, Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $136 with a clipped coupon, compounded with our exclusive promo code 20KINJIA27, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: HITMAN 3

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Amazon currently has every console version of the game on sale for $50. Considering that there’s currently some weirdness with the way content carries over on the PC version thanks to Epic Games Store exclusivity, console might be the way to go here. Plus, the PS4 and PS5 versions features VR compatibility, so you can carry out your hits in first-person. A little morbid? Sure, but who cares!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: 20 Succulents

20 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Today take 25% off this twenty fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Altman Plants.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Altman tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

Advertisement

These ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Comfilife seat cushion

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 43,000+ reviews.

Advertisement

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 20% off the list price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: Minnie Mouse Earrings

Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Have a Disney fan in your life and you’re stuck what to grab for Valentine’s Day? These fetching Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings are 80% off and come with an adorable matching trinket dish to store them in.

They come in three colors clear, blue, and pink. They were designed exclusively for Macy’s, so you won’t be able to grab these at the Disney Store. I personally think the traditional clear are perfect, sparkly, and sophisticated. You can be a nerd and still be high fashion. The earrings are set in sterling silver, and the dish is made from sturdy ceramic. Both feature Minnie’s signature bow. These earrings are just the right touch to bring Disneybounding to your everyday life.

Advertisement

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.