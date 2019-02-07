Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 weighted blanket

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $85. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#2 SAMSUNG QLED TV

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 75" model today, or $600 on the massive 82" model, compared to what you’d pay elsewhere.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. This Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. This being the higher end Q8, it further enhances the picture with features like local dimming and Samsung’s best HDR engine. Just note that if you want the 82" model, you’ll have to select it at checkout.

Don’t need a TV quite this big? LG’s stunning OLED sets are on sale too.

#3 anker dash cam

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While Anker’s Roav dash cam line might have started with affordable, basic cameras, the C2 Pro is anything but. With a low-light Sony sensor, built-in Wi-Fi, GPS logging, and an included 32GB microSD card, you’ll be more than ready to capture whatever the road throws your way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even be featured on Jalopnik some day.



Get it for $110 ($40 off) today with promo code ROAVAPC9.

#4 patagonia

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is all about layers on layers on layers — and Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the winterwear purveyors are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the remaining cold months ahead.

#5 car mounts

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve already told you why you need extra smartphone car mounts to keep in your luggage, but if you still haven’t heeded my modest proposal, you can grab three of them for just $8 total today from Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace. That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on magnetic vent mounts, and it means you’ll have one to put in all of your suitcases.



#6 t3 hair dryers

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a T3 hair dryer blowout at Sephora today. Right now, you can save big on two high-quality dryers: the T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer, down to $179, and the T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor, on sale for $229. And while that’s still a pretty hefty amount to spend on a styling tool, blow out aficionados will find that these T3s are worth it.



Both are powered by T3 Digital IonAir technology, which basically means less time drying and less heat damage, resulting in a frizz-free, super shiny style. The Cura model features three heat settings and dual speed settings, along with a lock-in cool shot button, while the Cura Luxe five heat settings, plus an Auto Pause Sensor that stops airflow automatically when the handle is released. So, in summary, it’s a deal on a pair of hot dryers you shouldn’t blow off.

#7 anker powerhouse

Anker just announced the new Powerhouse II portable “generator” alternative, but the original model actually has double the capacity (though lacks USB-C Power Delivery), and it’s on sale for $150 off, making it cheaper than the new, smaller model.

I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the Powerhouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.

There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.

I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but it’s a lot more tempting at $350, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

#8 LEGO pop-up book

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The relatively modest 859 piece count of this LEGO set belies its ambition. It’s actually a functional pop-up book that opens and reveals one of two fairy tale-inspired LEGO dioramas. It even includes a bunch of unique minifigs that were new to the LEGO family when this set came out last November: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, the Giant, and Jack.

Today’s $56 deal is the first discount we’ve seen from its usual $70, so don’t read too many stories about it before making your purchase; I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

#9 steve madden

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats and other shoe styles for less with this major sale at Nordstrom Rack. Styles start at just $20 for the ladies and $25 for guys. Step into new boots, heels, slides, and plenty of other shoes, and be prepared to put your best foot forward.

#10 finger ratchet

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably didn’t wake up today planning to buy a finger ratchet. You might not even know what a finger ratchet is. I didn’t, so I asked our deal researcher Corey.

So go ahead and buy it while it’s $7, then submit your “No, it’s not a...” jokes in the comments. Thank you.