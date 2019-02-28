Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 instant pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The regular, 6 qt. Instant Pot is still on sale for $70, and honestly, it’s probably the one you should buy at that price. But if you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra just went on sale too, in two different sizes.



The 6 qt. model is down to $99, and the 8 qt. version will cost $20 more, both of which are all-time low prices. The Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the DUO’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you, the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

#2 nike

Image: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space — let’s be honest — nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. So if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.

#3 kitchen gear gold box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you have a kitchen? Yeah? Then you should check out this one-day Amazon sale, featuring a grab bag of kitchen accessories from KitchenAid, Amco, Faberware, and more. You should head over to Amazon to check out the sale, but here are a few favorites of ours.



I own this Misto sprayer, which basically turns olive oil into an aerosol, so you don’t have to keep cooking spray around.

Amco’s Rub-a-Way bar is basically a block of metal shaped like a piece of soap, but it’s surprisingly effective at neutralizing strong kitchen smells like garlic from your hands.

A classic for a reason, Taylor’s oven thermometer will ensure that you’re actually baking foods at the temperature you think you are.

Everyone should own a pizza wheel. If it’s shaped like a circular saw, all the better.

Hate removing herb leaves from their stems? Of course you do. This thing makes it way easier.

This container features a strainer on top to separate solids from your pan drippings, and a quick release escape hatch on the bottom for easy gravy access.

A good set of measuring cups is a key pillar of sanity, and these from KitchenAid feature easy-pour spouts, and easy-to-read markings.

You can’t even think about serving guac to your guests that wasn’t mixed in a stone mortar and pestle, right?

And if your kitchen gear is just in bad shape generally, you can replace the whole lot of it with this $28 KitchenAid accessory pack.

We’ve barely begun to scratch the surface scrape the pan here, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals before they overcook.

#4 anker nebula prizm

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, they’ve taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.



On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule’s. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Novelty aside, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $86 (down from the usual $130-100 with the promo code PRIZMMAR,) it’s practically an impulse purchase.

#5 cuisinart dutch oven

Photo: Amazon

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and you can get a 7 qt enameled oven from Cuisinart for an all-time low $61 today on Amazon.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways.

#6 razer keyboard

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is one of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards out there, and you can pick one up for $55 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’re getting five lighting options, genuine (and extremely loud) Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys.



#7 neogen dermalogy

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re looking for an entry point into the ever-widening world of K-beauty, look no further than these discounts on Neogen Demalogy, a cult-favorite brand that’s created a slew of natural, yet effective products you definitely should try.

Included among the deals are Neogen’s Green Tea Real Fresh Foam Cleanser, a must-try for combination and acne prone skin that gets ride of impurities without stripping the skin of hydration, and the Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea, a pack of pre-soaked, exfoliating pads that aren’t too harsh. Some of the brand’s soothing line of Cica products — an ingredient known for calming inflammation and redness — are also highly coveted and available for less right now.



But really, you and your skin can’t go wrong with any of these Neogen buys. Shop now, before these rarely lowered prices go back up.

#8 mpow gaming headset

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWEG3P at checkout to get the deal.

#9 philips hue bulbs

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $12 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.



Note: The $38 deal is being offered by a few third party sellers, but if they sell out, Amazon’s also discounting it to $42 directly, which is a solid deal as well.

#10 Super Mario Encyclopedia

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gaming’s most iconic mascot got the encyclopedia he always deserved late last year, and you can pick up a copy for $20 today, within a couple gold coins of an all-time low. It features 256 full color pages with content from all 17 mainline Super Mario games, so this price should have you triple jumping for joy.