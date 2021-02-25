The 10 Best Deals of February 25, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s February 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Make all-natural, cold-pressed juice with the Dash C ompa ct J uicer. Protect your data with 1 Year of VPN Service. And stock up on Nanfu AA b atteries.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Nanfu Batteries

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

G/O Media may get a commission Starting at Just $8* Nanfu Battery Sale *$13 for 48 AA, $12 for 48 AAA, $8 for 20 AAA, $8 for four 9V batteries

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#2: ExpressVPN

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: 43" LG 4K Monitor

43" LG 43UN700T-B 4K Monitor Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever looked at your computer monitor and thought “I need this to be at least twice as large?” First of all, I fear what you are looking at that demands such high detail, but I respect it none the less. Here’s a pretty wild monitor deal if this is a relatable scenario: BuyDig is selling a whopping 43" LG monitor for $647. That is bigger than my TV. The main draw here is its 4K, HDR 10 display, which will just show you everything you need to see. It’s also specifically built for multitasking with its customizable split screen settings, so it’s actually not a bad idea for folks who are working from home and need a lot of information in front of them at a time. It’s comically large, but not impractical.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Dash Cold Press Juicer

Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 25% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.

Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and this deal is only for the teal color.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: M1 Mac Sale

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $40 off the base 256GB configuration ($659) or $50 off the 512GB edition ($849). The base model is currently not set to ship until April, as of this writing, but that could change.

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $9 off at $990, but you’ll see larger savings with $59 off the Space Gray 512GB MacBook Air at $1,190.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Vivitar Ring Light

Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save 68% on this Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit today.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a sixty-three-inch adjustable tripod, two phone clips, a remote control, and a selfie shutter release remote. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly and change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: jachs ny stretch pants sale

Advertisement

JACHS is really one of those companies that wants everyone to look good. Each sale it runs exemplifies that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.

Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Dark Souls Board Game

Advertisement

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No, but seriously, it’s literally Dark Souls: The Board Game. This isn’t some cheeky cliché about a hard game. It’s a board game adaptation of Dark Souls and it’s $71. I am being real with you right now. This is an action-exploration game that you can either play solo or with up to four players. You’ll do all the things you’re used to doing in Dark Souls, like traversing dark halls, finding loot, and fighting monsters. The game uses a combination of tiles, cards, and miniatures to creatively bring the game’s exploration to your table. And yes, in case you’re wondering, it is hard as hell. It truly is the Dark Souls of board games, because it is Dark Souls: The Board Game.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: ulta free shipping

Advertisement

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15. If you find something you love, grab it today because there’s free shipping with no minimum required.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed recently at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: TaoTronics Massage Gun

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $76 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJATT003S, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $54 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 800+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.