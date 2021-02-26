The 10 Best Deals of February 26, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 26, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Multi -task to your heart’s content with the iRobot Roomba i6+. Relax with the Naipo M ini Massage Gun. And cash in on 30% off p op c ulture t ees from Homage.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Nanfu Batteries

Final Fantasy VII Remake Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

It’s been an exciting, but confusing 24 hours for Final Fantasy fans. In last night’s State of Play, Sony revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a PS5 upgrade called Intergrade, which features new content. Players can upgrade their PS4 copy for free, but will have to buy the new content separately. To make matters more confusing, Sony announced that the remake will be free on PS Plus in March, however it won’t be eligible for an upgrade. It’s all a big mess right now that’s leaving players confused.

If you want to get a version of Final Fantasy VII Remake that you actually can upgrade, you’ll still have to buy it outright. Luckily, Amazon has the game down to $30 right now. If you’re curious about playing Intergrade, your best bet is buying this now, waiting for Intergrade’s release, and then upgrading for free. Note that you’ll need a PS5 with a disc drive to make it happen. If you don’t care about the upgrade, just grab it on PS Plus for free starting on March 2 instead.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Roomba i6+

Advertisement

If your New Year’s resolution was to maintain a cleaner home, there’s still time to get on track. Start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide.

Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy. It also features automatic dust disposal, dumping its findings into a bin connected to the charging station so you don’t have to empty it as often.

Advertisement

Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter. In fact, you can add Amazon’s new Echo Dot smart speaker to your purchase for just $10 more right now. Double bargain!

It’s also compatible with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Bomaker HD Projector

Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 20% on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now.

This projector has full HD resolution of 720p native and supports upscaled 1080p. Bomaker is 50% brighter than other projectors on the market, except it’s a bit less. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. They guarantee 50,000 hours of lamp life and a whisper-quiet fan. This means it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There’s an HDMI port to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. But no cable is needed when you’re screen mirroring. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Anker Soundcore Q30 Headphones

Anker Soundcore Q30 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Everything is loud all the time. Don’t you just wish you could cancel it? It is time to deplatform noise and you can do that with Anker’s Soundcore Q30 headphones, which are down to $68. These bad boys feature robust noise cancelation options, including three different modes. You can choose to dampen outdoor, indoor, or airplane noises, so these are optimized for a variety of use cases. These are also wireless and feature 40-hours of battery life in noise-canceling mode, and 60 in standard. Toss in some soft leather earcups and a lightweight design and you’ve got a comfortable headset that suits your needs. Everyone come to my noise is over party.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#5: Homage Pop Culture Tees

30% off Pop Culture Tees KINJA30 Image : Homage

Advertisement

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, we have a code from them for you to receive 30% off your next order. Just use KINJA30 at checkout.

Their collections are vast and references deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $70.

G/O Media may get a commission Nickelodeon Tee Shirts Buy for $22 from Homage Use the promo code KINJA30

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Newegg Game Sale

Xbox & Windows 10 Game Sale Image : Microsoft

Advertisement

Looking to either fill your Xbox or PC gaming collection? Newegg is currently running a game sale that includes digital codes for Microsoft consoles and Windows 10. While the sale includes the kind of Xbox exclusives you expect to see at this point (you can’t escape Gears 5), there’s also some third-party games in the mix too. For example, you can get Borderlands 3 on Xbox for $18 after applying the promo code EMCESTE57. Windows users can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $15 after using the code EMCESTE56. The best deal in the bunch is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which is just $11 after the code EMCESTE56. That one will work on both Xbox consoles and Windows. Some of these games are on Xbox Game Pass, but there are a handful here that aren’t, so check it out if you like to game.

G/O Media may get a commission Borderlands 3 (Xbox) Buy for $18 from Newegg Use the promo code EMCESTE57

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Naipo mini massage Gun

Naipo Mini Massage Gun F7QZLVCB Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000 rpm.

Advertisement

Right now, you can save $40 off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code F7QZLVCB at checkout. Why wait? Blast away that soreness!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Hulkman Jump Starter



Hulkman 20,000mAh Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

It’s the season for your car’s battery to randomly die because of the cold weather. It’s ok, and it’s absolutely normal, but you should be prepared! This Hulkman 20,000mAh Jump Starter may be your best bet. Formatted with a large digital screen, you’ll be able to tell when your car battery is 100% charged. This charger can power up huge, 10L diesel trucks with 2000 amps. And after one hour of charge in any kind of outlet, you’ll get multiple boosts. I don’t know you guys, it sounds like a dream. Get it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: iPhone 12 Gimbal

Hohem M-Tripod Gimbal MOBILE30 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Long before the selfie stick rocked our worlds in the mid-2010s, the gimbal was conceived by Philo of Byzantium in Ancient Greece for the purpose of holding ink for reed pens. Today it’s used to keep your phone stable so you can take better photos and videos. The M-Tripod from Hohem in particular is one of the best iPhone gimbals you can find in its price range. With a high-performance tilt motor rotating on three axes, rather than trying to prevent natural, uneven hand movements, this nifty accessory smoothens footage without asking anything extra of you. For a limited time only, it’s also $27 off—bringing your total checkout price to just $62—using the promo code MOBILE30.

Instead of ordering takeout tonight, use this opportunity to hone your smartphone photography skills. Sure, you could spend almost $4,000 on a nice professional DSLR camera, but if you’re just starting out and looking to improve your picture quality, any expert will tell you that a gimbal is the first place you should start. Factoring in the discount, the M-Tripod is one of the more feature-heavy options you can get for under $80. Its 4,000mAh battery promises a 12-hour runtime, making it a breeze to film time-lapses, or even charge your phone. Anything from the Galaxy Note20 to the iPhone 12 works with it, so as long as you’ve got a modern smartphone, the shoe should fit.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: Dyson Ball MultiFloor

Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums are more in demand these days, given the convenience of just whipping one out for a bit of handy suction—but if you need more power, more dustbin capacity, and no battery limitations, then a Dyson upright vacuum might be more your speed.

Right now, you can save $180 on this Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Best Buy, a 45% savings from the list price. You’ll plug this one in to use it, but it has more powerful suction and holds more dirt and dust, and you’ll never have to wait for a battery to charge.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.