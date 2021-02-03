The 10 Best Deals of February 3, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s February 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Double up on protection by supplementing your cloth mask with a KN95 5-layer face mask. Relax with a new Spirit linen 6-piece ultra-soft sheet set. And escape into the literary world with your Kindle Paperwhite.

#1: HP Gaming Desktops



If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.

Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).

Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st Buy for $1295 Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t Buy for $1800 from HP Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

#2: 40 KN95 Masks



40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

#3: Anker Nebula Cosmos

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max KINJA2150 Image : Anker , Graphic : Gabe Carey

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Through February 7, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is on sale for $1,300.

Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. Add to that Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises postprocessing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts, it may as well be the perfect pairing for your upcoming socially distant Super Bowl party this coming Sunday. You might have to cough up a few extra bucks for expedited shipping, or sign up for a Prime membership trial to get your order on time, but for anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start.

#4: Jacked Pokémon figures

Look, I know you all come here for good deals. You want to buy really practical stuff like games or tech or batteries for a good price. We’re happy to provide that to you. But sometimes we also want to absolutely curse you. Just put a hex upon your house and make you live in fear for an entire day. So when we came across this tweet by Twitter user Drumsy, we know we had a job to do.

What you’re looking at is a collection of 7" figures that depict extremely jacked Pokémon. We’re just talking absolute meatheads here. Look at Charmander with his enormous pecs. Is that Squirtle doing the Randy Orton pose? Everything about this haunts me. Like It Follows, the only way to rid myself of this curse is to pass it onto you. So, dear readers, you can get these total beefcakes on sale at the moment for $30. Just apply the coupon code and you’ll see your savings at checkout. Please do not ask me any further questions about this.

#5: Playstation Plus

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PLAYPLUSFEB Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $29 after service fees from Eneba by using the code PLAYPLUSFEB

at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code PLAYPLUSFEB

#6: Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Image : Amazon

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $95, so grab it while you can.

#7: Dyson v11 origin cordless vacuum

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a 25% larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $630.

Too rich for your blood and/or more than you need? Dyson is also offering $50 off the Dyson V7 Absolute in black, for $300, which comes with two cleaning heads and provides 30 minutes of suction per charge. It’s a good all-around option that’ll be ideal for most homes and cleaning needs.

#8: Bella pro Toaster & air fryer

Bella Pro Series Convection Toaster Oven/Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

If you (like me) have a long history of single-use kitchen devices that ultimately collect dust in a cupboard or in storage, then you might be keen on a compact appliance that can serve multiple needs in one. That’s where this Bella Pro Series hybrid device comes in handy.



It’s a 4-slice convection toaster oven, but it’s also an air fryer for crisping up veggies and meats, plus it’ll dehydrate and rotisserie too. These usually sell for $150, but right now Best Buy is knocking $80 off the list price. It has a stellar 4.6-star rating from customers, so seize the deal and sizzle up some tasty eats.

#9: spirit linen sheet set

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 81% off.

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in six colors blue, dark grey, light grey, ivory, white, and turquoise, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillow cases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#10: Bellesa Boutique Sweatshirts

Up to 25% off New Merch VDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.

Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. They’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

These will all ship for free.

