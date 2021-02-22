The 10 Best Deals of February 22, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s February 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Trade-in that cracked screen phone, and replace it with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Prepare for the summer nights outdoors with Tacklife’s Fire Pit Table. And if you’re looking to bring the outside inside buy the Kapebow speaker-clad star projector.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Samsung Galaxy S21 Lineup



Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon this week. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800, is $100 off. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Tacklife fire pit table



Tacklife Fire Pit Table 40919XJ8 Image : Tacklife

Look, depending on where you are, the idea of being outdoors right now might seem absolutely awful. But the snow will eventually subside (hopefully) and warmer days aren’t that far away, plus as the pandemic eases, you might be keen on having friends and family over for some long-overdue socializing.

Given all of that, this attractive Tacklife fire pit table looks mighty tempting. Powered by a propane tank hidden within the hand-woven rattan cabinet, this outdoor table has a rust-proof and weather-proof faux-wood surface ideal for holding drinks and snacks as you and your guests soak in the warmth. It even has a handy lid for covering up the lava rock heating surface, making it useful as an outdoor table or workbench.

Right now, you can save 40% off the list price by using code 40919XJ8 at checkout, knocking the price down to $300. Alternatively, Tacklife makes a smaller outdoor fire pit with less surface space that is currently $179—a savings of $121 off the list price. It’s our pick for the best year-round fire pit, although the larger model looks like a worthwhile premium upgrade.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Do you currently enjoy many close and cherished relationships with friends and family? Would you like to absolutely ruin all of those in the blink of an eye? Well do I have a deal for you! Amazon is currently selling Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PlayStation 5 or Xbox (Series X/S or One) for $35. That’s a savings of $15 off the list price for this complete compilation, which brings together both games with all additional content.

These are fantastic multiplayer games where players need to work together to run a kitchen. Sounds simple enough, right? You have no idea how wrong you are, naïve fool. Overcooked! is a game about chaos in cooperation. Simple tasks like making a hamburger become a nightmare as four people all try to coordinate to make it together. It’s essentially the old “too many cooks” adage adapted into a video game.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: aUKEY jUMP sTARTER

Aukey 20,000mAh Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s the season for your car’s battery to randomly die because of the cold weather. It’s ok, and it’s absolutely normal, but you should be prepared! This Aukey 20,000mAh Jump Starter may be your best bet. Formatted with a large digital screen, you’ll be able to tell when your car battery is 100% charged. This charger can power up huge, 10L diesel trucks with 2000 amps. And after one hour of charge in any kind of outlet, you’ll get multiple boosts. I don’t know you guys, it sounds like a dream. Get it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: Star PROJECTOR

Kapebow Star Projector With Speaker HS59S8RC Image : Kapebow

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the Kapebow Star Projector is marked down to just $29 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon and use promo code HS59S8RC at checkout. It has a 4.6-star review average from 800+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. You can even use Alexa voice controls, or play music from plugged-in USB drive. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: tACKLIFE rOTARY tOOL kIT

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit MGUEO56O Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.

Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code MGUEO56O at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#7: Pokémon Games

If you’re a big fan of catching ‘em all, then here’s a more affordable way to complete your collection on Switch. Right now, a few Pokémon games are marked down $15 apiece.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a Switch remake of a Game Boy Advance dungeon-crawling spinoff, is $45 at Best Buy or Amazon, while Pokémon-meets-Tekken fighting game mash-up Pokkén Tournament DX is likewise $45 at either Amazon or Best Buy. Meanwhile, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, both remakes of the original Pokémon handheld game, are each $45 at Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Naipo Massage Gun

Naipo Massage Gun 39L6ZA8H Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.

Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $70 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 39L6ZA8H at checkout, a total savings of $60. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 2,900+ reviews.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Tacklife Electric Screwdriver

Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver KMEQOZM2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Although you might not get as powerful performance from a cordless electric screwdriver, sometimes even your closest outlet is out of reach. And if you’re without a wireless solution, well—excuse the pun—you’re screwed. As a backup, you should always have a cordless screwdriver somewhere around the house. Fortunately, this one from Tacklife is on sale for $14 on Amazon today when you clip the coupon and enter the promo code KMEQOZM2 at checkout. In total, with the discount applied, you’re looking at a total discount of 45% down from the original $28 list price. Now that’s podracing.

Despite having what I’m guessing is inferior performance to a stationary screwdriver, Tacklife’s cordless option boasts a decent 2,000mAh battery, rechargeable over microUSB. A three-level battery indicator lets you know when you’re about to run out of juice. Complete with a 4nm torque and 1/4" magnetic chuck, on paper it doesn’t sound too shabby. Speeds of up to 200 RPM round it out as a fine budget option for anyone whose DIY projects don’t require anything too vigorous.

This deal ends February 26, so if you’re in need of a new electric screwdriver snatch this one up while it’s still on sale, no strings (or cords) attached.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Mortal Kombat 11 released less than two years ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Recently launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to RoboCop and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, you can save $20 off the list price of the Xbox version at Amazon or the PlayStation 5 edition at Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.