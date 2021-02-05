The 10 Best Deals of February 5, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 5, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Relax with the Naipo Massage Gun. Cash in on the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop. Spoil your fur baby with the KitNipBox Subscription.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: ella paradis self Love pack



Self-Love Ritual Pack KINJA10 Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

You don’t have to be coupled to enjoy Valentine’s Day. It can be a day to take a little time for yourself. And since it’s on a Sunday, relax and engage in a little personal time, you beautiful creature. Ella Paradis has put together the Self-Love Ritual Pack to help you celebrate, well you. Grab 10% off with our code KINJA10 too. You’ll also get a $10 coupon via email with this purchase.

The headliner in this bundle is Better Love’s brand new Tap Dancer. You can only get this powerful little vibe at Ella Paradise. There are six modes to reconnect with yourself for pure pleasure. And good news, it’s waterproof. You can combine a night in with the Tap Dancer and a nice warm bath with the two bombs that also come in the pack. Light the ‘Sweet Orgasm’ candle that has a delicate floral scent to really set the mood. Top this all off with the jasmine essential oils to heighten your senses. Take this time to concentrate on yourself. It’s still rough out there, so you deserve a day to recharge.

This pack will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Self-Love Ritual Pack Buy for $135 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code KINJA10

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Naipo massage gun



Naipo Massage Gun AWT7ZPSO Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $70 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code AWT7ZPSO at checkout, a total savings of $60. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 2,600+ reviews.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: sable heated ski goggles

Sable Heated Ski Goggles KIJNJAMXA Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

It’s difficult to navigate the slopes when there’s fog covering your ski goggles, but Sable has a seemingly ingenious solution: battery-powered graphene heating film between the dual-layer lenses, providing just enough warmth to keep the fogginess at bay.

Sound compelling? Right now, you can save half-off the list price and snag these Sable heated ski goggles for just $15 at Amazon when you use code KIJNJAMXA at checkout. They last for up to four hours depending on heat setting, and are large enough to accommodate most glasses inside too. Even if you aren’t doing any skiing or snowboarding anytime soon, they could be handy for playing in the snow with the family or walking the dog in the bitter winter cold.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#4: lenovo yoga c740

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a solid and versatile new laptop, may we suggest Lenovo’s Yoga C740? This 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop has a 14” Full HD touch screen and can convert to put the screen on the outside, enabling tablet-like usage. It packs mid-range power with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, plus a good chunk of storage with a 256GB SSD onboard.

It’s marked down 25% off list price to $600 today at Best Buy, but this deal will only last until the end of the day—assuming supplies even last that long.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Advertisement

Here’s a video game elevator pitch for you: a hack and slash action platformer about rice farming. Yes, this is real. Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin was one of 2020's most fascinating releases, combining 2D action and 3D rice farming. Imagine something like Harvest Moon, but with dungeon crawling between each harvest. If that’s got you interested, the Divine Edition is currently on sale for $49, which includes a lot of goodies, You’ll get an art book, a three disc soundtrack, and an omamori charm all housed in a gorgeous custom box. If you’re more just curious than anything and aren’t looking for extras, you can currently grab the standard edition for $36 on PS4 too. Either way, it’s a fascinating little gem that’s both relaxing and action-packed.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: KitNipBox Gold Box

KitNipBox Subscription Image : Amazon

Advertisement

We don’t talk about the purry pets enough. This deal today is for them. Save $7 on a subscription box just for your cats and kittens. And don’t worry if you have a kitty with a sensitive stomach or multiple cats; they have boxes for them too.

Each month a box of wonder is delivered to your door with five custom-designed toys, treats, and fur-tastic goodies. Much like Bark Box, they will be seasonally themed, so we imagine February might be a bit lovey-dovey. Lots of interactive toys so you can have fun with your feline friend too. Catnip and wand will help them get some of the excess energy out. There’s no commitment, and you can cancel anytime if you and your fluffy baby aren’t feeling it. After the first month, the price will rise to $20. However, KitNip does donate a portion of that each month to animal welfare organizations nationwide. Give it a try and save a little money to see if this is for your pet pal.

Advertisement

This will ship for free each month.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Bella 2qt air fryer

Bella Pro Series 2qt Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Bio Bidet

Advertisement

If you’ve been curious about getting a bidet attachment for your toilet but didn’t want to splash out a lot of cash for that extra clean, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 13% off a pair of the popular Bio Bidet models, with the SlimEdge attachment selling for less than $32 and the SlimTwist attachment at just $35.

Both are easy-to-install, non-electric attachments to your current toilet, providing a cleaning blast of water while you’re finishing up. These two models seem largely identical, with the difference of an options dial on the SlimEdge and a more nuanced twist control on the SlimTwist. The discount isn’t huge on either model right now, but Bio Bidet’s devices are already well-priced and have strongly positive customer reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: SONY WH-1000XM4 HEADPHONES

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Image : Sony

Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#10: ring fit

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Amazon and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.