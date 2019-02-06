Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Nintendo switch games

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own a Nintendo Switch, all six games that are on sale for $45 right now are basically essential. Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey speak for themselves, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party are great for get-togethers, and Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis Aces offer two of Nintendo’s best online multiplayer experiences.



Just note that the deals are split between Amazon and Walmart, with certain deals available at both. None of these games go on sale often, so if you’ve had them on your wishlist, I wouldn’t wait.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | $45 | Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack | $45 | Walmart | Standard edition also available if starter pack sells out.

Mario Tennis Aces | $45 | Walmart

Super Mario Party | $45 | Amazon | Also at Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $45 | Walmart

Splatoon 2 Starter Pack | $45 | Amazon | Also at Walmart

#2: LUCKY BRAND

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 40% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale ends.

#3: DAVID ARCHY

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today, including other items like shirts, robes, and socks.

For this sale, you can save 20% on anything from this page (it features underwear, tees, thermal leggings, and more) with promo code 20LOVEIN, or take 25% off the fleece robes on this page with promo code 25LOVEIN. Need a hint of where to get started? These breathable boxer briefs are a great stand-in for ExOfficio’s Give-N-Gos (I own plenty of both), but for about half the price with today’s deal.

#4: APPLE WATCH

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Amazon, you can save even more.



This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($229) and 42mm ($259) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time. And while those deals aren’t quite as good as the ones we saw around Black Friday, they’re still $50 less than Apple would charge you.

Can’t live without the larger screen, faster processor, and EKG features of the Series 4? It’s $15 off at Amazon as well. (44mm GPS | 40mm Cellular | 44mm Cellular)

#5: NORDSTROM RACK SALE

Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Suddenly, it’s warm again, which means it’s time to strap on a new pair of running shoes and chip away at that winter blubber. For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack’s running a wide-ranging athletic shoe sale from top-tier brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, Saucony, and more. Between the men’s and women’s sales, over 1,000 styles are included in the deal, so run over to Rack before the good stuff sells out.

#6: CUDDLY BEARS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s a little over a week left before Valentine’s Day and if your significant other is into classic forms of romance, why not pick up one of these discounted Vermont Teddy Bears.

Whether it’s a bunny, fox, floppy bear, or bear with a bouquet, these Vermont Teddy Bears are soft, cuddly, at at least $10-15 off their regular price. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

#7: TOMS SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

TOMS are well-known for one kind of shoe — you know what we’re talking about — but in case you’re not up to date, the brand actually offers a whole range of other, more winter-appropriate styles. Whether you’re looking to test out classic TOMS or something new, check out their already marked-down sale section and get an 20% off with promo code BYEWINTER. But don’t walk, run to take advantage of this deal.

#8: DEHYDRAToR GOLD BOX

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Investing $200 on this Excalibur 5-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.



This model offers adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 15 square feet of drying space. But since it’s part of Amazon’s Gold Box, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the deal dries out.

#9: ANKER ANC HEADPHONES

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You can get Anker’s brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $45 today with coupon on the page. But, if you want to completely Anker-ize your life, you can opt for the gift set, which includes the headphones, a travel case, a small battery pack, a cable, and cables for the flight.

These headphones run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled and double that if you’re using a wired connection. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

The prices on both the standalone headphones and gift set are the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure you clip that coupon.

#10: HOOVER VACUUM

Photo: Amazon

Furniture? Staircases? Hard floors? Carpets? Crevices? The disgustingly dusty top of your ceiling fan? This discounted Hoover vacuum isn’t exactly sexy (it still plugs into the wall, in 2019!), but it’ll do a great job of cleaning all of them. The entire vacuum even pops off of its wheeled base for added handheld maneuverability.

