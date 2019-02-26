Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 instant pot

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $70, or $30 less than usual, and only $10 shy of the deals we saw around Black Friday. If you wait for Prime Day, you may get a better price, but it’s hard to imagine a cheaper Instant Pot deal before then.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

#2 southwest airlines sale

Photo: Kyle Glenn ((Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights on a range of routes are start at just $59 one way (though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

#3 nike dri-fit tees

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nike Dri-FIT tees are the chameleons of the workout gear ecosystem, equally at home in the weight room, on a run, or in a pickup sports league. If you ever exercise, you literally can’t have enough of these things. So go ahead and sprint over to Amazon to grab as many as you can for $13 before they go out of stock again.



Advertisement

We’ve seen this deal available on both gray and black for $15 before, but today’s $13 deal only seems to be available in gray.

#4 vitamix

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

A couple of Vitamix blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Both 64 oz. models feature blades made of the same stainless steel as airplanes, so they’ll be able to purée the shit out of fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container. But just as a heads up, the red, low-profile model is a refurbished unit.

#5 onkyo receiver

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Start your dream home theater system with this discounted Onkyo receiver. This 9.2 channel system provides 120 watts per channel and has every feature you’d want in a modern setup, including Atmos and THX certification. Better still its down from its usual $900, to its lowest price ever.

Advertisement

Why buy this $600 unit? Because sound bars can be pretty rudimentary. And if you want a bonafide theater experience... well, two-channels ain’t gonna cut it chief.

#6 red dead redemption 2

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $35 today on both PS4 (Amazon | Walmart) and Xbox One. They’re gonna put you in the hoosegow, because that’s practically a robbery.

#7 sam edelman

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman shoes are a reliable, stylish, reasonably priced go-to for most ladies’ footwear needs. And now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down over 400 Sam Edelman styles, including sandals, heels, mules, flats, and more. So if you’re in need of a shoe, any shoe, this is the sale where you’ll surely find it.

#8 Bluetooth Transmitter/Receiver

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re very familiar with Bluetooth transmitters. Bluetooth receivers too. We’ve even seen deals on gadgets that do both. But we’ve never seen one like this.



Advertisement

Aukey’s latest Bluetooth transmitter/receiver has just about every conceivable bell and whistle you could want, including Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency, long-range transmissions, the ability to transmit to two devices at once (two pairs of headphones, say, or two Bluetooth speakers), plus two 3.5mm and optical audio ports (one set’s for transmitting, the other’s for receiving). That means you can hook it up to pretty much any TV, sound system, or speaker, and enjoy wireless audio to your heart’s content.

This gadget only just came out, and you can save $10 at launch by clipping the on-page coupon.

#9 home depot flooring sale

Photo: Home Depot

Flooring doesn’t strike me as an impulse buy, but if you’ve been planning to redo your home anyway, and you have a good idea what you want, Home Depot’s one-day sale today is all about flooring, starting at under $1 per square foot. Your options include both bamboo and vinyl plank, in a ton of different finishes, and even if you aren’t ready to pick your floor, there are a few accessories on sale like a tile saw and vinyl trim shears too.

#10 lucid comforter

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

News alert: It’s still cold outside. And to be honest, most of my weekends have been spent in bed, under a giant comforter, and watching the Overwatch League and reruns of The Good Place. If you don’t know that level of happiness, consider picking up this highly-rated Lucid Down Alternative Comforter.



Advertisement

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on all sizes, from Twin to Oversized King with prices ranging between $22-$45. They’re all 400 fill and can be used throughout the year. So cuddle up with this deal before it leaves before you wake up.