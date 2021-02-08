The 10 Best Deals of February 8, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 8, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Simplify your breakfast preparation with a 108-pack of Harry & David single-serve coffee pods. Recommit yourself to a musical hobby with the Korg 88-Key Lifestyle Digital Piano (Black). Upgrade your headphones with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Lelo V-Day Sale



Hey hey, for a short time, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the Lelo Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action ... at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: TaoTronics Massage Gun



TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA753159 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA753159, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $50 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 2,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price, with the last $10 of that discount coming off at checkout. At $190, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a couple months. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: B2g1 Game Sale

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful, it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. For Switch owners, I can’t recommend Ori and the Will of the Wisps highly enough. If you’re a Duty Head, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is included as well. As aa slightly more hidden gem, I’d also recommend checking out Void Bastards if you’re into stylized shooters or roguelikes. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: B2G1 TV & Movie Sale

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Media Sale Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a fresh batch of media to help get you through the rest of the pandemic-intensified winter, you’re in luck: Amazon is holding a huge Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale on physical media, which includes movies and TV shows.



There’s a whole lot included in the promotion. If you’re keen on box sets, for example, you can snag the 4K Blu-ray complete set of Game of Thrones for $157 or Star Trek: The Next Generation in on Blu-ray for $123. There’s the Bill & Ted movie trilogy on Blu-ray for $27, as well as The Dark Knight ($20) and Indiana Jones Blu-ray ($30) box sets.

As far as individual movies go, you could snag Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 4K for less than $8, Captain Marvel on DVD for $13, or Better Off Dead on DVD for just $5. Into high-res anime remasters? Ghost in the Shell is $15 in 4K while Akira is $38. In any case, whatever you pick from the promo, the lowest-priced item of the three is the freebie at checkout.

Browse the extensive listings and see what you find! We’ve also highlighted some of the best gaming deals in the sale, too, if you’re looking for fresh things to play.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Spirit Linen Sheets

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 71% off.

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in five colors blue, dark grey, light grey, ivory, and white, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Harry & David Coffee Pods

108-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Grab this Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods bundle for only $29.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, Dark Roast, Vanilla Crème Brulee, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving money and loving every sip.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Vava Dash Cam

Vava 1080p 360° Swivle Angle Dash Cam Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I know dashcams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They were able to see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam and protect yourself no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. This means you can capture up to five lanes of traffic, and it aids in reducing blind spots. With Sony teaming up in this upgrade, you’ll also get crystal clear footage, especially at night in low-light. That same system also allows for tracking your exact driving route and speed. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor that automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. And sharing is simple through social media or direct transfer, so getting evidence to authorities or insurance companies won’t be a hassle. It’s small enough not to obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to get a full scope still. Plus, its magnetic installation takes mere seconds. This deal will run until February 11.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: SONY WH-1000XM4 HEADPHONES

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $67 today at Best Buy, saving you $33. Be warned, though, only the Deep Space color is down to $67, but the Bermuda Blue is also on sale for $30 off.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#10: Korg 88-Key Piano

Korg 88-Key Lifestyle Digital Piano (Black) Image : Korg , Photo : Columbia Records

It may not be 9 ‘o clock on a Saturday (unless this deal is still active by that time), but with 31% off this Korg digital piano at Adorama, you CAN become the Piano Man.



Picture this: There’s an old man sitting next to you, making love to his tonic and gin. “Son, can you play me a memory?” he inquires. “I’m not really sure how it goes, but it’s sad and it’s sweet and I knew it complete when I wore a younger man’s clothes.”

Without hesitation, you take a seat at your $799, 88-key piano—which was on sale from its regular $1,450 price—slowly belching out the tune of everyone’s favorite drunk karaoke classic. Only this time, you have the instrumentals to go with it. While I can’t guarantee buying this piano will make you any good at playing it, it will get you one step closer. And when you’re all in the mood for a melody, well, that alone will get please the crowd enough to get ‘em feeling alright. La-la-la-d-de-da.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.