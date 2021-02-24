The 10 Best Deals of February 24, 2021

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 24, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Chill out with Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle. Cash in on storage with a WD 18TB external hard drive. And upgrade your linens with UGG’s snow-colored Q ueen size sheet set. If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Sunday scaries cbd



At least until everyone is able to get the vaccine, life is pretty bleak right now. So I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $50 for a subscription, or $69 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: SAMSUNG GALAXY Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Samsung’s long-running Galaxy Note line has delivered some serious large and feature-rich Android phones over the years, and they’ve been consistently super expensive and packed with a pop-out S Pen stylus. Last fall’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the apex of the line: larger, more luxurious-feeling, and even more feature-rich than ever. Also the most expensive ever.

As Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote:

“Frankly, the S-Pen is just a bonus, and when it comes to taking notes during meetings or just drawing silly captions on photos, I’m glad it’s still around. But even without it, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still so much more thoughtful and refined than the S20 Ultra, or any other super premium phone. Yes, even at $1,300, this thing is still exceedingly expensive, but at long last, Samsung has finally made something truly worthy of that ‘Ultra’ tag.”

But if you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, now might be the time to strike: Amazon is taking $375 off the list price in all three colors as its Deal of the Day. Yes, that’s still $925 for a phone—but a 29% knock is hard to ignore if you’ve been considering the Note 20 Ultra anyway. And remember that the new, stylus-less Galaxy S21 line is also on sale this week!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: 18TB External Hard Drive

WD 18TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, it’s not my job to ask questions. I scour the internet for deals and present them to you with minimal commentary. All I hope is that I’ve saved you a few bucks on something you were going to be buy anyway. That’s really all I’m aiming for here. So if for some reason you have need for an 18TB external hard drive, well, more power to you. Maybe you work in film. Maybe you are the government. Don’t know, don’t care! Just going to tell you that Best Buy is selling this 18TB USB 3.0 hard drive for $330 today. I’m not going to follow up and ask why you possibly need this much space, because I’m sure you have a good answer. And even if you don’t, that’s none of my concern!

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Ugg Sheets

UGG Queen Sheet Set in Snow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the Queen Set in Snow. These premium sheets are % off, and they’re the softest blend of woven polyester microfiber. These are comfortable and chic. The snow color is nice as it won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom. If not, snag these for $20 less. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $27 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $28. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C eufyHome1 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after nearly a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use code eufyHome1 at checkout. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. This is $70 off the usual price we’ve seen lately and $120 off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#7: Crock-pot Express

Winter is the prime season for the crockpot. I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s and she made almost everything during the cold months in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crockpot I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price what not? Take $70 off this Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for the rest of the day at Best Buy.

The crockpot is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crockpot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines that make dishes 70% faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe. And you’re saving $70.

This item ships for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine

Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment, and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me. Achieving those in one item, all the better. Right now, take $17 off the Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals.

Not only will you save money, but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and read the simple buttons. It’s easy to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with preservation and are superior in every way to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This sealer fits up to twelve-inch width bags and rolls. You will get five of these bags to start. The best part of those bags? They are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet.

This item will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Yootech Wireless Charging Stands

Advertisement

Bring home the convenience of wireless charging at a bargain price thanks to this discounted two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands. They’ll charge any Qi-compatible phones, including recent iPhones and top Androids from Samsung, Google, and more at a max speed of 10W. Better yet, they’ll do it while keeping your phone screen upright and visible, which is ideal when charging while working at your desk.

Yootech’s chargers are very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating from 16,900+ customer appraisals, and right now you can snag a two-pack of these wireless charging stands for just $22 when you clip the coupon on the page. They come with the USB A-to-C cables, but not the power bricks—but you may already have some of those kicking around.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: Joker comics

Up To 83% off Joker Comics Image : Comixology

In 2020, my New Year’s resolution was to only refer to the Joker as “The J-Man” whenever I talked about him. I figured it wouldn’t be that hard. How much does one talk about The Joker in a given year? Then the film Joker got nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and my life was ruined for 12 months. It probably wasn’t the worst thing abut 2020, but it was certainly a low point. Anyway, if you love The J-Man as much as I hate him, Comixology is currently holding a giant sale on digital comics featuring the iconic Batman villain. Naturally, that includes some of the most memorable (for better or worse) Batman comics out there like A Death in the Family and The Killing Joke. You can grab Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - 30th Anniversary Edition for $7 too, which is a highlight. It’s the Joker, baby! He’s twisted! He’s damaged! He’s an evil clown! People like him! Okay!

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.