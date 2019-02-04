Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: BIG ANKER SALE

Anker’s cornered the market on excellent charging gear at affordable prices, and today only, several of the company’s best products are way cheaper than usual thanks to an Amazon Gold Box deal.



Have any gadgets that take advantage of USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds? There’s a wall charger and a car charger here for you. There’s also a USB-C data hub for your laptop included.

Anker made its name with battery packs, and both a 10,000mAh and 26,800mAh are included in the deal.

As we’ve said, you should own an extra USB car charger just for travel, and a couple of them are on sale here, including one that functions as an in-car Echo Dot, and another that can change colors to perfectly match your car’s ambient LED lighting.

And it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without charging cables. Lightning, USB-C, and MicroUSB are all represented, in addition to a Qi charger that can power any compatible phone.

Just remember that all of these deals expire at the end of the day.

#2: GET DOWN WITH YOUR COLD SELF

An extra layer of down never hurt anyone in winter. Pump up your puffer collection today with these deals on Uniqlo’s famous Ultra Light Down. Men’s and women’s jackets are down to $60 (though the red, teal, and camel colors for guys, and blue, pink, and olive colors for ladies are on sale for $40). Meanwhile, men’s vests are on sale for as low as $20, while women’s vests are down to $30 in select colors.



As the name suggests, this isn’t the kind of material that keeps you warm by weighing you down; these styles are thin enough to be worn as either an inner or outer layer, and snuggly to the point where you’ll know you have it on, but not heavy enough to be a nuisance. In fact, it’s one of our favorite affordable down jackets out there. Pretty much all the jackets and vests are $10 off, so go to town on this down deal before it’s done.



#3: TASTY TIDE PODS (And MORE)

Make Jolie Kerr proud and stock up on laundry essentials with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen flavors of Tide Pods, Oxi Clean, Seventh Generation, and Woolite products.

Be on the lookout for clip-on coupons on these products to save even more. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

#4: BEDROOM BLITZ

Is the key to a good night’s sleep is to surround yourself with good-yet-inexpensive bedroom furniture? I have no idea, but it can’t hurt, right? Tuck yourself into a new bed, mattress, comforter, nightstand, and other bedroom essentials up to 70% off thanks to Wayfair’s Everything Bedroom Sale, and have sweet dreams of great deals.

#5: PALETTES FOR PRETTY PEOPLE

If you’ve somehow managed to survive this long without an Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette in your makeup arsenal, first of all, congratulations, that’s quite a feat. Second, what have you been waiting for?! Could it be, perhaps, a great deal on the original cult favorite? If so, you’re in luck; Ulta is currently offering up the Naked palette that started it all for just $27 — that’s half off its regular price. Plus, this palette is on track to be discontinued soon, so stock up while you still can.

#6: YOUR JOURNEY BEGINS HERE

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $10 on Amazon, a new all-time low.



io9 reviewed this book several years ago, and gave it a great recommendation. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and adventure book, a rulebook, and a character sheet, so you can stop worrying, and start having fun.

#7: A CLASSIC

Hipsters, avert your eyes! There’s a really good sale on a 30.5 oz. tub of Folgers Classic Roast Coffee.

Our readers chose Folgers as their favorite cold brew coffee in a recent Co-Op for good reason. As one afficianado put it, “Folgers. Its good. Its cheap, and we’re talking about cold brew. You literally can’t mess it up.” At $6, this tub can make a crazy amount of coffee, and it’s cheaper than anywhere else we’ve seen.

#8: FACE BRUSH

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.

Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $179. Available in three colors, the brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

#9: Let’s GET THIS PAPER(WHITE)

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. We saw it for $90 briefly last month, but if you’re hunting for a good Valentine’s Day gift, this is still a solid deal.



#10: ipads for everyone

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $280 for 32GB and $355 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.