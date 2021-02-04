The 10 Best Deals of February 4, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 4, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Are you ready to kick back and relax with a little certified organic CBD oil? Want to update your winter coat with JACHS NY’s sale on outerwear? You can do all of that and discover a post-pandemic reality with the Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo Switch?

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: spirit Linen sheet set



Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 81% off.

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in six colors blue, dark grey, light grey, ivory, white, and turquoise, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillow cases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: 40 KN95 Masks



40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: hp rtx 30-series PCs

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.



Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).

Advertisement

Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

G/O Media may get a commission OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st Buy for $1295 Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t Buy for $1800 from HP Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#4: Jachs ny outerwear sale

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: cornbread hemp cbd

Advertisement

Had a long week ? Same. Why n ot kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with a nifty quiz to help you choose which products will help you chill out the most. If you complete it you’ll get 25% off your order!



Advertisement

If you’re not sure where to start and don’t have two minutes to check out the quiz on the bottom, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic.



You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25mg CBD per milliliter) for $88, 20% off with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50mg per milliliter in a larger bottle for $ after discount.

Advertisement

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#6: Ue Wonderboom 2

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

Advertisement

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $70 today at Best Buy, saving you $30. Be warned, though, the blue version is $30, but the red and gray versions are only $20 off.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#7: Razer Kishi

Razer Kishi Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $72 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Taotronics Space heater

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater 6OCV45BD Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.

TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Advertisement

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $60 when you use promo code 6OCV45BD for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: animal crossing Nintendo switch

Advertisement

So you just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X? That’s cool, but have you considered throwing them directly in the garbage? Who cares about next-gen consoles when the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch is back on sale? This adorable bad boy was a hot commodity when it released back in March 2020 alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now it’s back and as precious as ever. It’ll ship by Christmas, so you can go ahead and flush Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War down the toilet. It’s Animal Crossing season, baby! It never stopped and it will never end! You can grab one at GameStop or at Amazon, but the latter won’t have them back in stock until March.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Bellesa Boutique Sweatshirts

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit TF5XJ724 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 48% off the list price—just under $21—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code TF5XJ724 at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.